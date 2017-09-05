'Ice Age' Bear Claims He Was Too Optimistic

The good news is, if he's only half right, it creates a near perfect scenario for US asset prices, and this is what has materialized, at least so far.

The bad news is, if he's right, the consequences for many US (and overseas) asset prices are substantial, to put it mildly.

After temporarily suspending his deflationary expectations, perma-bear Albert Edwards is back to his old ways, predicting a deflationary wave for the US economy.

We already know Albert Edwards from Société Génerale is a perma-bear, as he's one of the most well known perma-bears around. Stuff is always collapsing, the economy is either too hot, leading to inflation and higher rates, or too cold leading to deflation, which is Edwards' natural stance.

Earlier in the year, he expected wage inflation to take hold, leading to an accelerated Fed tightening cycle:

Edwards told investors a recession is highly likely this year due to large corporate debt loads in the US. Furthermore, the strategist, who is known for his bearish views, said the economic decline could be just as bad as that witnessed during the 2008 financial crisis. He added: "I personally expect the S&P to fall to a new low. The Federal Reserve is also likely to tighten much more than the market expects because of rapid wage inflation and we could have a very traditional end of cycle." Edwards said the real risk for investors is the Fed tightening interest rates, adding now is the "wrong time for major fiscal stimulus".

In April, he took central bankers on:

Now we have central bankers patting themselves on the back for having done a jolly good job. That surely is the most worrying, hubristic signal of all. How's this for Grade 1 central bank hubris; Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist said in a recent interview that, “Since the crisis we have had serious concerns about deflationary risks on several occasions in the euro area, but now we can say they have disappeared.” Really? Has he seen the chart below, which shows core CPI in the eurozone heading sharply lower and now approaching its all-time low seen at the start of 2015! Not only that, but eurozone inflation expectations are also declining again, after surging in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election.

Needless to say that by September, these situations failed to materialize. Wage inflation remains subdued in the US and instead of a more aggressive Fed, we seem to have a less aggressive one. One has to give it to Edwards, he admitted he was wrong on both counts:

At this point in the US economic cycle a tight labour market would normally be producing a notable upturn in wage and CPI inflation. This would usually prompt the Fed into a tightening cycle that would typically end in a surprise recession. This is exactly what I expected to occur at the start of this year and I thought it would be that recession that would tip the US into outright deflation ? but I was wrong. I was too optimistic! ... this has come hand-in-hand with an unprecedented slump in underlying US CPI inflation into outright deflation - in stark contrast to the eurozone where core CPI inflation has decisively risen. ... Deflation did not need another US recession to emerge. It is already here.

We have to say, in the light of what's been happening on the currency markets, this is rather odd. The euro has risen more than 10% against the dollar, but core inflation minus shelter is rising in the eurozone, while it is sharply lower in the US:

However, shelter in the US is 34% of the CPI, whilst it is only 7% of the eurozone CPI. Edwards has a warning for the Fed:

If I were a Fed Governor I would be pretty shocked/concerned/bemused at inflation developments this year. However confident the Fed is of a self-sustaining-recovery, there is growing evidence of a slide into outright deflation even ahead of the next recession which will likely unambiguously take us deep into deflationary territory.

So it's back to his perennial deflationary theme, which has actually paid considerable dividends for him as he was one of the earlier commentators predicting a tremendous bond rally on the basis of this. Edwards' views are interesting for a number of reasons:

Massive asset buying and record low (or even negative, as in the case of the ECB) interest rates haven't brought back inflation. Tight labor markets haven't helped with that either, at least not so far. The expectations about Fed tightening are overblown if this view holds. Implications for asset prices are substantial.

Central bank powerless

The first one is perhaps the easiest to explain. While it is true that central banks have embarked on unprecedented policy expansion in the wake of the financial crisis, this hasn't led to any acceleration of inflation.

There are two main reasons for that:

Balance sheets need time to repair from the damage done by the financial crisis.

Most of the 'money printing' by central banks hasn't filtered through into the real economy; the missing link here is accelerating credit creation.

Despite the super low interest rate, credit demand hasn't really taken off, partly because business investment isn't all that interest rate sensitive and partly because capacity utilization hasn't been higher, giving businesses few reasons to expand capacity.

Note the tapering off of business credit growth almost towards zero lately.

Tight labor markets

The absence of much wage inflation in the face of tight labor markets in the US, Japan, and some parts of the eurozone is more surprising, but it looks like there is more slack in the US labor market than the low unemployment number suggests.

But there are other explanations available, like the low productivity growth and (according to Scott Sumner) low nominal GDP growth.

Fed tightening

Well, so far, we had two rate hikes by the Fed, that's less than many expected at the beginning of the year and if Edwards is even half right, further interest rates could very well be a mistake.

Asset prices

If Edwards is half right, and inflation will remain subdued or even fall further, this has significant consequences for asset prices:

Less Fed tightening seems to already have had a considerable effect on the external value of the dollar.

A lower dollar in and by itself has implications for world assets, like commodities (which are priced in dollars and tend to move in the opposite direction), emerging market debt (rallying as many emerging markets have substantial outstanding dollar debt), Japanese shares (which move closely correlated with the USD-yen exchange rate).

The lower dollar has also boosted earnings at big US corporations and US bonds; these have been important factors underpinning the US stock rally.

Deflation?

If he is entirely right then it becomes quite another story. Edwards points to falling core inflation (even deflation when shelter is excluded) and subdued inflationary expectations even in the face of low unemployment as a sign that something is seriously changing for the worse.

One could add the declining credit growth to that list but to expect deflation even before the next recession, as Edwards has it, seems to go a little overboard.

While we don't exclude that possibility, it seems remote to us simply because the labor market is still tightening. The US is creating 185,000 jobs a month, far exceeding the growth of the labor force.

Sooner or later this will lead to scarcities, especially if immigration policy subtract from labor supply. Scarcity improves bargaining power and companies bidding against one another for scarce labor.

The only way we can see deflation happening is if the US economy hits a recession before the labor market becomes so tight as to trigger at least some wage growth. That's possible, but apart from weakening credit growth, there is little that points to that.

Conclusion

While the Fed is still afraid that inflation will increase, others are pointing out that the US economy is still firmly in the grips of deflationary forces, which could push the economy into a Japanese style deflation even before the onset of a recession.

The implications for asset prices would be considerable if that happened, and we could add that the person most familiar with this viewpoint has been arguing this for some time.

So far, he has only been very partially right, that is, whilst no outright deflation, the deflationary forces are nevertheless strong enough to keep inflation in check and rather than a crash, this has created a near ideal world for US asset prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.