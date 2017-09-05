Finding Bright Spots In The LED Sector - Revolution Lighting Technologies

What should we expect from the LED sector and particularly RVLT share price performance going forward?

A look at six LED firms in the sector and how Revolution Lighting Technologies' performance is tracking through Q2 2017.

Introduction

When I first wrote last December about the LED sector going mainstream, I had reached a new milestone. I had become an exclusively, 100% LED holiday yard decorator. At the writing of this September update, some stores have already put out the Christmas and holiday lighting decorations weeks ago in anticipation of another good season. So as I again prepare for what tends to be the best half of the year for the LED sector here are my original thoughts on the research approach I started last year:





For the first time in nearly 20 years of decorating my house for the holidays, my entire front yard masterpiece now consisted exclusively of beautifully bright LED strands. In the spirit of Peter Lynch's "One Up on Wall Street," I decided to extend my anecdotal survey a bit broader. I had to know if I was the only one who had reached full LED saturation for the holidays. I surveyed the aisles at several Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depots (NYSE:HD), questioned a few neighbors, and quickly found that I was no anomaly. LED has gone mainstream.

Of course, the bread and butter of the LED sector is not the Christmas tree lights or yard decorations, but we might examine LED adoptions rate in these activities as informal indicators of good things to come. The excellent LED advantages of electricity cost savings, less time on ladders for replacements, less glass breakage, and cool surfaces to the touch all add to the rapidly growing appeal.

Like many trends I observe, I wanted to know how this related to the stock sector of LED-specific firms. Rather than include industrial behemoths like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or General Electric (NYSE:GE), I decided to focus on the purer LED play that may provide better market insights for us to consider.

First I wrote a Q3 2016 comparison with Q3 2015 using the DuPont ROE decomposition analysis on Acuity Brands (AYI), CREE Inc. (CREE), Energy Focus (EFOI), SemiLEDS (LEDS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT).

Next I wrote a Q4 2016 updated comparison with Q4 2015, again using the DuPont ROE decomposition analysis on AYI, CREE, EFOI, LEDS, LYTS, and RVLT.

6 months later, I have come back with this update to see how well each of these six LED stocks has performed and whether or not the quarterly ROE decomposition analysis has helped anticipate any price performance gains/losses for these firms. This time I have broken up the analysis into six separate but related articles in order to provide firm level evaluations of each of the LED companies without packing too many charts, tables, and information into one article. I have also added Orion Energy Systems (OESX) at the request of a reader who is an LED sector aficionado. I plan to increase the report to seven firms at a future update.

You can go to my article board to view the other 5 LED stock reports for Q2 2017. There is overlap between each article, but unique firm-specific details are analyzed within each write-up. Hopefully, this is a more user-friendly format for you to view your favorite LED stock. A short primer on the DuPont ROE Decomposition approach is included at the end of the article.

Analyzing The ROE Results For Revolution Lighting Technologies

The RVLT ROE decomposition for Q2 2017 follows. Benchmarks of 2015 and 2016 end of year results are also included as reference for how the firm is trending quarter to quarter. The following data table shows the six categories of values from the financial reports needed to conduct a five-factor decomposition.

From this first table, you can see that RVLT is improving in all categories from net income to total equity, both quarterly (Q2 2016 to Q2 2017) and annually (2015 to 2016). While second quarter sales only improved +0.60% year over year, EBIT turned positive along with approximately a 6% increase in assets.

ROE discussion of each of the 5 factors:

RVLT continues to have no tax burden as represented by the value 1.00. This is likely due in part from carryover losses in prior year(s) that avoids any tax burden in any of the observed time periods. The interest burden is highly negative reflecting large interest obligations to debt holders. "It is a ratio widely used by lenders and borrowers in determining the firm's debt capacity and is a major determinant of the firm's bond rating" (Bodie, Kane, & Marcus, 2011). This could be attributed to loans and obligations created during the prior periods with a large number of acquisitions and significant borrowing. The EBIT margin or operating profit margin is near zero but positive and growing. This is a critical value that can make high asset turns and high asset leverage very positive or very negative. So far, RVLT is maintaining positive margins in a very price competitive sector. The asset turns for RVLT in Q2 both 2016 and 2017 are lower than the total year asset turn ratio in the full year measures for 2015 and 2016. This may be attributed to slower sales in the first half of the year that could accelerate in the second half where LED sales have historically done better. The asset leverage ratio above 1.00 indicates that financial leverage is boosting ROE with a high leverage factor of 1.76 as long as profit margins remain positive.

The chart below shows the corresponding ROE values from the current article and the prior Q3 article and Q4 article discussing RVLT. If there is any predictive value gained from trailing quarterly reports, it seems to provide some short-run returns where good ROE values were achieved.

When conducting a revenue growth comparison with the seven LED stocks in the sample, RVLT shows a 3.1% relative market share for Q2 and slight quarterly growth year over year. The selected sample of stocks in this sector are also showing a year over year Q2 increase of $9,010,000 in sales, a growth rate of 0.6%. This rate is right on track with RVLT's sales growth rate for Q2. Better rates of growth are expected in the second half of the year and may be more evident in the annual assessment below. The relative rate of change of this Q2 sample market share is depicted in the two pie charts below: Next, I review the end of year comparison of relative market share among the seven LED stocks in the sample as shown in the table below: This table shows that the selected sample of LED stocks are achieving a combined year-over-year revenue growth rate of 9.3% or an increase of $457,870,000 in sales from 2015 to 2016 fiscal year-end. RVLT in this year-end time comparison has the highest revenue growth rate of 32.8%. When you consider this high annual growth rate along with the relatively low Q2 YoY growth rate, it may validate that much of the growth in this LED sector occurs in the upcoming 3rd and 4th quarters of the year. The comparison of the relative annual market share from 2015 to 2016 fiscal year-end is shown in the pie chart below:

With some increase in profit margin, the relatively high asset turn rate and high financial leverage ratio could deliver an outstanding second half for RVLT.

Additional good news for Revolution Lighting Technologies was their recent announcement of a Department of Defense contract through the Defense Logistics Agency to supply 2,300 of its two (2) foot T8 LED tubes to the U.S. Navy.

The awards from the U.S. Navy represent a continued penetration of the federal and military sectors for Revolution Lighting, as the Company previously announced contracts for projects with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Marine Corps facilities.

This may further improve margins and generate a return of equity that investors are looking for in share price appreciation to the end of the year.

Sampled LED Sector Comparison Tables For Reference

As I break out and analyze the stock performance characteristics of each of the six sampled LED stocks, I wanted to also provide readers with the complete data table. This may be a bit cumbersome to analyze and it is provided primarily for reference purposes. I will continue to provide firm-specific reports for each of the stocks evaluated with this ROE decomposition in much more bite-sized form for readers.

Data source was Google Finance, any computational or clerical errors are my own and will be corrected promptly by bringing them to my attention. Thank you for joining me on this LED sector decomposition study.

DuPont ROE Decomposition Explanation

** Please skip this section if you don't want a brief wonkish b-school review of the methodology. **

The Return on Equity Ratio is a profitability ratio that measures the ability of a firm to generate profits from its shareholders investments in the company. In other words, the return on equity ratio shows how much profit each dollar of common stockholders' equity generates. So a return of 1 means that every dollar of common stockholders' equity generates 1 dollar of net income. This is an important measurement for potential investors because they want to see how efficiently a company will use their money to generate net income. - Myaccountingcourse.com

Rather than simply focusing only on the top level profitability ratio of ROE = net income/shareholders' equity, the five-factor model looks at each of the five components to understand what specific areas of a firm's performance are positively and negatively impacting the returns on equity for investors.



Just as before, I ran a five factor return-on-equity decomposition for each of the six firms, comparing year-over-year second quarter results. In addition to my analysis that follows, many resources online provide instructions to further understand and apply this type of analysis first made famous by the DuPont Corporation in the 1920s. Here is a useful definition:

The Dupont analysis also called the Dupont model is a financial ratio based on the return on equity ratio that is used to analyze a company's ability to increase its return on equity. In other words, this model breaks down the return on equity ratio to explain how companies can increase their return for investors. - myaccountingcourse.com.

