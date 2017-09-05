Medtronic: Is It Worth It?

Thesis

The biggest risk facing Medtronic (MDT) is political. Any bill that is passed will likely result in the loss of customers as fewer people will have access, or will pay for, health insurance. While this risk is currently speculative, the realization of such a risk could severely damage the company’s revenue. When looking at the valuation, it is not attractive enough to justify the risk.



Huge political risk

One of the biggest risks the company was facing was the recently killed Health care bill but it is only a matter of time before it rears its head. The health care bill proposed to cut medical spending by such an amount that up to 23 million Americans could end up losing health insurance coverage. For Medtronic, this meant a lower customer base as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) actually increased the company’s consumer base by giving an additional 17 million Americans access to health care. The positive about the recently proposed Health care bill was supposedly that it would cut the excise tax that was instituted through the ACA. The 2.3% excise tax has contributed in creating a lower profit margin for the company. In defeat, Republican lawmakers have switched taxes. While the previous bill was dubbed “Clean repeal”, the new yet undisclosed bill, is being dubbed “skinny repeal”. The bill is supposed to limit changes to the ACA.



The bill would strip out the 2.3% taxes and the current requirements for individuals to buy health insurance. Also, large employers would no longer be required to provide coverage for their employees.



The net effect of this “skinny repeal” appears to be more positive for Medtronic than that of the “clean repeal”. The tax cut would increase the company’s profit margins. The other side of this is that the skinny repeal will likely also result in far fewer people having health insurance. This would leave the potential loss of customer risk in place. Again, the bill has not yet been disclosed so this risk is speculation at this point. While usually there’s not much use to speculating about such an event, this particular risk is different because it could severely impact the company’s revenue. Furthermore, the skinny repeal could end up being what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believes to be a Trojan horse:



“It's becoming clearer that, in the end, the majority leader might push a much scaled-back version of repeal in the hopes of passing something, so-called skinny repeal, just to get to conference, [..] but my colleagues, make no mistake about it, skinny repeal is equal to full repeal. It's a Trojan horse designed to get the House and Senate into conference where the hard-right flank of the Republican Caucus, the (HOUSE) Freedom Caucus, will demand full repeal or something very close to it."

Medtronic will lose a big chunk of its customer base if this is indeed true and up to 23 million Americans end up losing health care insurance coverage. Of course, passing a bill in congress, especially those revolving around complex subjects like health care, is not easy and far from straightforward. It remains to be seen whether Republicans can come together and pass the “skinny repeal”.

What we do know is that this remains an uncertainty for the time being. Sometimes, investors are rewarded very well for taking on uncertainty in the form of risk. We need to look at the valuation to assess whether this could potentially be the case when it comes to Medtronic.

Possible counter strategy to health insurance coverage loss?

Of course, I am not the only one that is concerned about this, which is why the CEO was forced to respond to this concern. When asked about what investors should think about such a bill being passed, the CEO replied:



“I think, by and large, our business, is a matter of creating value and health care by improving outcomes and by using technology to create those outcomes. By and large, improvement in outcomes are lower cost and will actually provide a cost benefit to the health care system, which should, if you think about it holistically, at the end of the day help with the coverage issues that everyone is kind of dealing with.”



In other words, there is no solution. The CEO’s conclusion and statement appear logical. Improving outcomes will certainly reduce the amount of care needed and thus cost. However, this doesn’t matter if uninsured people are not able to purchase your product. The interviewer asked whether the reforms that were being discussed at the time address that problem i.e. do they incorporate outcome benefits in health care budgeting and health care plan analysis. The CEO replied rather frankly that “It is not being directly addressed”. However, according to him, there is some interest in payment reform “so that the value is acknowledged but they’re still fairly fragmented”.



In summary, there is no plan to address the loss of health insurance coverage and while the CEO’s wish of payment reform seems to make sense, there currently isn’t any tangible interest for that as well. In other words, any reform that would result in a dramatic drop of insured Americans will hit the company. When we look at the price of the company relative to its financials, it becomes hard to justify a purchase order.

Not worth it

I like to look at the free cash flow yield relative to the stock price (P/FCF) when looking at mature businesses. The rationale here is simple, preferably I’d like a yield that is above that of the S&P, which is roughly 8% and 10% when you reinvest dividends. When looking at the P/FCF, you approach a company’s stock as part of a business. Essentially, you are asking “If I bought this business and put every penny of FCF in my pocket, how much would I make?”.



When buying the S&P, the return is between 8% and 10%, thus to justify an individual stock purchase, you’d need to make more than that. Otherwise, what is the point of purchasing a lower return individual stock? In any case, to estimate the company’s yield, we need to create an estimate of the company’s forecasted free cash flow. Here’s where the transcript helps us out tremendously:



“Finally, regarding free cash flow, we continued to expect it to grow in the high single-digit compounded annually from fiscal ‘16 to ‘18 albeit now on a comparable basis given the divestiture.”



Elsewhere in the transcript, we find that the divested businesses generated approximately $100 million of FCF per quarter. If we take the previous FY FCF, net against divestitures and apply a high-single-digit growth rate (9%), we get a FCF yield of 5%. This is far too low to justify the current uncertainty that is dragging down the stock. Secondly, the 2.3% dividend, while very safe, also does not justify the risk that an investor must be willing to bear. While I do not consider the company a short, I definitely do not consider it a buy.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.