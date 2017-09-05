Provocation And Posturing From North Korea Will Still Not Tank Equities

Well North Korea's latest test has been deemed a success and tensions have definitely been raised among the main parties involved. Donald Trump has been his abrasive self when commenting on how South Korea and China haven't helped the situation. Japan has come out again and stated that the latest H-bomb nuke test was completely unacceptable. It will be interesting to see where events turn from here. Trump has stated that he is considering stopping all trade that the US is currently doing with North Korea's trading partners. China especially is being squeezed at present by the likes of the US and others as the pulling of valuable commodities such as oil would definitely get North Korean's attention.

Personally I feel Trump and his left-tenants would be better served by watching their language and making a storm out of a tea-cup. North Korea does not have the wherewithal to attack the US mainland at the moment. Yes Guam, the US island in the pacific being something like 2,000 miles from North Korea has come into the equation as a possible target but an attack there would be deemed as an attack on the US itself or any of its allies such as Japan or South Korea.

Although markets are closed today, S&P futures are only down 8 handles which demonstrates to me that the market doesn't envisage heavy selling in the days ahead. Nothing seems able to bring the market down as of late. Hurricane Harvey wasn't able to do it. The initial missile over Japan wasn't able to do it either. The market is simply taking this as "more of the same". Furthermore with Harvey obviously needing significant stimulus in the months to come, I just can't see the raising of the debt ceiling being a problem this year considering the quick relief spending that needs to be done for hurricane Harvey.

Therefore easing of tensions in North Korea along with an impasse regarding the debt ceiling could easily rally US equity markets aggressively over the next few months. The recent missed jobs number along with a higher unemployment print again did noting to rattle the markets. "The trend is your friend" is definitely holding true at present in the S&P500. All these factors make me believe we have in all probability printed an intermediate low in the spiders on the 21st of August when the index hit 2,419. Here are some reasons why.

Now strict cycle analysts would state that the spiders didn't manage to break below the June lows which means an intermediate low is out of the question. However we also failed to produce a daily cycle when we printed the lows back in March which now also look like an intermediate low. Investors who trade on cycles and technicals need to accept that this market is not going to provide temporary lower lows in order to fuel the next move up. This market looks like it has all the fuel it needs. Here is what we be looking for as our exit signs.

First is sentiment which in fact bounced off pessimistic levels when the market put in its own intermediate low. I would need to see this metric at ultra pessimistic levels before a permanent top could be called. When these future readings tie in with COT numbers which are overly bullish, then our top will be near. At the moment however, there are still far too many calls for a steep stock market decline which ties in with our sentiment readings. Moreover the COT numbers remain very mild which is why there are still far too many bears in this market for a top to form here.

Furthermore if we look at the robo-ratio, we can see we are nowhere near levels we printed in 2007 when stocks topped out. There are still far too many retail traders who are buying puts (bearish) in expectation of a pullback. Suffice to say, as long as tensions with North Korea do not rise meaningfully over the near term, then the market I feel is not in a position to use these escalating tensions to turn over. In fact, watch the fireworks if the situation diffuses somewhat over the next while. In any event, if events escalate, we will place stops on our equity positions so that they coincide with the S&P low on the 21st of August. Stay Tuned.

