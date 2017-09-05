Visa's Huge Growth Potential

Introduction

Almost every analysis about Visa (V) incorporates a discussion of the company’s economic moat and with good reason. The company’s business model is very well protected and it is hard to imagine a world wherein Visa has no place. The business model is very simple, the company is an enabler of purchases through its card, both debit, and credit. On top of that, Visa is also the market leader with over 50% of the global cards being sold by Visa. Together with MasterCard, the company owns over 80% of the market. Typically, large market shares can be regarded as “soft” economic moats. This means that while the business model itself might not provide a sustainable protection against competitors, its scale will offer some of that protection. Visa has both the scale (soft moat) and the business model.

Demand-side economies of scale

There are a couple of things about the business model that grants the company a durable protection from competition. The first and most obvious one is brand recognition. Traditionally, I tend to shy away from considering a brand an economic moat. While brands take a long time to establish, they can be broken down rather quickly. When it comes to Visa, things are a bit different. Processing payments require the customer to put an unusually high degree of trust in the provider. We need to know whether our money is safe and whether our personal information is safe.



Most businesses are trusted with personal information but very few business require the customer to trust the service provider with their money. On top of that, Visa enjoys demand-side economies of scale. This is often also referred to as the network effect or network externality. Business literature attempting to explain this benefit will often use the phone as an example. In short, it describes how one user affects the value of the same product used by other users.



When more people started using phones, it became more beneficial to own a phone yourself since you were connected to more users. The only prerequisite to establishing this type of moat is the need for critical mass to be achieved. The implication of a critical mass is that those purchasing or subscribing after critical mass has been achieved, are receiving more value than they are paying for.



When we apply this to Visa, we can see that this network effect is beneficial for customers and businesses. The more customers using a card, the more beneficial for businesses to facilitate these card purchases. The reverse is true as well. The more businesses facilitating purchases through cards, the more beneficial for a customer it is to own a card.



This creates a natural increase in demand, hence the term “demand-side economies of scale”.



As with most companies benefiting from economic moats, it is extremely hard to knock Visa of its throne. In the next paragraph, I will discuss whether Visa’s market is saturated and how Visa is attempting to combat saturation.

Combating saturation

Determining saturation is very straightforward. It is a combination of assessing market share and revenue growth. Visa, together with MasterCard, owns around 84% of the market while American Express and Discover own a combined 16%. These four providers essentially dominate the industry. The fact that the market is divided between just four players, is a very good indication of saturation. On top of that, the company has not managed to produce a double digit growth rate since 2014 as is shown in the slide below.





When we take a look at the delta of the growth rates, essentially the growth rate of the growth rate, we can see that this has slowed considerably in the last two years.





It is thus not an unfair statement to say that the markets the company is currently operating in, are saturated. This conclusion is further underpinned by the company’s strategic decisions. The most important one is its push for a cashless world. The strategy has been dubbed by pundits as “War on Cash”. Not surprisingly as Visa has not minced any words with CEO Al Kelly stating “We’re focused on putting cash out of business”. Why Visa would “declare war on cash” is pretty obvious. The less cash is used, the more cards are used and whenever cards are used, there’s a pretty big chance that they are used through Visa. The slide below truly visualizes how profitable this war on cash can be.



Visa's war on cash



So how is Visa executing this war? As recently as July, the company has offered up to 50 restaurants 10k each to stop taking cash. In the grand scheme of things, this $500k payment will not win the war nor will it make a dent in the company’s balance sheet that includes over $7.4 billion in cash.



What it will do, is allow Visa to see whether this strategy will prove successful. It is an experiment of sorts. The $10k is supposed to cover marketing costs as well as costs associated with upgrading the technology. Personally, I am very keen to see how this works at. A long time ago, back when I was in high school, I used to work as a waiter. I saw first-hand how extremely beneficial it is for restaurant owners to accept cash. In fact, most preferred it. The reason was simple: fewer taxes. Revenues and costs can be easily altered which makes it very hard for the IRS to check whether everything is being reported probably. This was especially common in the age before digitalization. Back then, the IRS had to essentially trust the owners. Typically, this type of practice is done at smaller restaurants. As a disclaimer, this story is anecdotal and based in a European country. However, based on the conversations I’ve had with restaurant owners from all over the world, the practice is universal among small restaurants (annual revenue below $1 million).



In any case, giving up cash also comes with a downside that is not illegal. Restaurant owners will now have to share revenues with card companies that do essentially nothing besides processing payments. In return, restaurants will spend less time on counting and processing cash payments. Additionally, it is expected to reduce the risk of theft. While this is beneficial, most restaurants are already insured against theft, which has caused theft to be an inconvenience rather than an event of monetary loss. The other side of the coin is that lower theft rates should cause insurance rates to drop.



The company will open a very big avenue of growth if Visa’s experiment is successful. Personally, I think that the company’s war on cash has a very high rate of success because it is empowered by a consumer trend. According to a survey by Dutch bank ING, over a third of European and American consumers would go completely cashless if they had the choice. The same report also states that one in five across Europe rarely carry cash.



A cashless world is also beneficial for governments. Such a society will make it very difficult for criminals to fund themselves and for would-be criminals to evade taxes. The end result is a society that incurs less damage from criminal activity as well as a government that collects more taxes.



The survey doesn’t appear to have asked whether people are opposed to going cashless. Therefore, it doesn’t do a good job at identifying the level of resistance, if any, to a cashless society. Nonetheless, the report contains very useful information. For example, the slide below is a very good illustration of how young this trend of a cashless society is.





Only 3% of those who participated in the survey answered “last year” when asked about the last time they’d used cash. It is unwise to judge Visa based on its current (somewhat lackluster) growth given that many people are in favor of a cashless world and that this trend will likely continue. Which begs the question, how much would you need to pay to invest in this business?

Concluding with a valuation

As explained above, Visa has a very strong economic moat as well as a very favorable trend helping it grow. It is a company that is by far best positioned to profit from a cashless society. It would appear that the market has taken notice since the company is trading at a forward p/e of 26. While this might sound expensive, it does not take in to account the opportunities stemming for the cashless trend. This is because a forward P/E is based on earnings estimates for next year. We’ve seen that most people across the world still use cash on an annual basis. It is unreasonable to assume that the percentage of annual cash users would go from 97% - 99% to 80 or even 90% within a year.



As Visa accelerates this consumer trend, it will profit the most relative to other providers as it has the biggest market share. Visa is a solid investment if one believes in the cashless society narrative. I do not believe that Apple or Google Pay stand to take any meaningful market share as using cards is far more convenient. It is the choice between taking out your card and swiping it, or taking out your phone, unlocking it, opening the app and scanning it. There is no reason to assume that consumers will use a less convenient alternative absent any huge cost advantage. Currently, there are no huge cost advantages for consumers.



Lastly, Visa is an absolute terrible dividend stock in terms of yield. So investors looking to buy Visa should do so for the potential share price appreciation. Personally, I will look to buy Visa when the market opens on Tuesday.

