Wall Street Breakfast: United Tech Signs Biggest-Ever Aerospace Pact

Valero Energy says its 293K bbl/day Corpus Christi refinery and 225K bbl/day Texas City refinery, both shut down by Hurricane Harvey, have recovered to pre-hurricane levels of operation. Valero (NYSE:VLO) also says it is preparing to resume operations at the 293K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery, which is in the "final stages" of storm damage evaluation; the 191K bbl/day Houston refinery will increase rates "as transportation and logistics infrastructure becomes more available," and the 89K bbl/day Three Rivers refinery is ramping up operations.

In a £3 billion deal, France's Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) has agreed to merge its software arm with UK-based engineering software outfit Aveva (AVEVA). Schneider will take a 60% stake in Aveva under the terms of the deal, with Aveva shareholders to own the remainder. This is the companies' third attempt at a combination over the past two years. Aveva rose 27% in London, while Schneider added some 1% on the Cac 40.

H.B. Fuller, a Minnesota-based adhesives maker, has signed a deal to pay $1.58 billion for Royal Adhesives & Sealants. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) expects the combined entity to produce some $2.9 billion in revenue, with cost synergies expected at $35 million and growth synergies at $15 billion over the coming three years. H.B. Fuller was rising 1% premarket.

Reuters reports that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is running into resistance on a planned 1.5-billion-euro sale of Ducati motorcycles, and has told five prospective bidders to delay making binding offers. Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), the VW entity that controls Ducati, is reportedly at loggerheads with its parent company, and VW labor leaders are against the sale. Volkswagen recently added 2.3% in Frankfurt.

Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing, says it has acquired the New York Daily News -- adding another major-market daily by bringing the paper back under its umbrella. Tribune Publishing had founded the New York Daily News in 1919; it now has 25M unique monthly visitors to NYDailyNews.com. Major financial terms weren't disclosed, but no cash is changing hands. Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) is taking on operational and pension liabilities which it plans to meet from Daily News cash flow.

A massive class-action lawsuit, bankrolled by IMF Bentham, has been filed against Australia's Commonwealth Bank (OTCPK:CBAUF) over the bank's recently surfaced money-laundering scandal. Australia's biggest bank is accused of breaking anti-money-laundering laws almost 54,000 times over several years. CBA shares have lost 12% since news of the scandal broke in August.

Rovio, the Helsinki-based maker of the popular "Angry Birds" smartphone game, is planning a €30M initial public offering. The IPO may value the company at $2 billion, per Bloomberg, according to sources familiar with the matter. The move follows last year's successful Angry Birds film adaptation, a sequel to which is planned for 2019.