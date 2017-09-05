Goodyear: Clear Long-Term Plan But Watch The Debt

Introduction

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) is a company that most Americans are familiar with. However, the name is not as evocative as the automotive brands like Chrysler, Chevrolet, and Ford (F). It would most likely not ever attract the level of attention as Tesla (TSLA). Nevertheless, the company has provided superior returns for shareholders compared with car companies Ford and General Motors (GM) as well as the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last five-year period. Goodyear has over the years maintained a stable balance sheet even while making the necessary investments. However, while the recent sell-down has brought the valuation to a seemingly attractive level, there remain certain risks over its prospects. In addition, its debt level is rising. Potential investors would also do well to recognize that ongoing high capital expenditures are required to ensure the company’s industry leadership even as its cash flows are not stable.

GT data by YCharts

Shareholders’ Delight

Besides providing better share price appreciation than the car companies and the S&P 500, the share price of Goodyear has also outperformed its European peer, Michelin (MGDDF)(MGDDY) in recent years. To top it off, shareholders of Goodyear have been rewarded with a dividend yield that has been increasing at a rate faster than the share price appreciation. At Michelin, the dividend yield has seen some decline as the dividend increase has not caught up with the share price appreciation.

GT data by YCharts

Goodyear intends to continue rewarding shareholders. In the 2017-2020 period, the management guided for ~$1.8-1.9B to be spent on capital expenditures while ~$0.7-0.8B would be incurred as restructuring costs. With that in mind, the management has a clear plan to make use of its free cash flow which is estimated to be up to $5 billion in total in that period. The bulk (~$3.5-4.0B) of the free cash flow is allocated for dividends and share repurchases while the remainder is intended for debt repayment (~$0.8-0.9B).

The free cash flow level has been erratic at Goodyear, but the management has shown prudence in its dividend payout. The dividend per share has risen steadily to $0.37 since the company resumed its dividend policy in 2013. The cash dividend payout ratio is now at 26%, less than half that at Michelin. This indicates that Goodyear's dividend policy still offers some flexibility for increases in the future.

GT Cash Dividend Payout Ratio ((TTM)) data by YCharts

In terms of management effectiveness, Goodyear has done well too. The company achieved a Return on Equity (ROE) of 36%, which is double that of Michelin. This is despite the shareholders' equity rising at a much faster pace than at Michelin. The ROA of both companies are interestingly very close to one another (~7%).

GT Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Management Target

I like companies where the management sticks their heads out and provide some form of projection to the next few years, even if they could be off somewhat. The management of Goodyear has stated a 2020 segment operating income (SOI) target of ~$3 billion. This figure represents an impressive ~19.3% AAGR from the ~$1.9 billion in 2017. The company cited several positive SOI drivers which are listed in the snapshot below. To gauge the level of reliability in this projection, I looked at a similar target presented in 2014. In the 2014 chart containing the target, the management expected to achieve a positive 10-15% SOI growth per year in 2014-2016. In reality, Goodyear recorded a SOI of $1.985 billion in 2016. That works out to be just 8.5% growth per year, below the low end of the indication. Granted that the 2020 SOI of ~$3 billion is a target after all (and not an earnings guidance), we should be conservative and assume Goodyear only achieves half of that growth target. This gives a 2020 SOI of $2.5 billion or a still respectable growth rate of 9.7% per year. It is reasonable to expect continued growth in tires given the sustained growth in vehicular fleet supported by the rise in the sales of electric vehicles (see the chart by Bloomberg at the bottom of this section).

(Source: Goodyear Presentation at Citi 2017 Industrials Conference)

(Source: Goodyear Presentation at Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference 2014)

(Source: Future Fuel Strategies)

Margin Expansion

Goodyear has targeted around $125M of net cost savings per year until 2020, resulting in ~$500M of savings during 2017-2020. In addition, the management has revealed that the industry margins per tire for >17” are on average ~$16/tire higher than those <17”. As such, the >17" market is certainly what the management is targeting their efforts going forward. Hence, the decline in revenue should not be particularly worrying, as long as the margins are expanding. A superior margin multiplied by a doubling in the demand of the >17" market results in the profit contribution from the >17" to almost match that of the <17" market by 2020 ($12.1B versus $12.3B, respectively).

(Source: Goodyear Presentation at Citi 2017 Industrials Conference)

The management's resolve in improving its margin profile has bore fruits. While its margins have traditionally lagged those of Michelin, Goodyear is fast catching up. It is unfair to fault Goodyear for having inferior margins to begin with as the two tire companies have different primary markets. For Goodyear, it is the Americas, while for Michelin, it is Europe. The takeaway here is that Goodyear has demonstrated consistency in the gross margin growth. The decline experienced in 1H 2017 is an aberration due to the time lag in passing on the higher raw material costs given the atypical price volatility. The peak and trough of the raw material costs cycle took just seven months this time round, compared to the 28-83 month period in the previous cycles (see the raw material cost chart below).

GT Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

(Source: Goodyear Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation)

Rising Debt Profile

Things seem good thus far, but investors need to watch out for the rising debt level. From around $2.8B at the beginning of 2013, the net total long-term debt level has risen to $4.35B at the end of last year. At the same time, Goodyear continues to pump in around a billion dollars in CapEx. Note that the company has been consistent in its CapEx spending regardless of the prevailing cash flow position. For instance, the Cash Flow to CapEx ratio dipped to a low 0.25 in 2014. This is necessary to keep up with the industry demands and also reflects the long-term thinking of the management. Nevertheless, investors need to be aware that during times when the cash from operations runs low, the company might have to reduce or suspend its dividends, if it decides not to tap into other funding sources.

GT Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Autonomous/Shared Driving

The shift to ride sharing and in the near future, autonomous vehicular driving, have been cited as key risks to tire makers due to fewer vehicles needed. The common counter is that higher vehicle miles traveled would result in higher tire replacement demand which counters the reduction in OE demand. In my view, during the transition, the number of vehicles on the road could actually be net-positive. Autonomous vehicles would be made available and in service while the general population would still maintain or own a car. It would take a few years for a mindset change. Furthermore, the flooding of capital could result in competing companies offering autonomous vehicles with low utilization rates, at least in the initial stages.

We have already seen that happening to the shared bicycles business. In China, the proliferation of start-ups offering the shared bicycles service has even prompted the authorities to step in. A quick Google image search using the keywords "shared bicycles in China" would yield you many results showing the extent of the overcrowding of the bicycles on the pavements in the cities. The point is that bicycle production soared to churn out the new bicycles for the shared service, but the growth in share bicycles did not totally cannibalize individual bicycle ownership. Nevertheless, with this lesson, those who are thinking of ramping up autonomous vehicles or shared car services might become cautious and avoid the wasteful boom seen in the shared bicycles business. In addition, what’s happening in Singapore should serve as an early warning – an Uber (UBER) affiliated car rental company was reported to be trimming its car fleet due to a high idle rate following the over-saturation of the private-car hire market.

Raw Material Price Volatility

Raw materials constitute ~40% of the tire COGS while ~65% of raw materials (synthetic rubber - 28%, carbon black - 10%, pigments - 19%, and synthetic fabrics) are influenced by the oil prices. Hence, you have around 26% (40% x 65%) of the tire COGS dependent on the crude oil market. As the price of natural rubber is somewhat correlated with synthetic rubber due to their substitutability in several applications, the actual dependency rises to ~34% (40% x (65%+19%), where the 19% is the cost component from natural rubber). Although the raw material cost increase could be generally passed on to customers, the higher working capital required would lock up cash and reduce returns. While the crude oil price forecasts have been lowered a few times this year by the major institutions, the price is still projected to be on an uptrend in the next few years.

(Source: Goodyear Presentation at Citi 2017 Industrials Conference)

Other Risk Considerations

The management also listed the usual risk from the macro economy as well as the inflation risk on wages and general expenses. In fact, Rich Kramer, the chairman and chief executive officer of Goodyear, reminded investors that the tire industry does not "really move in a straight line" during the Q2 2017 earnings call.

Our industry, as I said, doesn’t really move in a straight line. And what we’re seeing is obviously the tumultuousness that you referred to, but it doesn’t – we’re not changing our view of the long term. We’re not changing our view of the profit pools for 17-inch and above. We’re not changing our view of what the demands of the OEMs are going to be. We’re not coming from a different place on that at all. In fact, the OEMs are working on new models, new SUVs, new light trucks, new things like that coming out, which is exactly the place of the strengths that we have. - Rich Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call)

Conclusion

Goodyear offers a decent growth story. Nonetheless, the company has a history of surprising negatively on the top-line, even as it exceeds expectations on the EPS. This is due to the volatile nature of its raw materials which impacts its pricing and its dependency on the automotive market which it has little control over. Investors would need to understand the risks and be prepared for a wild ride if they are confident about the rather rosy long-term outlook provided by the management.

GT Quarterly Revenue Surprise data by YCharts

