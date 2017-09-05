Teva Receives FDA Approval, But It Won't Be Enough

Recently, Teva (TEVA) received FDA approval for Austedo, which is a drug used to treat a movement disorder known as tardive dyskinesia. The problem is that there is a competing drug that utilizes a different process for treatment. This drug is known as Ingrezza, and is marketed by Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). Teva is facing many problems right now, and an FDA approval for a drug with a fierce competitor will definitely not help its case. That is why Teva still remains a short candidate.

FDA Approval

The FDA approval for Austedo comes just a few months after the drug was approved for another movement disorder known as chorea. The FDA approval of Austedo was for patients with tardive dyskinesia, which arises from antipsychotic medications. Tardive dyskinesia affects around 500,000 people in the United States. The drug was approved based on two phase 3 clinical trials. The two trials in question were ARM-TD and AIM-TD. Both of these trials met their respective primary endpoint. For example the AIM-TD study recruited patients with tardive dyskinesia. The primary endpoint for the trial was to determine the change in Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) score from baseline to week 12. There were three fixed doses of SD-809 (Austedo) compared to placebo. The results were as follows:

Doses Points On AIMS scale P-value 36mg -3.3 points p = 0.001 24 mg -3.2 points p = 0.003 12 mg -2.1 points N/A placebo -1.4 points N/A

The point is that the two higher doses of Austedo were statistically significant compared to placebo. Therefore, the efficacy of the drug was pretty much solidified.

Major Competitor

The problem with Austedo is that it faces enormous competition from Ingrezza. Both drugs are altered versions of generic tetrabenazine. They each obtained positive results in late-stage clinical trials. With that mind, why will Austedo have a hard time selling in the market compared to Ingrezza. There are a few reasons why this will happen. For starters, Austedo carries a black-box label warning. When Austedo was approved by the FDA a few months ago for patients with chorea (movement disorder) of Huntington's disease, there was a black-box warning label slapped on it. Even the press release from Teva lists the major risk for patients taking Austedo:

"AUSTEDO® can increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior (suicidality) in patients with Huntington's disease. Anyone considering the use of AUSTEDO® must balance the risks of depression and suicidality with the clinical need for treatment of chorea. AUSTEDO® is contraindicated in patients with Huntington's disease who are suicidal, or have untreated or inadequately treated depression"

Such a black-box label warning will not be good for sales of Austedo. Ingrezza doesn't have this black-box label warning. When looking at the cost between the two competing drugs, it will not make a difference in my opinion. Austedo costs around $60,000 per year for treatment. At the same time, Ingrezza costs around $63,000 per year. The difference is negligible, and it will not be enough for Austedo to overcome sales of Ingrezza. As noted before, the black-box label warning on Austedo will be a hindrance for sales. Another problem for Austedo is that it requires a titration process. What that means is that the drug is started off on a lower dose for the patient, then slowly raised to a higher dose over time. On the other hand, Ingrezza is a set dose. Patients are either given the 40 mg or 80 mg of Ingrezza. Finally, Ingrezza has been off to an amazing start. It will be tough for Teva's Austedo to beat out sales of Ingrezza. For the second quarter ending June 30, 2017, Neurocrine reported Ingrezza sales totaling $6.3 million. That was just two months after the drug started to sell on the market. Analysts were anticipating full year sales of Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia to reach $14.5 million. That means that after only two months of sales Ingrezza has already reached near half of its yearly goal set by analysts. Most analysts expected sales in the second quarter to be modest at around $1 million.

Risks

The biggest risk shorting Teva would be if sales for Austedo start to come in higher than Ingrezza. Although, considering that Austedo carries a black-box label warning for increased suicide risk I don't see that happening. Austedo will sell, but I feel it won't sell as much as Ingrezza. In addition, Teva has a lot of other problems it must resolve first. Nuerocrine, on the other hand, doesn't have the problems that Teva faces. More about the many problems that Teva faces can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Teva Receives Big Blow On Generics Pricing". That article discusses the many issues that Teva is currently facing. Such issues include no new CEO, generic pricing pressure, lower Copaxone sales, and many other problems.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Teva's Austedo will not sell as well as Ingrezza because of the black-box label warning. The many issues that Teva currently faces will still be a hardship moving forward. Until those problems are resolves I don't see Teva's stock performing well. With declining sales of many of the company's drugs, along with lackluster earnings I feel that Teva is still a good short. The competition from Ingrezza will be a major roadblock for Austedo to be successful in the same space. That reinforces the short thesis.

