U.S. Economic Cycle And Shares Like A Fine Wine: Better With Age

I invite any and all readers to cite real data that suggests near-term "knockout punch": recession, hyper-inflation or a suddenly irrational Fed.

Citing fundamental data, I also conclude that a strong economy will drive further increases in the domestic stock market.

The Elusive Boom

In contrast to every past economic recovery, the current rebound has been unusually mild. Indeed, the current eight-year-plus recovery’s best single year (2015) had GDP growth at a mere 2.6%, ranking solidly below even the average growth of 3.0% during both the 1992 – ‘99 and 2003 – ‘07 recoveries.

Each of these past recoveries had at least one year of 4% or better GDP growth – and neither benefited to nearly the same extent from expansionary monetary policy as in the current cycle.

And yet, even as our Central Bank is becoming marginally more ‘hawkish,’ there is increasing likelihood of fiscal stimulus – via tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending – either of which could provide the extra boost needed for that elusive 3.5-4% GDP year.

Manufacturing & Housing Continue Trending Upward

There is ample evidence that key sectors of the US economy are strengthening, and without the benefit of outside support. Take, for instance, manufacturing - the backbone of our economy and an important driver of this cycle’s early recovery.

Figures from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) paint an increasingly robust manufacturing picture. In fact, data published this past Friday for August suggest the country’s industrial core is running at its highest levels in years.

Above 50 indicates expansion

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The benefit to employment, spending power and confidence in manufacturing-dependent regions (e.g., Midwest, South) from renewed industrial strength cannot be overstated.

Indeed, in just the first eight months of 2017, manufacturing and mining have contributed more than 100,000 net new jobs, after a trying 2016, when these sectors shed workers. A weakening dollar and strengthening commodity prices – trends that remain in place – deserve much of the credit.

Home sales remain on a firmly upward trajectory, as recently discussed, even though activity levels are still below past averages – despite much lower mortgage rates and a much greater US population.

Source: National Association of Realtors

I continue to argue that the lack of meaningful housing recovery has contributed to tepid overall economic activity, but that housing’s potential will be more fully realized in the coming years.

Source: Bureau of Census

The drivers of housing’s ongoing strength – namely steadily improving job growth, household credit and consumer confidence – are key tailwinds that show few signs of reversing.

2017E is run-rate.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Univ. of Michigan.

(Labor) Productivity Still A Drag

The inexplicable lack of meaningful productivity increases has thus far muted much of the gains in job growth (above), despite a fair portion of the improved factory output (discussed earlier) being tied to automation and innovation.

As a reminder, labor productivity is a function of output relative to hours worked: GDP = Employment + Productivity

Throughout most of the current recovery, productivity has trended at or below 1%. Recent studies from think-tanks that happen to take their names from past presidents (Roosevelt Institute, Hoover Institution), however, suggest productivity may finally be on the upswing.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

While one study attributes a potential productivity turnaround to improving overall demand, the other lays blame on a lack of technology and other capital investment. The authors at Hoover think this lack of investment will soon be righted – in part thanks to planned initiatives by our current president.

Temporary Payrolls

Most every investor looks forward to non-farm payrolls out that first Friday of each month as an economic indicator. Past returns relationships suggest, however, investors would do better to consider the easily overlooked report on temporary hiring as a leading indicator for the economy and market.

For this reason, I continue to pay close attention to the work done by Chris Joseph. Most recently, according to the author,

Temp employment in August climbed 4.3% year over year. Since the start of the year, the monthly gain in temp employment has averaged a solid 4%. This year’s strength in temps continues to provide support to the economic composite's growth outlook. It's an encouraging sign that employers, in the aggregate, are seeing enough demand in their business to bring on temps at this pace.

Conclusion

Although I am a fundamental analyst, that in no way precludes me from having strong opinions about the domestic economy. In fact, with most of my research focused on consumer stocks, I believe my bottom-up approach on industries from housing to restaurants to food retail helps keep my finger on the pulse of the American consumer, which after all is 2/3’s of our economy.

I welcome fact-based comments – especially if they refute my core beliefs that 1) interest rates will remain accommodative; 2) real GDP will expand by at least 2-3% through 2018; and 3) S&P 500 earnings will grow at 7-10% over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes, rather than a recommendation.