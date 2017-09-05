GLD: Gold Finally Blows Past $1,300, Now What?



In my last article about SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) I indicated that gold was very likely to break through the key resistance level of $1,300. This proved to be a consolidation point rather than a topping pattern. A week later as U.S. markets are closed for Labor Day gold is trading approximately 3% higher than where it was 1 week ago when our recommendation to go long gold/GLD went out, and as of Monday September 4th gold was trading at roughly $1,340-$1,345.



An obvious question arises, now that we’ve had a significant breakout in GLD/gold, does the yellow metal’s march higher continue or is a major pullback still in the cards?



It appears that it ultimately depends on a series of events, how they unfold, and how market participants chose to interpret them.



About GLD



GLD is the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world which offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures for many market participants as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of having to deal with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.



Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to buying physical gold, as investors get the same exposure to gold, but can buy and sell gold using GLD with great fluidity and do not need to worry about the hassle of dealing with the physical metal.

Since GLD is backed by physical gold and mimics the price movement of spot gold almost exactly, we will use GLD and gold interchangeably during this analysis.

Geopolitical Events



Undoubtedly the most prevalent geopolitical situation helping to propel gold prices higher is the North Korean crisis. The country reportedly successfully tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday September 3rd, its most powerful weapon thus far. President Trump answered by criticizing China, essentially threatening a trade war with the world’s second greatest economic power, which also happens to be North Korea’s biggest trading partner. In addition, a series of military drills were unleashed by South Korea and the U.S. in preparation for a possible strike on the North’s nuclear infrastructure.



The escalation helped push gold up to nearly the $1,350 mark, and if GLD were open for trade Monday it would be trading at approximately $127.50, up over 1% from Friday’s close. Certainly, this situation is not going away any time soon, and the way it continues to play out should be a key factor in influencing gold prices.



If the confrontation intensifies and a military conflict breaks out, gold could skyrocket dramatically, blowing past $1,350, $1,400, the sky is the limit if such an unlikely scenario were to occur. However, even if war does not break out, heated rhetoric and continuous nuclear tests from the North should keep gold elevated above $1,320 at the least. It appears that the only way that gold may get sold off due to geopolitics is if tensions get brought down significantly, which at this point seems unlikely.



Political Situation in the U.S.



There are several factors in U.S. politics that may influence gold prices in the near future. One such element is the looming debt sealing debate. Although it is unlikely for the U.S. government to shut down, or to stop paying its debts, the lead up to this fiasco could unnerve markets and should create additional demand for GLD/gold as a safe haven play.



On the other hand, we could possibly receive some comprehensive information regarding tax reform, which could help create a risk on atmosphere in which gold would be seen as a less desirable asset.



The FED’s Role



When it comes to gold prices the FED’s role should not be underestimated, this could be the single most important factor aside from all-out war breaking out. Right now, many market participants believe the FED is rather dovish, and judging by the CME’s FED Watch Tool is unlikely to raise rates until the June 2018 meeting.





However, we feel that market participants may be overly optimistic regarding the FED’s stance and we believe that the chances of a December rate hike are slightly above 50%. Also, the unwinding of the FED’s balance sheet may have greater repercussions than markets are pricing in at the moment. Therefore, any unpleasant surprises concerning a faster normalization trajectory than is currently expected could be a negative factor concerning gold prices going forward.



The Dollar



Another wind behind the golden sail has been the weak dollar, which is down approximately 10% year to date. The dollar recently had a strong rebound from a multiyear support level and could be in the process of a turnaround. In case the dollar were to move up from current levels, this would be another negative factor facing GLD/gold prices going forward.





However, if support at 92 in the dollar index were to breakdown gold could have another strong leg higher, because there is no major support levels for the dollar below the 92 level. Therefore, it is difficult to gage just how much further it could fall if this crucial level breaks down.



Technical Snapshot



Gold 3 Year Chart



The gold chart illustrates that after a consolidation period at around $1,300 gold had a strong breakout to the upside supported by technical, psychological, and fundamental elements. Furthermore, the $1,300 level was successfully retested and gold appears to have established a new significant support at around the $1,300 level.



Under current market conditions, and without major negative headwinds for gold, this new support level should hold in any upcoming pullbacks that may occur in the short term.



However, with the RSI approaching 75 and with the CCI near 200 gold is overbought on a short-term basis. The full stochastic is also at a crucial level and if it decisively turns negative a pullback to around the $1,300 may be expected. This would seem like a good level for gold to consolidate at before its next major move higher. Furthermore, just because gold appears to be overbought that does not mean it cannot have a brief consolidation period between $1,320-$1,350 and then continue its march higher to around $1,400, which is incidentally out year-end target for the yellow metal. We saw a similar phenomenon/pattern occur from early to mid 2016.



(Stockcharts.com)



GLD 1 Year Chart



GLD’s one year chart shows a similar picture just from a shorter-term perspective. We see a decisive break above $123 level, prior resistance, and GLD appears on its way to test the next resistance point of approximately $128, which would coincide with roughly $1,350 in gold. Once again the technical indicators such as the RSI and CCI are indicating that GLD is overbought on a short-term basis but that does not mean that it will not move higher after a brief consolidation period.





USD Index 3 Year Chart



The dollar chart indicates that after an extreme selloff which cratered the dollar by approximately 12% year to date the dollar had a strong rebound from a multiyear support level of 92. The RSI, CCI, and full stochastic appear to be suggesting that a possible stabilization is occurring. If the dollar begins to move up from here gold prices may stall and fall back a bit. However, if the dollar continues its slide, then this would be an extreme positive for gold/GLD prices as there is no further technical support for the dollar in sight.





The Takeaway



There are several key fundamental and technical factors that will determine the trajectory of gold/GLD prices in the short term. Geopolitics, FED policy, dollar strength or weakness, political events and other forces will ultimately determine where gold prices will go.



Our view is that in the short term if relations cool down with North Korea gold could have a brief pullback and may go through a consolidation period at around $1,300 before ultimately going higher. This may only occur if the FED remains relatively dovish throughout September, and absent a rate hike in December gold prices should reach our projected price target of $1,400 by year’s end, and GLD should reach our projected price target of $132



However, if the North Korean situation gets resolved, the FED becomes more hawkish in September, the dollar moves up and a rate hike occurs in December (worst case scenario for gold/GLD), prices could go much lower from current levels and a major selloff similar to the one at the end of 2016 may take shape.



Disclosure: We sold the remainder of our gold futures position last Friday at an average price point of $1,330 after accumulating at roughly $1,280-$1,290. We also unloaded all our call options associated with gold miners. We are now expecting a pullback to reload our gold related positions.



