Hovnanian: The Little Engine That Should

Reviewing the causes of such underperformance and exploring potential price gains.

Hovnanian has been flying under the radar in recent years, underperforming its peers and the market.

The housing market has staged a remarkable recovery since its 2009 lows following the Global Financial Crisis in 2007/8 and after many homebuilders have gone out of business, key surviving players in the industry have performed very well since.

Major players, by market cap, include D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR), Toll Brothers (TOL) and KB Home (KBH). A smaller homebuilder, and one we will focus on in the article is Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV).

DHI Market Cap data by YCharts

While most large homebuilders have enjoyed a post-financial-crisis recovery, gaining significant market cap and growing market share, Both KB Home and Hovnanian fell behind, gaining very little since 2008, when compared to peers.

New housing starts have been on a consistent uptrend since 2008 significantly contributing to the companies' solid sales growth and presenting a continued trend for the years to come as the market continues to recover:

Diving into the companies' earnings and sales growth, we see some similarities alongside some key differences when reviewing their balance sheets:

DHI Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Sales growth for the companies have been very similar, gaining an average of 16.69% in 2016 from the year prior. Reviewing 2017 sales growth expectations shows more of the same, although differentiating some companies from others:

D.R. Horton expects sales to rise 16.63% to $13,823M.

Lennar expects sales to rise 16.37% to $12,743M.

NVR expects sales to rise 10.64% to $6.229M.

Toll Brothers expects sales to rise 13.38% to $5,871.7M.

KB Home expects a solid 22% rise in sales to $4,134.6M.

Hovnanian expects sales to decline 13% to $2,390M.

Market Share: Hovnanian Or KB Home

States where Hovnanian primarily focus their home building efforts and financing operations are expected to gain population as per the 2020 Census estimates, giving them a slight advantage over their peers, which operate in some states estimated to lose population over the past several years and going forward.

(Note: Periodical data fitting longer term trends of population increases)

Looking at the 2 companies' balance sheets shows KB Home with a rising long-term debt load while Hovnanian is working on controlling its debt and using cash flow to keep up with maturities and interest expense. KB Home is working, however, on efforts to lower interest expense and control margins, boosting overall profitability.

KBH Interest Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

Hovnanian is trading at a low Price/Sales ratio compared to peers, caused primarily by the aforementioned debt load. The company pays a very high amount of interest expense, causing net income to shrink considerably, creating a currently high Price/Earnings ratio relative to its peers.

Going Forward: Make A Choice

We believe a combination of expanding operations in the upcoming years with a rise in population and home seekers in its prime operational locations will aid Hovnanian to overcome and outperform its peers, including KB Home.

The key factor contributing to its share price outperformance will be from its efforts to control its debt load and shrink interest expense. This will in turn create a higher margins and profitability environment allowing for considerably higher share prices in the upcoming years.

We believe Hovnanian will outperform its peers and the broader market when it comes to the company's efforts and will in turn provide better earnings and guidance looking into 2018 and 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Expect to initiate a long position on HOV for its earnings release on September 7th.