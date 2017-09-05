Reduction In The Rate Of Growth Of Federal Income Tax Revenues (Article 2 Of 10)

The CBO expects GDP growth to slow from 2.2% to 1.9% through 2027, according to a report dated June 29, 2017.

Highly paid retiring boomers may be replaced by those making less, as companies seize the opportunity to reduce costs.

Aging demographics means lower Federal income taxes due to lower incomes for 76 million retiring boomers who will mostly be on fixed incomes with limited annual growth.

The federal government is facing a slowing in the rate of growth of tax revenues:

This article is the second in a series of ten articles addressing the future of slow GDP growth, high Federal debt, and strained household finances.

1) BABY BOOMER RETIREMENTS

There currently are an estimated 76m boomers. Just How Many Baby Boomers Are There?

By 2029, it is projected that one in five will be age 65 or older:

"Projections of the entire older population (which includes the pre-baby-boom cohorts born before 1946) suggest that 71.4 million people will be age 65 or older in 2029. This means that the elderly ages 65 and older will make up about 20 percent of the U.S. population by 2029, up from almost 14 percent in 2012."

2) HOW MUCH ANNUAL INCOME WILL THEY HAVE IN RETIREMENT?

From John Mauldin's article, Angst in America, Part 3: Retiring Broke

"...33% of Americans have no retirement savings at all; another 23% have less than $10,000; and a further 10% have less than $50,000. So that’s 66%, a full two-thirds of Americans, with either no savings at all or not enough to generate significant income. (If you have $50,000 and can pull out 4% a year without drawing down principal – which is hard to do – you’ll get something like $160 a month.)"

"...we find that the average IRA holder’s balance was around $120,000 as of three years ago. But remember, the average IRA holder is not the average American. If only 20.6 million of us have IRAs, then over 300 million of us don’t have them."

"A few more uncomfortable statistics from the SSA:

Only 39% of boomers have tried to figure out how much they need to have saved for retirement. Of those that have, a third did not include healthcare costs in their calculations. On average, boomers estimate that healthcare will consume 23% of their income in retirement, compared to the 33% of income that those over 60 actually spend today. Fifty-nine percent of retirees expect Social Security be their major source of income, up from 42% five years ago. Divorce is becoming a major factor in retirement: 24% of divorced boomers expect to be worse off in retirement than if they had not divorced. Roughly 16% of Americans are taking premature withdrawals from their retirement accounts, while 30% of boomers have stopped contributing to their accounts."

"The following graph puts the stark reality of boomer retirement in perspective. There is a massive gap between what people expect to have during retirement and what they will actually have and be able to spend."

Tom here - This table above shows that average annual income for an individual relying solely his/her $100,000 retirement savings, plus average annual social security income, would be about $23,000 compared to average annual expenditures of $47,000.

3) WON'T BOOMERS JUST KEEP WORKING IF THEY DONT HAVE ENOUGH FOR RETIREMENT?

While some may keep working once they reach retirement age, statistics show the majority retire before they expect to, and at some point in time they may become physically or mentally unable to continue working.

From an article on early forced retirement. https://money.usnews.com/money/retirement/articles/2011/05/23/how-to-cope-with-a-forced-retirement

"Less than a quarter (23 percent) of workers plan to retire before age 65, but the majority (68 percent) of current retirees ended up retiring before reaching age 65, according to a recent Employee Benefit Research Institute survey. A quarter of current workers are planning to retire at age 70 or later, but only 7 percent of current retirees ended up working until age 70. Almost half (45 percent) of retirees say they left the workforce earlier than planned, typically because of a health problem or disability (63 percent), a downsizing or business closure (23 percent), or having to care for a spouse or another family member (18 percent)."

4) REPLACEMENTS FOR BOOMER JOBS MAY EARN LESS

Here's an article and graph citing data from the San Francisco Federal reserve regarding replacement of retiring boomers resulting in a reduction in the rate of wage growth. Worth Repeating: Boomer Retirements And Wage Growth

As quoted from the Fed:

"As baby boomers have begun to retire, the fraction of exits occurring from above the median wage has gotten larger, reflecting the relatively high earnings of older workers. The exits from full-time employment of older, higher-paid retirees have also pushed down wage growth. Furthermore, with so many of this generation still to retire, the so-called Silver Tsunami will be a drag on aggregate wage growth for some time."

From a December 2015 BLS article, this information.Labor force projections to 2024: the labor force is growing, but slowly : Monthly Labor Review: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

"The labor force is projected to grow over the next 10 years at an average annual rate of 0.5 percent, a slower rate than in recent decades. Demographic factors—including slower population growth and the aging of the U.S. population—in addition to the declining labor force participation rate will be responsible for the projected growth of the labor force."

5) TECHNOLOGY MAY THREATEN JOB GROWTH, HENCE INCOME TAX REVENUE GROWTH

As just one illustration where technology may threaten job growth, consider Amazon Go and the risk to cashier jobs:

Amazon Go and the Future of Work - Inside - Medium

"But of course, the exciting news about Amazon Go’s convenience also brought with a deep level of concern about all those cashier jobs that will now go to our smartphones.

Currently, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cashiering is the second most-common occupation in the United States, with 3.5 million employed. The grocery business accounts for about 17% of all US retail, to the tune of around $800 billion. (It’s a category currently dominated by Wal-Mart.)"

"Earlier this year, following an extensive study on AI technology, the McKinsey Global Institute concluded that only a few jobs — around 5% — will be entirely overtaken by physical robots or algorithms, but agreed that — long term — about 45% of all activities are potentially on the chopping block. "

6) THE LONG-TERM RATE OF GDP GROWTH IS PREDICTED TO SLOW, DAMPENING INCOME TAX REVENUE GROWTH

According to an update by the CBO dated June 29, 2017, they project a ten-year rate of growth for the GDP to decline from 2.2% to 1.9%, "...constrained by the relatively slow increase in the size of the nation's labor force."

"Economic Growth Is Projected to Settle at 1.9 Percent

CBO’s economic forecast—which underlies its budget projections—indicates that, under current law, the economy will expand through 2018 at a pace that leads to further tightening of the labor market. Greater demand for workers will put downward pressure on the unemployment rate and upward pressure on the rate of labor force participation. As the amount of unused productive resources in the economy shrinks, inflation and interest rates are projected to rise. In the later part of the 10-year projection period, annual output growth is projected to average 1.9 percent, constrained by a relatively slow increase in the size of the nation’s labor force."

An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2017 to 2027

COUNTERPOINTS

Not factored into the CBO's ten-year GDP projection is the impact of a tax rate cut. As of this writing, there is discussion of a tax bill to be eventually passed by Congress which would lower income tax rates. The intent would be to reduce corporate and business taxes to spur economic expansion and job growth. Lower individual rates would also increase consumer discretionary incomes, presumably leading to more spending and an increase in the GDP. It remains to be seen whether a bill passes, and to what degree it may impact tax revenues and job growth in the future.

As a second counterpoint, it's fair to ask whether a) we can really accurately predict what may happen 10+ years into the future and b) whether we can rely on (trust) the CBO's data.

BOTTOM LINE

Over the long-term, Federal income tax revenue growth will slow for the following reasons:

1) An estimated 76m boomers will be eventually retiring, and by 2029 it is projected that 1 in 5 will be age 65 or older.

2) Boomer retirement income on average will be much less than while working.

3) Even if they want to work, health or other reasons may cause boomers to leave the workforce earlier than planned. In some cases, replacements for boomer jobs may earn less where companies see an opportunity to cut costs.

4) Technology may reduce the need for workers, as adopted by companies seeking increased profits by reducing wage expenses.

5) The CBO projects slowing future GDP growth, which means slower job and income growth, hence slower Federal income tax growth.

The bottom line is, over the long-term these factors may contribute to a slower rate of Federal income tax revenue growth. Unless we restrict the annual rate of growth of Federal expenditures to that of the rate of growth of Federal revenues, deficits and debt will increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX CONE COR MSFT O HASI JCAP UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.