Fully Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2017 (Including Current Recommendation)

There were several notable events that occurred within PSEC’s investment portfolio during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This article discusses how these events impact current and future operations.

In this assessment article, I will summarize my previous account projections versus actual results. This includes a detailed discussion regarding several of PSEC’s valuation accounts within the company’s income statement.

My projected quarterly NII, earnings, and NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $0.195, $0.128, and $9.30 per share, respectively, were very close to reported results.

On 8/28/2017, PSEC reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. PSEC reported NII, earnings, and a NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $0.194, $0.142, and $9.32 per share, respectively.

Introduction/Recap:

On 8/28/2017, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.194 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of $0.142, and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 6/30/2017 of $9.32 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.195 per share, EPS of $0.128 per share, and a NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $9.30 per share in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q4 2017 NII And NAV Projection

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.001, $0.014, and $0.02 per share, respectively. As such, all three metrics were extremely close to my projected figures. Overall, PSEC reported a quarter that was “as expected”. With that being said, there were several notable events that occurred during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This article discusses how these events impact current and future operations.

I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview)

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2017 (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2017 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article, I expected the company would report a lower level of quarterly loan originations/add-on investments figure for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the prior quarter. I also anticipated PSEC experienced a higher level of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings.

These two assumptions/projections came to fruition as PSEC reported loan originations/add-on investments of $223 million during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” (“FMV”) fluctuations and scheduled principle payments) of ($352) million. When calculated, PSEC’s total investment portfolio decreased ($129) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). When compared to my projected loan originations/add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($100) million, PSEC’s actual decrease in its investment portfolio was an additional ($29) million.

In addition, I correctly anticipated the following events from the prior quarter negatively impacted PSEC’s NII during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017: 1) refinancing of First Tower Finance Company LLC’s (First Tower) loan whereas the payment-in-kind (“PIK”) provision was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7%; 2) partial debt-to-equity exchange of National Property REIT Corp.’s (“NPRC”) Senior Secured Term Loan E; and 3) notable decrease in weighted average yield within the company’s “collateralized loan obligation” (“CLO”) portfolio over one quarter (partially due to “seasoning” of the portfolio; older/legacy securitizations).

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $157.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $160.6 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $2.7 million. This variance is mainly due to a slight outperformance regarding PSEC’s control and non-control/non-affiliate investments partially offset by a minor underperformance when it comes to the company’s CLO portfolio.

PSEC’s slight outperformance within the company’s control investments was mainly due to the semi-annual payment-in-kind (“PIK”) cash proceeds regarding several portfolio companies. Simply put, the amount of PIK interest received was greater than I anticipated during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

PSEC’s slight outperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate investments was mainly due to the events surrounding United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). While I correctly anticipated PSEC would record notable quarterly unrealized depreciation in regards to the company’s investment in United Sporting (and put the company on non-accrual status), I also expected this portfolio company would not make any current quarter interest payments. However, PSEC actually received scheduled interest payments from United Sporting during the fiscal fourth of quarter of 2017, even after management put the portfolio company on non-accrual status (a positive trend for the quarter). Simply put, this increased PSEC’s quarterly accrued interest income when compared to my projection.

PSEC’s slight underperformance within the company’s CLO portfolio was mainly due to the fact several of its structured credit investments experienced other-than-temporary impairments (“OTTI”) during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. Simply put, these impairments negatively impacted accrued interest income within this portfolio while “appearing” to maintain Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) yields associated with these securitizations. This is due to the accounting treatment of OTTI assets (“skews” yields on a quarter-over-quarter basis).

While some of PSEC’s recently refinanced CLO investments experienced a slight increase in GAAP yields during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 (as anticipated; a favorable trend), the remaining CLO portfolio (especially older/legacy securitizations) continued to experience a decrease in GAAP yields (a negative trend). This even considers the fact a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments recently have refinanced existing liabilities, extended reinvestment periods (through “resets”), and/or reinvested proceeds from prepayments into other senior secured loans. Again, this gets back to the yield/spread compression that debt markets have experienced over the past few years (especially within high yield debt). Simply put, this is a negative consideration when it comes to both accrued interest income and projected future discounted cash flows. I believe this trend should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC’s combined dividend and structuring/fee income was also a disappointment. I projected PSEC would report combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $10.0 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $6.1 million. Consistent with my thoughts from prior quarters, I wanted to see more dividend income being reported by PSEC in regards to the company’s profiting control investments, thus offsetting the income lost from one-time monetization events such as the Harbortouch Payments LLC (Harbortouch) sale approximately one year ago. Simply put, this did not really occur during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. Out of all of PSEC’s control investments, only Nationwide Acceptance Holdings, LLC (Nationwide) provided dividend income to the company during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $167.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $166.7 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only ($1.2) million which was well within my stated range.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $97.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $97.0 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of only $0.6 million. This was also well within my stated range. When taking a look at all the accounts that make up this figure, I would point out PSEC reversed out the company’s prior excise tax accrual since the company likely exhausted its cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balance during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 (which I correctly projected in a prior PSEC dividend sustainability article). It should also be noted PSEC’s quarterly “other general and administrative” expenses were slightly above my projected amount which partially offset the excise tax reversal.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $70.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $69.7 million. Simply put, PSEC’s reported NII was basically as expected. When calculated, this was a variance of only ($0.6) million or ($0.001) per share. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

I believe PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, basically matched my expectations (some could argue a very minor outperformance) which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.142 when compared to my projection of $0.128. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $9.32 per share versus my projection of $9.30 per share (a fractional per share variance also occurred within the equity section of the balance sheet). This variance was also well within my stated range.

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated continued stress on certain oil & gas investments and several struggling portfolio companies. However, the amount of net depreciation within United Sporting was greater than I anticipated. However, almost identically, the amount of net appreciation within NPRC was greater than I anticipated. As such, this basically offset each portfolio company’s underperformance and outperformance, respectively. In addition, I believe continued net depreciation within a couple portfolio companies should be seen as a “cause for concern” going forward.

While I was encouraged by the valuation fluctuations within a few of PSEC’s CLO investments (mostly newer vintages), most of the company’s remaining CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) experienced continued decreases in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. This factor will be further discussed shortly.

First, continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($6.6) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($6.8) million. Due to this immaterial variance, further discussion of this account is deemed unwarranted.

Next, I projected PSEC, in regards to the company’s entire investment portfolio, would report a combined “net realized gain (loss) on investments” and “net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments” of ($17.5) million during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC reported a combined net realized loss and net unrealized appreciation on investments of ($11.7) million. When calculated, this was a variance of only $5.8 million. This should be considered only as a minor variance due to the fact the company’s investment portfolio was valued at $5.84 billion as of 6/30/2017.

It should be noted PSEC had the following more noteworthy unrealized to realized reclassifications during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 (“cleaning up” the balance sheet): 1) ($66) million realized loss on SB Forging Company II, Inc. (formerly Gulf Coast Machine and Supply Company [Gulf]); 2) ($20) million realized loss on Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services (Ark-La-Tex); and 3) ($17) million realized loss on four CLO investments (due to OTTIs; as noted earlier). The remaining realized activity that occurred with PSEC’s investment portfolio during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 is deemed immaterial for discussion purposes.

When it comes to non-realized activity, I believe three areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio should be further examined to compare projected versus actual results within this account.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

First, while I was encouraged by the valuation fluctuations within a few of PSEC’s CLO investments (mostly newer vintages), most of the company’s remaining CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) experienced continued decreases in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. Simply put, this continued to put some pressure on valuations within this particular portfolio.

When analyzing PSEC’s CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued “flattening” of the forward London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar second quarter of 2017. This factor partially offset broader CLO price stability-minor increases during the quarter. However, certain refinancing/resets helped “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses. Due to the fact most of a CLO’s liabilities are “floating-rate” in nature which are directly tied to current/spot LIBOR, including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot LIBOR up to 1% actually negatively impacted current and projected near-term discounted cash flows. However, during the calendar second quarter of 2017, most cash LIBOR floors were surpassed which helped mitigate the severity of decreases in cash flows stemmed from continued yield/spread compression.

I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record a net valuation decrease of ($10) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC recorded a net valuation decrease of ($11) million (when including both realized and unrealized fluctuations). Due to the size of PSEC’s CLO portfolio (FMV of $1.08 billion as of 6/30/2017), I believe a ($1) million variance is basically an exact match.

Due to the longer weighted average “age” of PSEC’s CLO portfolio as a whole, the continued yield/spread compression witnessed throughout virtually all facets of credit markets, and the recent enhanced levels of prepayment activity to “lock-in” lower borrowing costs, this quarter the company’s CLO portfolio had both a decrease in accrued interest income (current cash flows per se; shown within the income statement) and in the actual valuation of the portfolio itself (projected future discounted cash flows per se; shown within the balance sheet). Again, the four OTTIs “skewed” yield percentages when comparing this metric on a quarter-over-quarter basis (just something to take note of).

It should also be noted PSEC’s CLO residual interests are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If, in the future, there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults) and/or a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization, the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is also known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can have highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 25%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say single digit or even negative yields). This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there’s heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. The four OTTIs that occurred during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 are a good example of what could occur when it comes to equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations (something to be mindful of in the future).

This is an analysis that constantly needs to be “tweaked”. As is the case with all my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) and business development company (“BDC”) research, I constantly evaluate all applicable factors/variables that go in a modeled projection. In this instance, this includes a non-simulated future discounted cash flow projection, various modeled forecasts through a privately accessed intranet valuation software (includes “Monte Carlo” modeling), and comparable research tools/models from outside resources (including Intex).

With that being said, I continue to stress to readers valuing a CLO portfolio is not an “exact science”. This is dealing with various imputed factors/variables and providing certain “judgments”. That is why these types of investments are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification 820 (ASC 820) which I have continued to reiterate since I began covering PSEC several years ago. In the end, if a company were to engage three independent valuation firms, I believe each firm will likely derive three different valuation ranges for a particular portfolio (though a partial overlap of these three ranges would likely occur). Currently, that’s just the “grim reality” that investors/market participants have to deal with regarding these types of more illiquid investments/securitizations. Let us now move on to the next area.

2) PSEC’s Non-Accrual Portfolio Investments:

PSEC recorded a notable amount of net investment depreciation (proportionately speaking) within two of the company’s non-accrual portfolio companies during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. As stated earlier, the most notable amount of net investment depreciation occurred within United Sporting. The one non-accrual portfolio company was USES Corp. (“USES”).

When it comes to United Sporting, this portfolio company is struggling mainly due to a bankruptcy of one of its major customers, Gander Mountain. This private company filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year and has recently been acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc. However, under the terms of the acquisition, Gander Mountain must liquidate all current inventories nationwide and refrain from new purchases. Simply put, this likely puts United Sporting in a bind going forward and causes a lot of uncertainly about future operations/results.

This is also the main reason why even though PSEC received quarterly interest and scheduled principal payments on United Sporting’s debt investments during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, management made the more “prudent/cautious” decision to put this investment on non-accrual status. With that being said, while I correctly projected United Sporting would be put on non-accrual status during the fiscal fourth of 2017, I projected PSEC would record unrealized depreciation of ($30) million. In comparison, PSEC recorded unrealized depreciation of nearly ($50) million. When calculated, this was additional unrealized depreciation of ($20) million. In addition, it should be noted United Sporting still had a fair market value (“FMV”) balance of $83 million as of 6/30/2017 which has at least a modest probability of continuing to be written down in future quarters.

However, one piece of positive news within this area is that PSEC removed Targus International, LLC (Targus) from non-accrual status during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. With that being said, the total principle balance of PSEC’s debt investments in Targus was only $6 million as of 6/30/2017 (small in scale).

3) Remaining Companies within PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

Finally, there were several notable FMV fluctuations when it came to the rest of PSEC’s investment portfolio. While some valuation fluctuations were positive in nature, several were negative as well. Notable net investment appreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes all CLO investments discussed as a whole earlier): 1) First Tower; 2) NMMB, Inc. (“NMMB”); 3) NPRC; 4) Targus; and 5) Venio LLC (Venio). The net investment appreciation within these portfolio companies should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst. In particular, NPRC reported net investment appreciation of $58 million during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, I projected net investment appreciation of only $20 million. Simply put, I believe NPRC’s notable increase in valuation is pretty “aggressive”.

However, notable net investment depreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes CLO portfolio and specific non-accrual investments discussed above): 1) Echelon Aviation LLC (Echelon); 2) R-V Industries, Inc. (R-V); and 3) PrimeSport, Inc. (PrimeSport). I was most disappointed in the net investment depreciation of ($11) million in regards to PrimeSport. This was mainly due to continued deteriorating operating performance within this portfolio company. As such, I will pay particular attention to PrimeSport regarding future FMV fluctuations (heightened credit monitoring; lots of competition).

When combined, I projected PSEC’s portfolio companies (excluding the company’s CLO, NPRC, and United Sporting investments) would record net investment appreciation of $2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. In comparison, PSEC recorded net investment depreciation of ($9) million.

Therefore, when analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (undervaluations) overvaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017: 1) CLO portfolio by $1 million; 2) United Sporting by $20 million; 3) NPRC by ($38) million; and 4) remainder of the company’s investment portfolio by $11 million. Simply put, when analyzing PSEC’s valuation fluctuations across the company’s entire investment portfolio, I believe the company basically matched my expectations. However, there were a few portfolio companies than underperformed my expectations (especially NPRC) while a few outperformed my expectations (especially United Sporting).

Conclusions Drawn

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers. In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined PSEC’s NII, EPS, and NAV per share figures were extremely close to my projections.

For readers curious about PSEC’s future dividend sustainability (after the notable dividend beginning in September 2017), management actually did not provide any Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) metrics when the company provided its earnings press release for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This was the second consecutive quarter this omission occurred. Last quarter, management’s reasoning behind this lack of data was due to the complexities surrounding PSEC’s net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) when it comes to the company’s CLO portfolio. PSEC stated the company will now only provide taxable income (“TI”) metrics on an annual basis. With that being said, I will still provide readers my PSEC quarterly dividend sustainability article that will be available prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations. This future article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net ICTI and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) recent price increases within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters; 3) recent refinancing/resets of some CLO investments (positively impacts projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments; 5) continued minor exposure to the oil and gas sector; 6) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments; 7) continued extremely large percentage of fixed-rate liabilities; 8) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013); and 9) new monthly dividend per share rate of $0.06 has a greater probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future.

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued suppressed dividend and structuring/fee income (excluding any one-time fees associated with certain sales); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies; negatively impacts NII); 3) continued modest-material depreciation within several control/non-control investments (including most oil and gas portfolio companies) and increase in non-accruals during 2016-2017; 4) “non-amendment” of the company’s Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure); 5) continued delays/no updates regarding the company’s three proposed spin-offs; 6) high weighted average cash LIBOR floor and cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers; 7) recent notable cumulative UTI decrease due to various true-down adjustments in relation to the company’s CLO portfolio and reduced quarterly net ICTI figures (negatively impacted the company’s future dividend sustainability during 2017); 8) recent material monthly dividend decrease (new dividend rate at the low end of my previously projected range of $0.06-$0.07 per share); 9) recent notable decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s CLO investments (mainly due to maturing/aging securitizations and yield/spread compression; negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 10) continued lack of utilization of the company’s low-cost $885 million revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense); and 11) lack of share repurchases initiated by PSEC (the company itself; not insider purchases which does not impact the amount of dividend distributions accrued for/paid).

PSEC recently closed at $6.70 per share as of 9/1/2017. This was a ($2.62) per share discount to PSEC’s NAV as of 6/30/2017 of $9.32 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7191 or a discount of (28.09%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (12.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) but less than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.15 per share. This is currently the price where my BUY recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $7.20 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

PSEC’s stock price has recently notably decreased over a fairly short period of time. Approximately six months ago, PSEC’s stock price traded above $9.00 per share. This was when I had a SELL recommendation on the stock. As of 9/1/2017, PSEC’s stock price traded at $6.70 per share. Simply put, I believe market participants recently anticipated another weaker quarter and/or an announced dividend decrease (which came to fruition; both projections I correctly anticipated). With that being said, I believe PSEC’s current valuation is a short-term minor-modest “overreaction” by the market and could be an attractive entry point for some valued-orientated investors.

As stated in my last PSEC article, I noted it would be prudent for more cautious investors to wait for an eventual dividend decrease to be announced prior to entering a position (which is what I was waiting for). While there will likely be additional short-term volatility around this stock, I believe PSEC has recently started to become attractively valued. While PSEC currently has some uncertainty regarding future non-accruals/investment depreciation, I also believe the company’s current (28%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017 takes these points into consideration and then some. With that being said, I currently believe initiating a position in PSEC should be considered as a “speculative” play. If PSEC were to address some of the cautionary/negative factors I listed above, my BUY, SELL, or HOLD ranges would likely move closer the company’s NAV.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.