Keysight Technologies: Valuation Appears Stretched

I fear the purchase price was too high, and the business may remain under pressure in years to come.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) is just one of many companies that has rebounded strongly off lows reached during the January 2016 sell-off. It is also yet another example of a company that has seen its trading multiples expand meaningfully since then, as results have simply not delivered.

Many are beginning to become a little skeptical on whether Keysight will be able to turn around its struggling results, as well as whether the potential impact of its recent acquisition of Ixia Solutions will be as favorable as planned. Sell-side analysts on Wall Street remain bullish, with price consensus implying 20% upside from current share prices. Who has the story right here?

Business Overview, Market Dynamics

Keysight Technologies was spun off from Agilent (A) late in 2014, as the company felt that its business lines had evolved into two distinct core opportunities. Whereas Agilent primarily focuses on life sciences, diagnostics, and chemicals businesses, Keysight has its hands in entirely different markets: primarily electronics measurement products directed towards the commercial communications, aerospace, defense, and other industries.

As with any spin-off, Agilent did not make this move out of selflessness; as a standalone entity without Keysight, the company’s consolidated organic growth rate improved, as well as the firm being able to claim a higher rate of recurring revenue. Agilent now has the ability to pitch itself as a growth play, something that it never could do with Keysight’s dilutive contribution to growth. Keysight was simply the more mature business – but there is nothing wrong with that, and it has its own perks of ownership (incrementally higher margins, higher returns on investment). It really is a classic spin-off pitch, and it made sense to separate the two.

Today, Keysight holds the top market position in its key software and hardware verticals, but there is still a substantial runway of potential: management pins the total addressable market at $15.5B, so there is the possibility of market share gains. Tailwinds exist throughout the electronics measurement space: fifth generation mobile networks (“5G”), the Internet of Things (“IoT”), automobile software. However, there are pieces of the business suffering as well; Keysight pins long-term market growth in all of the legacy businesses at between 1-3% overall; anemic by any measure.

Given that there has been no movement on the top line over the past several years ($2,888M in 2012 to $2,918M in 2016), even including the $500M acquisition of Anite in 2015, even these relatively moderate goals have proven elusive. The thought process by many heading into the spin-off was that the business was somewhat neglected under prior Agilent management and could be turned around, but thus far, there hasn’t been much to celebrate in this regard.

Ixia Solutions Acquisition

Earlier this year, Keysight announced the acquisition of Ixia Solutions, a network testing and monitoring company, for $1,600M. Keysight Technologies management has made it clear that acquisitions will be a tenet of management’s allocation of cash, so an acquisition was not a surprise – although perhaps one of this size was. This wasn’t cheap: 16x adjusted EBITDA at Ixia Solutions in calendar year 2016, and more than 3x revenues.

Why the hefty price tag? The network visibility market has been experiencing double-digit annual growth, driven by needs for security and trends in software. Further, the acquisition expanded Keysight’s addressable market, and increased its software-driven revenues. Given Keystone revenue growth has been non-existent for years, the company really could use this kind of shot in the arm – so management was willing to pony up a lot of cash. Cross-sale opportunities exist (potentially revenue synergies of up to $100M over the next several years), as well as cost synergies ($60M targeted), but the timeline for realization is stretched.

Now that the transaction is closed and contributing to results, there is some disappointment on this front; Ixia Solutions reported revenue of $120M in fiscal Q3 2017, with management blaming the weak results on “challenging market conditions within network equipment.” Given expectations are for 4-5% consolidated growth within the new Ixia Solutions division, this does appear to be disappointing. Ixia Solutions growth has been next to nil for several quarters now, and that needs to change. 17x EBITDA for a stagnant business isn’t a price anyone should be paying.

Balance Sheet, Valuation

At the end of the last fiscal quarter, the company held $2,156M in long-term debt on its balance sheet: $498M of 3.30% notes due 2019, $596M of 4.55% notes due 2024, $693M of 4.60% notes due 2027, and $399M on the company’s term loan. Leverage is fine; the company held more than $1B in cash at the end of last quarter, so net debt is actually quite low: a hair above 2x net debt/EBITDA.

Given the light capital expenditure needs, and (even after the Ixia Solutions acquisition) low leverage, Keysight has historically generated a substantial amount of free cash flow, which will make paydown of debt quick; expect $350M of free cash flow in fiscal 2017, or roughly 4.7% free cash flow yield.

The free cash flow yield is alluring to investors, but not quite at this price. Given the low growth profile, there isn’t going to be much movement on that number. If management could help Keysight reach its targets, then there could be some value. Long-term expectations are for 4% compound annual growth on the top line, with an expansion to non-GAAP operating margin in excess of 20% (GAAP in the 16% range).

I think investors may be lured by the 16x price/earnings here, but this excludes hundreds of millions in costs (share-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition/integration costs, and the impacts from restructuring). I’d be wary of being long the stock at current levels, despite bullish expectations from Wall Street analysts. Be wary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.