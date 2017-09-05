Headline Watch

By Stephen Innes

Given the holiday-thinned trading conditions in NY, traders were content to sit this one rather than mix it up. The Japanese yen, as highlighted yesterday, will continue to be the G10 focal point among growing debate if USDJPY remains supported on dips, but the jury is certainly out on this one. While we should expect heightened susceptibility to headline risk, however, as "scarehead" diminishes, odds are the markets will rebound. In the meantime, traders remain on headline alert. In particular, the market is still intently watching how China responds to this unprecedented North Korea escalation.

Safe havens should stay in vogue, as the headline risk remains fraught with danger. So, we should expect CHF and JPY remain bid against USD near term. However, in the absence of any surprises, FX dealers will key on how the US Treasury markets open after the long weekend, which could prove to be the real litmus test for risk, and the movements could deluge the FX markets.

In addition to the geopolitical risk, traders focus now pivots to Fedspeak and debt ceiling concerns.

Euro

The G-10 markets traded nimbly as dealers took shelter amid scarce liquidity conditions in NY trade. Despite geopolitical issues, I expect G-10 trade to remain very wary as the EUR consolidates ahead of the ECB on Thursday.

Japanese Yen

At some point, cooperative denunciation and hard hitting sanctions have to occur, as a weak standing UN security council rhetoric has done little to restore tranquillity thus far. But with a gaggle of Fedspeak to add to the noise, conflicting signals may lead to a busy week.

Australian Dollar

The Aussie will be hogging a bit of the stage today with the RBA due out later this morning. No changes are expected, but the markets are on guard, as Governor Lowe could lead to the Aussie strength given that AUDUSD is trading at the recent highs.

We expect little change in policy or statement, so look for the Aussie bullish trend to remain intact as commodity prices continue to firm on the upbeat global growth narrative.