Magellan Midstream: Intriguing Assets And No IDRs

Sticking with a common theme I've been writing about, incentive distribution rights. IDRs give the general partner of a master limited partnership a growing share of the incremental distributable cash flow the MLP is generating, all without having to put up additional capital to do so. It is a flawed model that some firms have been proactive in dealing with, like Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP). Back in 2009, the MLP bought out the GP at very attractive prices during the financial crisis, eliminating its future IDRs headache. Let's take a look at how Magellan Midstream Partners LP and its 5.25% yield is doing.

I wrote this piece before the devastating Hurricane Harvey came into being and delayed it a bit until some knowledge of the damage was known. It appears that some of Magellan Midstream Partners LP's assets (particularly the Galena Park terminal in the Houston area) took a hit and capacity was curtailed, but it also appears that damage is repairable. Don't quote me on this, a lot more info is needed, but I think Magellan Midstream Partners LP was spared the worst case scenario.

Reviewing the midstream cash flow world

I won't go into too much detail on Magellan Midstream's financial status, this is just a brief look. During the first half of 2017, Magellan generated $477.9 million in distributable cash flow (cash that can be paid back to unitholders), up from $426.4 million in 1H 2016. Compared to $393.9 million in distributions paid out, that is good for a coverage ratio of 1.22X. Solid and up from 1.18X in 1H 2016.

Now, someone messaged me bringing up a great point that I felt was worth going over. While DCF generation subtracts maintenance capex (capital expenditures needed to maintain existing operations, which isn't expensed right away on the income statement, it shows up over time as depreciation depletion & amortization expenses), it adds back DD&A expenses.

This is ostensibly justified because maintenance capex is being accounted for, but that is just to ensure stable and reliable operations over the life cycle of that midstream asset. It doesn't account for what happens after the life of that asset expires and it doesn't account for growth capex.

It is completely true that DD&A needs to be accounted over the long haul. Spending nothing on growth (the equivalent of not including DD&A) will eventually come back to bite you, and once an asset's life expires a huge expense is needed to replace those cash flow streams with new assets. This is why distribution coverage ratios should be taken with a dollop of salt. Coverage ratios are the ability for the midstream firm to cover investor payouts over the short-to-medium term, and shouldn't be confused with cash flow neutrality or free cash flow generation.

To prove this, look at Magellan's cash flow streams in 1H. $572.4 million in net operating cash flow ($550 million excluding working capital changes) generation versus $730.7 million in capex and investor payments ($336.8 million in PP&E and equity investment spend shown in investing activities, and $393.9 million in distributions paid).

Again, I'm aware the midstream model relies on debt and equity issuances to cover that outspend, but this model does assume constant and continuous growth out to infinity. Eventually the cash flow situation has to balance and then some, so that debt accumulation can be paid off. While there are an enormous (truly massive) amount of midstream opportunities out there in America (and elsewhere), there isn't an infinite amount of growth opportunities.

This model will hold up for the decades to come, but keep in mind that debt isn't paid off with growth, it is paid off via free cash flow generation (same thing can be said about government debt loads). On the plus side, Magellan Midstream's net income generation of $433.1 million in 1H 2017 exceeded its distribution payments.

Magellan Midstream is in a solid cash flow position all things considered. It sports a high coverage ratio and can use that excess cash generation to cover part of its growth spend. After a solid Q2, management boosted Magellan's expected 2017 DCF generation by $20 million to $1.02 billion.

As of now, Magellan's financial trajectory is strong enough to grow its payout by high single digits this year and next while maintaining a 1.2X coverage ratio. Not being weighed down by massive IDRs payments paints a favorable picture for Magellan's ~5.4% yield.

Magellan Midstream expects to generate $200 million in "excess" cash after covering its dividend and maintenance capex, which will be eaten up by its $600 million growth budget this year. To help manage its outspend, growth capex is guided to decline by $200 million next year to $400 million. Management did note that they have line of sight on over half a billion dollars worth of growth projects for Magellan farther out, but fiscal discipline is key.

Investors should note that Magellan had $6.931 billion in assets at the end of Q2, which included $325.7 million in current assets. Compared to $4.8 billion in liabilities, including $456.6 million in current liabilities (poor current ratio) and $4.232 billion in net long-term debt. I would caution that unless capex does get materially curtailed, a secondary offering is in order.

How Magellan Midstream generates revenue

Magellan Midstream Partners LP is an interesting play on rising of American oil and petroleum products exports. The midstream firm is a big player in the importing and exporting of oil and refined products in America as it owns several key terminals in the Gulf and East coasts. Terminal operations, particularly along the Gulf Coast, are supported by Magellan's fairly extensive pipeline and storage infrastructure.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners LP

The green dots and lines on the map up above are related to refined products, the yellow dots and lines refer to its ammonia division, the blue dots are its marine terminals, and the purple dots and lines are its crude oil assets. Dots are docks and/or storage facilities, and lines are pipelines. Magellan Midstream's dotted lines are its crude JV pipeline assets.

Magellan notes that ~85% of its expected future revenue streams is based on fee-based cash flow with volume being the primary influencing factor, but that isn't the only thing at play. Privately negotiated rates at its terminals and storage facilities, along with some spot market tariff pipeline rates (Magellan likes to keep about 10% of its long haul crude pipeline capacity not under long-term contract so it can capitalize on higher spot prices), are also at play.

With that in mind, the vast majority of Magellan's revenue is volume based with fees set through long term contracts and/or rates regulated by FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission). This ensures stable cash flow generation as long as utilization rates are high.

As its crude pipelines are targeting top tier unconventional regions (including the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin plays), its marine assets are in high demand due to very favorable macro factors (rising US oil and refined products exports, on top of a coming wave in petrochemical exports), and strong domestic demand for petroleum products means high utilization rates across the board for Magellan Midstream. In future pieces, I will go over the specifics of Magellan's asset base and growth trajectory.

Final thoughts

Magellan Midstream Partners LP is an interesting midstream firm indeed. It was way ahead of the curve by eliminating its IDRs years ago and clever terminal investments open up enormous opportunities elsewhere. Being able to offer domestic oil producers access to international markets is a big deal. Hopefully, the damage from Harvey isn't too extensive and Magellan Midstream Partners LP can quickly ramp operations back up. We'll see.

