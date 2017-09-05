Future Sector Concerns

This article examines more recent debt growth in tech and healthcare sectors and whether the market should be concerned about future stress in these industries.

This has certainly been the case in the telecom, financial, and industry sectors prior to the most recent market downturns.

I have shown in previous studies that unchecked debt growth in a given sector can lead to future underperformance of that sector's stocks and bonds.

In a recent article entitled Debt Growth and Sector performance, I showed that sector debt growth in three distinct periods presaged tremendous underperformance for the stocks and bonds in those impacted sectors. Telecom debt growth prior to the late 1990s' tech bubble, banking sector debt growth prior to the mid-2000s' global financial crisis, and energy debt growth prior to the mid-2010s' commodity correction all correctly presaged severe downturns in those sectors.

At the end of that article, I asked the provocative question of what sectors would be next. After all, as telecom debt stabilized banking sector debt soared; similarly, as banking debt later normalized, energy debt climbed. Now that energy debt has stabilized with cash flow rationalization, equity raises, and indeed bankruptcies of weak players, what sectors have seen disproportionate debt growth?

The graph below shows that healthcare (IYH) and the tech sector (XLK, QQQ) have seen outsized debt growth over the past several years.

The tech debt growth is unusual. Historically, tech companies have not operated with much debt. Investors participated in tech investments to capture the tremendous upside of transformative technologies, and were less willing to bear the inherent downside of failed investments through debt instruments that offered only return of principal with interest without a share of the potential upside.

As the tech industry has matured, and the leading companies have come to dominate U.S. commerce, they are increasingly operating with higher leverage even as their cash piles soar from retained earnings. Government tax policy is having a perverted effect on the capital structure decisions of technology companies. Companies with offshore cash do not want to pay the high marginal tax rates to repatriate that money back to the United States.

Instead these companies are issuing debt with their offshore subsidiaries paying a portion of the interest expense on the debt back to the U.S. entity tax free. The U.S. has encouraged its multinationals with large overseas earnings to operate with more debt, and it remains to be seen whether tech companies, which have historically not had levered balance sheets given the dynamism of their competitive markets, will struggle to handle this sharply increased debt load over future periods.

There is a similar story in healthcare. Over the last two decades, healthcare has seen an inexorable increase in its overall share of the economy. As the healthcare sector has grown, we have seen a continued uptick in mergers and acquisitions. Over the last several years, as the financing environment has remained attractive, we have seen a lot of these transactions completed with ample amounts of debt. This has often included non-US companies with lower corporate tax rates buying U.S. companies, a pathway to a corporate inversion.

These debt increases have already come back to haunt Valeant (VRX), and to a lesser extent Teva (TEVA), in the pharma space. High leverage levels of publicly-traded hospital chains have also squeezed some of the smaller market participants. Healthcare and pharma debt growth has slowed over the last year amidst policy uncertainty, which may actually provide a ballast to a sector that was becoming ever more aggressive.

The counterargument to the debt growth in the tech and healthcare sectors is that the strongest companies in these sectors are probably the companies that can best support debt growth. Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) have all printed bond deals exceeding $10B already in 2017. In the healthcare space, Actavis (AGN), Medtronic (MDT), and AbbVie (ABBV) and the aforementioned Teva (TEVA) have all done bond deals above $15B over the past three years.

As the tech companies have come to dominate the equity markets, and healthcare has grown as a percentage of the economy, it makes some sense that as their balance sheets expanded that they would operate with more gross leverage. Given the damage that unchecked debt growth previously had on telecom (IYZ), financials (XLF), and energy companies (XLE) in previous market episodes, it is prudent to at least ask the question of whether debt growth in tech or healthcare has been warranted.

