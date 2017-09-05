Ford - Major Bull Trap?

Not everything is bad. Economic growth is accelerating on a 7-year high which is historically very bullish for Ford.

Both car and trucks seem to be rolling over even though both are on different points in the business cycle.

In this article, I want to discuss something very interesting I found while researching a major driver behind Ford's (F) stock price. I believe that this delivers tremendous food for thought and might even change the way you view this stock.

The Importance Of Used Car Values

Daniel Ruiz, an automotive analyst, wrote a very interesting piece about the importance of used car values. His Tweets are also the reason I am focusing on used cars since he wrote a few convincing tweets as I will discuss in this article.

Anyhow, one part of his blog mentioned the following:

The level of equity in the trade oftentimes determines whether a new vehicle transaction will be successful or not. Inclining used car values lead to faster trade cycles while declining used car values lead to slower trade cycles. - Daniel Ruiz (Twitter: @DRuizG80)

This of course is caused by the resell value of a car after a lease has ended. A very high resell value would decrease the amount that needs to be funded dramatically. Hence the trend that sales can be pushed higher by a lower amount of debt.

I compared Ford's monthly sales to the price index of used cars and trucks. The direct correlation is close to 0% which makes sense since only the larger trend is visible.

The correlation increases to above 40% when looking at the year-on-year performance of both indicators. Note that 40% is still low but quite important when you consider the bigger trend and the lagging effect.

Different Types, Different Points In The Cycle

I have often discussed the big difference between the sales volume of cars and trucks/SUVs. Truck sales are massively outperforming since the oil peak of 2014. For example, in August of this year, Ford saw a 15% F-150 sales increase and an overall decline of 2.1%.

This has caused not only manufacturers to focus on the production and inventory shift towards trucks, but also rental companies who see much higher demand when it comes to bigger vehicles.

The trend of trucks as a percentage of total sales is up since 2010 but saw some acceleration in 2015 when oil really started to break down. At this point, we see that nearly 40% of all Ford sales are Ford F-150 models.

I need to be very honest at this point. My research has missed one big part. To establish a strong long term model, one not only needs used car prices but also the trend of residual values.

In an environment where used vehicle values underperform residual values, one can expect a very high return rate of leases. Why would you keep your lease if you can switch to the same model on the used car market for much less?

Daniel Ruiz (Twitter: @DRuizG80)

In Ford's case, we see that the passenger car value index has started to roll over along with the average used vehicle index.

The same goes for Ford trucks as you can see below.

Based on the theory that a used car value declines causes an acceleration of return rates, it makes sense that Ford is actually seeing a much higher return rate.

The return rate has soared roughly 10 points between 2016 and 2017 and 26 points from the 2011 bottom. Note that this rate declines from 82% in 2008 to 56 in 2011 which caused one of the biggest stock rallies among automotive stocks.

Actually 'not bad' is an understatement. The leading ISM manufacturing index has increased to a 7-year high. We are seeing growth levels that have last been seen two years after one of the biggest recessions.

This means that the real economy will see much better numbers over the next few months. Think about industrial production, durable goods and consumer numbers.

Historically, this has been a major tailwind for Ford. The graph below shows you the comparison between the stock price and the ISM index.

Conclusion

It is clear that macro news won't allow Ford to sell-off. There is just too much pressure to get this stock up. Even a break-out to the upside is not impossible.

And yes, automotive sales are not great. The decline is quite ugly and the question is how long truck sales will outperform given the odds of a serious oil rally. However, it is just too easy to look at sales and predict some major breakdown. The big picture is complicated and offers great opportunities.

I believe that Ford is an interesting buy for people on the long term. There are not many chances to add an interesting yield play like this to your portfolio. However, as a mid-term trader, I have to pass on this one. I like buying companies that are likely to benefit even more from this macro growth trend without the fundamental problems of the automotive industry. And Ford won't see a massive growth rally unless the lease and used car price situation shows some strength.

Many thanks for reading my article. Feel free to share your thoughts on this topic and to ask questions in the comment section below.

