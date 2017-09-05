MPLX And Marathon Petroleum Make A Billion Dollar Deal

The birth child of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and MarkWest Energy Partners, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns a wide array of energy infrastructure. MPLX LP's pipelines, storage, and logistics assets support crude and refined products related operations, while its gathering & processing operations cater to natural gas and natural gas liquids production. Let's take a deeper look, with a particular focus on the recent billion dollar drop down.

Overview of corporate structure

First, a brief ownership overview. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is the parent company and owns 100% of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of MPLX LP, along with 100% of the associated incentive distribution rights. This is on top of Marathon Petroleum Corporation owning 23% of MPLX LP. Marathon Petroleum Corporation's GP interest gives it another 2% economic stake in MPLX LP, bringing the refining player's stake in the midstream MLP up to 25%.

Back in 2012, Marathon Petroleum Corporation spun off some of its midstream assets, forming MPLX LP in the process. Its reason being that it could have a vehicle to raise capital, realize advantageous tax rates, and ideally get a better valuation for those assets (instead of having that value hidden within a large entity). Three years later in 2015, MPLX LP bought out MarkWest for $15.6 billion, creating the midstream giant in the making today, a quest aided by having a large refining operator as its backer.

Part of this process includes Marathon Petroleum Corporation dropping down midstream assets to MPLX LP. What dropping down means in this case is the MLP offers equity, usually along with some cash as well, in return for midstream assets held by the parent company.

Drop down overview

On September 1, Marathon Petroleum dropped down its 24.51% interest in Explorer Pipeline Co., Lincoln Pipeline LLC (which owns 35% of the Southern Access Extension Pipeline), MPL Louisiana Holdings LLC (which owns 40.7% of the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, LOOP LLC), and Marathon Petroleum's 58.52% interest in LOCAP LLC.

Compare those figures to Marathon Petroleum's 2016 10-K, and it appears the refiner is dropping down its entire interest in all of those assets to MPLX LP, except for LOOP LLC. Marathon Petroleum is keeping a ~10% stake in LOOP LLC.

In return, MPLX LP is giving Marathon Petroleum $630 million in equity (common units and general partner units to maintain the GP's 2% economic interest in the MLP) and $420 million in cash. MPLX is using its revolving credit line to fund the cash portion of the deal. The press release noted that these assets were set to generate $138 million in EBITDA next year, meaning the transaction is valued at 7.6X of EBITDA, a fair price for both sides (independent auditors, which are used during these transactions, tend to find reasonable common ground).

Let's dig in to what MPLX LP just bought.

Explorer Pipeline

Explorer Pipeline Co. is owned by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) (NYSE:ETP), and now MPLX LP.

The Explorer Pipeline is a 1,830-mile long refined products pipeline that runs from the Gulf Coast (originates near Port Arthur, Texas, a major refining hub) through Texas to Oklahoma, cutting across Missouri and Illinois to the Midwest where the system ends in northern Indiana.

Source: Explorer Pipeline Co.

It has the capacity to carry 720,000 bpd of diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and fuel oil to major customers in 16 states through connecting logistics systems (truck, pipelines, barges). The Explorer Pipeline website notes that the system on average transports 660,000 bpd, equal to a high utilization rate of ~92%.

So was this a solid asset for MPLX LP? Yes, it is how major refining complexes on the Gulf Coast supply domestic buyers with petroleum products and there are only so many massive pipeline systems like this one. The Explorer Pipeline's rates are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which interested investors with tons of time on their hands can read about here. MPLX LP's Explorer Pipeline stake will generate stable volume/fee-based revenue for a long time.

SAX Pipeline

Pivoting to a much shorter pipeline, the Southern Access Extension Pipeline is operated by Illinois Extension Pipeline Company which Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP) has a 65% stake in. MPLX LP now owns 35% of the Illinois Extension Pipeline Company (which directly owns the SAX pipeline) through its Lincoln Pipeline subsidiary.

Known as the SAX pipeline, the 168-mile line carries crude from Enbridge's Flanagan Terminal near Pontiac, IL, to Patoka, IL, to another oil terminal with storage and pipeline connectivity infrastructure.

Source: Enbridge Inc

The goal of this $900 million endeavor (completed in late-2015) was to increase domestic refineries' access to light crude produced in North Dakota and heavy crude produced in Western Canada (probably includes synthetic light oil blended in Alberta as well). With new infrastructure in place, that network can now ship to refineries in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast (through more extensive connections, New England and southern refineries as well).

Currently, the pipeline has 300,000 bpd of transportation capacity (light, medium, and heavy crude types can be accepted), with room to scale that up through future investments. There was some maintenance activity going on earlier this year that is now complete. You can read about the FERC regulated rates here, which are far more straightforward (tariffs average about $1.50-$2.00 per barrel).

I would imagine that the utilization rate is fairly high and steady considering the favorable macro trends. This asset fits in with MPLX LP's operations.

LOOP LLC and LOCAP LLC

Down in Clovelly, Louisiana, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is a deepwater port that can receive crude through tankers (including ultra large, very large, and medium sized vessels), along with supplies from domestic Gulf of Mexico production, and the Zydeco Pipeline. LOOP LLC also owns a major crude distribution system that is connected to many refineries along the Gulf Coast.

Operations are supported by the Clovelly Hub (owned by LOOP LLC) which currently has 70 million barrels of crude storage capacity. Construction is (or was) underway at seven additional storage tanks each capable of housing 375,000 barrels of oil. MPLX LP will own 40.7% of LOOP LLC once the drop down closes.

The revenue generation from this asset is different than at pipeline operations. Often storage rates are privately negotiated (with uncommitted capacity realizing fluctuating spot rates), but terminal operations are usually volume/fee-based.

Source: LOOP LLC

LOOP LLC operates the 57-mile LOCAP pipeline that connects the deepwater port to the LOCAP Terminal in St. James, Louisiana, which is also operated by LOOP LLC. It appears LOCAP LLC owns the LOCAP Pipeline and LOCAP Terminal, with MPLX LP owning 58.52% of the venture. The FERC rates of the LOCAP Pipeline can be found here.

Having access to foreign crude supplies along with oil produced in the Gulf of Mexico gives MPLX LP plenty of opportunities down the midstream funnel, including distribution, long haul pipeline, and storage related endeavors. Another quality asset. Rising Gulf of Mexico production, strong domestic petroleum products demand, and surging oil & petroleum products exports paints a favorable utilization picture.

Final thoughts

Overall, a good deal all around. Marathon Petroleum Corporation gets to continue building out its midstream baby while MPLX LP gets to purchase quality assets primarily with equity at a fair price. As always, I found the information in the drop down press release fairly lacking and thought investors would want to get a better overview of what was changing hands.

