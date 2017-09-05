DNB: Good Value Within European Banks

Its financial performance and dividend growth have been very good recently, while its valuation is still cheap compared to its Nordic peers.

DNB (OTCPK:DNHBY) is one of the European banks with higher exposure to the energy industry, something which has impacted negatively investors’ sentiment towards its shares. Despite this significant exposure, DNB has been able to report good financial results and has increased its capitalization. It has now an excess capital position, which is already being returned to shareholders. DNB currently offers a dividend yield of 3.9% and should perform further share buybacks in the next few quarters, while its valuation is still at a discount to its closest Nordic peers.

Company Profile

DNB is Norway’s largest bank, being essentially a domestic retail bank given that close to 80% of its income comes from Norway. Internationally, it operates in the Baltic countries and North America, accounting for about 20% of its net income. Its closest competitors are other Nordic banks, such as Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY), SHB or Danske (OTCPK:DNKEY), and other retail-oriented European banks like Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), Intesa (OTCPK:ISNPY) or ING (NYSE:ING).

DNB has a market capitalization of more than $30 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its largest shareholder is the Norwegian government with a 34% equity stake. Its market share in Norway is above 25% across most retail products, being the undisputed market leader. Therefore, the bank has a solid position within the Norwegian banking sector, which leads to higher pricing power than its competitors, making it a competitive advantage over the medium to long term.

DNB is among the world’s leading banks in its priority areas, namely in the energy, shipping and seafood sectors. Due to this profile, DNB is the European bank with higher exposure to the energy sector, accounting for about 6.3% of its loan book. This has been naturally negative over the past couple of years, taking into account that oil prices have dropped considerably in mid-2014 and have remained low since then, impacting negatively the bank’s asset quality.

This was also a headwind for Norway’s economy, with GDP growth decelerating from 1.9% in 2014 to 1.1% in the last year while the unemployment rate increased from 3.5% to 4.7%. This shows that even though Norway is usually considered heavily exposed to the oil & gas industry, the economy is somewhat diversified and the impact of low oil prices was manageable, taking into account that GDP growth has remained resilient and unemployment is still at very low levels compared to most European countries.

Financial Overview

This resilient Norwegian macroeconomic backdrop despite low oil prices has supported to some extent DNB’s financial results over the past few years, while some investors were expecting a much deeper impact on the bank’s fundamentals. Even though its bottom-line has decreased due to higher loan losses, DNB is still one of the European banks with higher profitability, showing the resilience of its business model.

Over the past five years, DNB has delivered very good results, reporting growing revenues and earnings. Interest rates in Norway have declined like in the rest of Europe, but the Norwegian central bank keeps its key policy rate at 0.5%. This is above the European Central Bank and other Nordic central banks, making DNB less impacted by low interest rates than many of its European peers that suffer from negative rates.

However, more recently, the bank was naturally impacted by low oil prices and has experienced higher loan losses related to the oil industry, especially within the offshore portfolio. Indeed, large corporate and international customers have been the business segment which has performed worst, but the bank doesn’t see signs of spillover effects to other industries.

Reflecting lower asset quality in its oil-related portfolio, DNB’s cost of risk [CoR] ratio has increased to a peak level of 48 basis points (bps) in 2015, amounting to more than NOK 7.4 billion ($930 million) in impairments. This ratio has decreased to 15 bps in 2016 due to the loan portfolio de-risking measures taken since 2014. Further loan losses are expected to be at manageable levels in the coming years if oil prices remain stable and may be lower than currently estimated. DNB has guided for impairment losses of up to NOK 18 billion ($2.3 billion) in the period 2016-18, but this may be too conservative and possibly can be revised downwards in the next few quarters taking into account its recent improving metrics regarding credit quality.

Regarding its most recent results, DNB has benefited from a recovering Norwegian economy and has delivered very good results taking into account the demanding operating environment in its domestic business. Growth in the Norwegian economy is picking up and unemployment is moving down, making DNB’s earnings prospects much better than a few quarters ago.

DNB has been able to grow its loan book and increased its net interest margin [NIM] to 1.45% in the second quarter of 2017 (from 1.37% at the end of 2016), which is positive for its revenues and profits. Its loan book is also showing positive operating trends regarding credit quality, with loan impairments declining considerably. In the first six months of 2017, DNB has reported impairments of NOK 1.2 billion ($152 million), a reduction of 66% compared to the same period in the previous year.

This improving operating performance has resulted in higher earnings, especially within its large corporate and international customers unit. However, DNB’s net profit in the first six months of 2017 was practically flat compared to 2016 due to an one-off gain from the Visa (NYSE:V) transaction in the second quarter of the last year. This means that without this special gain, DNB’s profit was up by about 20% in the first six months of the current year, showing that DNB’s underlying performance is much better than reported figures might suggest.

Its return on equity [ROE] was close to 10%, a very good level of profitability compared to most of its European peers. Its financial targets for the next few years are an ROE above 12% and an efficiency ratio below 40%, which both should be achievable if the bank maintains its positive operating momentum.

Going forward, DNB should be able to report positive results supported by growing loans and improved credit quality, having significant upside compared to current estimates if oil prices rebound in the next few quarters. In this scenario, interest rates might go up, which would be a positive tailwind for its revenues. However, given that interest rates in Norway are higher than in other European countries, DNB is not among the banks that most benefit from increasing interest rates in Europe.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, DNB is among the European banks with higher capital ratios. This is quite usual within Nordic banks because the regulators are very conservative and require banks to have significant capital buffers. For instance, the Norwegian regulator demands that DNB hold a Core Tier 1 ratio of 15% (measured using transitional rules), one of the highest requirements in Europe. DNB currently has a Core Tier 1 ratio of 15.8% (with transitional rules) and 16% without transitional rules, a very good level of capitalization and already above the regulator’s requirement. Additionally, its leverage ratio is 7.2%, also higher than its 6% requirement.

This excess capital position enables DNB to offer a good shareholder remuneration policy. Despite the headwinds from the energy sector, the bank has been able to deliver a growing dividend over the past few years and has recently performed a share buyback program, showing confidence in its business prospects and a shift in its strategy from capital build to capital distribution.

DNB has bought back 0.5% of its outstanding shares, but the regulator authorized share buybacks of up to 1.5% of total shares. Therefore, it is very likely that the bank will perform further share buyback programs in the next few quarters. Regarding its dividend, DNB’s last dividend was NOK 5.70 ($0.72) per share, an increase of 27% from the previous year. At its current share price, DNB offers an attractive dividend yield of about 3.9%. On the other hand, like many European companies, its dividend payment frequency is annual and the Norwegian dividend withholding tax rate is 25%, reducing a little bit its income appeal.

Its dividend payout ratio was close to 50% in 2016, slightly below its target of paying at least 50% of earnings to shareholders. This means that DNB’s dividend is clearly sustainable and has room to grow in the next few years, given that compared to some of its Nordic peers its dividend payout ratio is quite conservative. For instance, its Swedish peers Nordea, Swedbank and SHB distribute on average more than 70% of earnings due to their high level of capitalization. According to analysts’ estimates, DNB is expected to grow its dividend by about 16% per year in the next three years due to growing earnings and a higher payout. Its dividend is expected to be NOK 9 ($1.14) per share by 2019 and its dividend payout ratio should be about 60%, still a conservative level for a defensive bank like DNB.

Conclusion

DNB is one of the best banks in Europe due to its combination of good asset quality, strong capitalization and attractive dividend yield. Nevertheless, it was out of favor by investors over the past couple of years because it is one of the European banks with higher exposure to the energy industry. Despite this, DNB has delivered good results, showing that its credit underwriting standards are sound and asset quality is not an issue.

Reflecting this negative sentiment, DNB trades at a discount to its closest peers, making it quite attractive to long-term value investors. DNB trades at 11.5x forward earnings and 1.26x book value, while its Nordic peers trade on average at 12x earnings and 1.5x book value. This means that DNB still has room for a re-rating of its shares over the next few quarters, being therefore interesting both from a valuation perspective and income appeal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.