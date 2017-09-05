Bitcoin has value but this value doesn't and won't include being accepted and used prominently in nations.

Japan is giving virtual currencies a trial period but has underestimated their negative effects and doesn't know what it is doing.

Governments will not allow a currency they don't control to become prominent in their economies and undermine their monetary control.

Bitcoin Will Be Made Illegal Tender

The 19th century was dominated by the British pound, the 20th by the U.S. dollar, and the 21st may be by Bitcoin, apparently. Indeed, it has been hard to stay grounded while watching Bitcoin soar to new heights each month. The Bitcoin euphoria is real, but is it justified?

Control over a nation's money supply yields great power. A government can use this control to cool or heat its economy, erode the true value of its debts through inflation, and much more. The acceptance, adoption, and proliferation of Bitcoin, or any virtual currency, in a nation decreases the power that control over the money supply and cost provides to governments. This is why some governments have banned them and most other governments are still figuring out what to do with them. I believe most governments will defend this power and not allow Bitcoin, or any virtual currency, to become prevalent in their economies.

The sky-high price of Bitcoin has not factored in the possibility of mass governmental rejection. When this is announced on a country-by-country basis, expect Bitcoin's price to drop toward its cost of production of around US$500.

Virtual Currencies and Government: Adversaries

Many governments around the globe have already recognized the threat to their sovereignty that virtual currencies pose. Why else would Bolivia, Ecuador, Bangladesh, and Kyrgystan have made virtual currencies illegal? Vietnam and Indonesia have declared that virtual currencies are not legal as payments, while they are banned in Nigeria and Columbia. China has banned financial institutions from dealing with Bitcoin. The governments of Jordan and Lebanon have warned their citizens virtual currencies are not legal payments, while the former went on to say,

...that investing in virtual currencies carries high risks of devaluation as users could be hit by severe fluctuation and volatility of its value and risks of financial crimes, hacking and electronic piracy, along with the potential risk of the total loss of its value due to the absence of guarantor or underlying assets.

Most other nations are still determining what to do with them: ban or accept? Only Japan has made virtual currencies legal for payments, but more on this later.

A recent publication of the Bank of Canada entitled Canadian Bank Notes and Dominion Notes: Lessons for Digital Currencies compares a time when there was one private currency and one public currency simultaneously in circulation in Canada. It concludes that,

Private digital currencies will not be safe and will not be a uniform currency without government intervention.

My question is, how much can governments actually regulate virtual currencies? Governmental intervention of virtual currencies is extremely limited. They can only influence the external of virtual currencies, not the internal. What this means is that they can control how they are recorded, carried, disposed, and taxed. They can not, however, control their properties and how many are in circulation.

Currently, numerous countries are looking into creating their own digital currencies. England, China, Russia, Estonia, and Canada are among some of the national currency innovators. If these nations were not threatened by Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, why would they bother to create their own? Why not fully legalize virtual currencies and be done with the whole bother of monetary policy? As we will see, monetary policy is too beneficial for governments to give up.

Bitcoin: A Serious Threat to Governments and Their Economies

Though not yet behaving like a true currency due to it not being commonly accepted and its significant volatility, Bitcoin does present an alternative to fiat currencies. This means it is a threat to fiat currencies, much like gold and silver are. This means it is a threat to governments, since they benefit greatly from controlling the supply and cost of their currencies (through monetary policy).

Governments around the globe use monetary policy, the manipulation of the supply and cost of money, to regulate their economies. If an economy is overheating, the supply of money can be reduced and the cost of money (interest rate) can be increased, effectively cooling the economy and avoiding serious inflation, over-leveraging, and asset valuation bubbles. Conversely, if an economy is over-cooling, the supply of money can be increased and the cost of money lowered, effectively heating up the economy and spurring borrowing, investment, and inflation.

The importance of monetary policy can not be overstated, whether you believe it to be effectively employed or not. Look at the extreme monetary policy easing in advanced economies in the wake of the last crisis. If governments could not have increased the supply of money and lowered the cost of money during the last crisis, it would have been much worse. Would these same governments allow Bitcoin to reduce the efficacy of their monetary policy to their detriment and that of their economies and citizens?

Monetary policy is an effective tool that provides governments with a good deal of power to regulate their economies during different stages of the business cycle. If half of a nation's transactions occurred in Bitcoin and half of everyone's wealth was in Bitcoin, normal monetary policy would have little effect. Since governments can't affect the supply and cost of Bitcoin, they are left with less power to regulate.

The benefits of effective monetary policy vastly outweigh the benefits of Bitcoin, or any virtual currency, from the point of view of government. This is why most governments will not allow Bitcoin to become a material means of exchange in their respective economies. Indeed, citizens derive much more benefit from effective monetary policy then they would from widespread Bitcoin adoption in their economies.

The Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkens has this to say about the extent of virtual currency adoption,

They contemplate alternative futures, such as one in which there is complete disintermediation of banks and even central banks, with state currencies being replaced by decentralized digital currencies. I see this as highly unlikely. People have not widely embraced digital currencies like Bitcoin because these currencies cannot outshine the competition when it comes to serving as a store of value and a medium of exchange. National authorities will want to run their own monetary policy, and so the most that could happen is that national currencies and digital currencies coexist.

Inflation and Its Erosion of Debt

Another benefit of monetary policy, and most likely the greatest in the eyes of government, is the ability to erode the true value of debt. Most governments have a lot of outstanding debt. One way for them to manage their debt is by paying it back with cheaper dollars due to inflation, and by keeping interest rates low so debt servicing is more manageable. But this crucial strategy for sovereign solvency is dependent on effective monetary policy. For this reason alone, most governments won't permit Bitcoin to become a prominent currency in their economy.

Japan's Virtual Currency Experiment

As of April 1, 2017, Japan recognized Bitcoin and other virtual currencies as a legal form of payment, not a legally-recognized currency. This is an important distinction. The Japanese government is giving virtual currencies a trial period. While this is certainly a good step for virtual currencies like Bitcoin, it does not guarantee that they or any one will become legal currencies.

I applaud Japan's openness to innovation and am very interested to see how their acceptance of virtual currencies as legal payments pans out. But there are already several red flags that make me pessimistic of their experiment.

First, the government has left the decision to record virtual currencies at market value or book value up to corporations. This accounting flexibility creates room for manipulation. Moreover, the volatility of virtual currencies will make companies that hold large virtual currency balances harder to compare period-to-period, and harder to compare against other firms. Second, income from virtual currencies are treated as operating income for corporations, which is not faithful representation of the businesses model and further complicates company analysis.

If a company's financials are improving, one could assume it is due to improving margins, fundamentals, and prospects. But in Japan, this would be a dangerous assumption as it could simply mean that the value of virtual currency in the firm's possession has risen. Yes, there are currency exchange gains or losses in the ordinary course of international business, but these rarely misrepresent the business.

When firms conduct business with an extremely volatile currency, it becomes difficult to evaluate them. Massive gains or losses due to this volatility distort a company's financial statements and thus distort their perceived performance. This is bad for general investment as uncertainty and volatility discourage it. Operating income should reflect income from operations, not income from currency volatility (unless currency exchange is your business).

Third, Japan has led the world in extreme monetary policy intervention, referred to as Abenomics. To allow Bitcoin, or any virtual currency, to become a larger percentage of total transactions would undermine the efficacy of their monetary policy. The more Bitcoin is used as a percentage of total transactions, the less effective Japan's monetary policy becomes.

The malevolent mixture of complicating business analysis, which discourages investment and creates room for manipulation, and the undermining of their monetary policy by accepting virtual currencies as legal payments makes me believe that the government of Japan will not make any virtual currency legal tender and may even go so far as to make them illegal for payments.

The Downside Risk to Bitcoin

Bitcoin is more commodity than currency. As such, an attempt to value it can begin with its cost of production. Adam Hayes of The New School for Social Research put forth a paper concerning Bitcoin production costs and estimated production costs of $494.54 a coin for 2016-2020.

Interestingly, he adds that "As real-world mining efficiency increases, which is a likely result of competition, the break-even price for bitcoin producers will tend to decrease. Low cost producers will compete in the marketplace by offering their product at lower and lower prices." So, as Bitcoin production becomes more efficient and cheaper thanks to competition, the lower range of Bitcoin's price drops; Bitcoin's price floor is sinking.

Once the cost of production is determined, any deviation above or below this is primarily determined by supply and demand. Currently, demand for Bitcoin is exceeding supply and we are seeing its price rise far above its cost of production. But this demand for Bitcoin assumes its acceptance by governments as legal payment and even as legal currency. If governments realize the threat to monetary policy that virtual currencies pose and ban them, the price of Bitcoin and its virtual counterparts will drop to around their costs of production.

Currently, with Bitcoin trading around US$4,746, this represents a demand premium of ($4,746-$495) $4251. If governments start banning Bitcoin, this demand premium would evaporate. This represents a 90% loss at current prices.

It is most likely the case that governments will take some more time to determine the risks associated with uncontrolled virtual currencies. In this time, demand for them will continue to outpace supply due to adoption optimism, causing prices to increase. But eventually governments will recognize the threat to their sovereignty that virtual currencies pose, and take defensive action.

Conclusion

Bitcoin, and virtual currencies in general, represent impressive technology but they also represent a significant loss of power to governments. The power over the money supply and cost of money provides too great a benefit to governments. They will not permit another currency that they have little or no control over to become prevalent in their economies. If a virtual currency is to become widely used in nations, it will be one that governments can control, which would defeat the purpose of the virtual currency in the first place, from the point of view of their citizens.

Japan is the posterchild for extreme monetary policy and virtual currency adoption, but as we have seen, these two are at odds with each other. Once the Japanese government realizes this, controls and limitations on virtual currencies will abound. This will be the catalyst for Bitcoin's role clarification and drop in price.

Bitcoin's price will drop precipitously toward its cost of production, currently around US$500, in the near term when major governments announce its illegality as a form of payment and currency once they realize what a threat virtual currencies are to their monetary policy power. This represents a 90% loss of capital at current Bitcoin prices.

This is not to say that Bitcoin or other virtual currencies don't have value. Virtual currencies meet the needs of many and offer unique ways of storing and transferring value. It is, however, to say that Bitcoin and other virtual currencies will remain in the periphery and will not become prominent in sensible nations as a percentage of total transactions. Based on the recent price increases across the virtual currency board, the market has not realized or priced this in.

It will take Japan and other nations some time to realize the threat that virtual currencies represent and for them to outlaw them. In the near future, it may be prudent to realize any gains on existing virtual currency positions and reduce one's exposure to this asset class.

Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!

- Mayer Amschel Rothschild

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.