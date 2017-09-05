Anthera Looks To Redeem Itself After Failures

Recently, Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) had announced positive results for its phase 2 study extension study evaluating patients with IgA nephropathy ((IgAN)). This positive phase 2 study gives credibility for the company to move on to a phase 3 clinical trial. This positive phase 2 trial deals with the company's main clinical candidate blisibimod. It has been a good year for Anthera thus far, because it has even been able to advance another clinical candidate known as Sollpura. Sollpura is intended to treat patients with low digestive enzyme levels or exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to cystic fibrosis or other potential diseases. This clinical candidate, Sollpura, is currently in a phase 3 clinical study. Results from this study are expected to be released either by the end of 2017 or in the beginning of early 2018. In my opinion, this provides a potential catalyst that will likely move the stock one way or another.

Phase 2 Extension Data

The phase 2 Extension study was known as the BRIGHT-SC study. It recruited a total of 58 patients with IgA nephropathy. These patients were treated over a two-year period with blisibimod. These patients made it through 60 weeks of treatment by the end of the study. In this extension study, patients treated with blisibimod showed a halt in disease progression compared to placebo. Patients on placebo showed an increase in protenuria levels. Protenuria is a measure of 24-hour urinary protein excretion levels. The study also favored a group of patients showing a favorable trend toward improvement in renal function compared to placebo. The company will show this positive data to the FDA at an upcoming meeting. From there, Anthera anticipates that it will be able to begin a phase 3 clinical trial in patients with IgA nephropathy.

Another Phase 3

Anthera has somewhat bounced back after years of failure. Matter of fact, it is already in a phase 3 clinical trial with another drug candidate known as Sollpura. One thing to note was that Sollpura was acquired from Eli Lilly (LLY) back in July of 2014. This clinical candidate is currently being tested in a phase 3 study known as RESULT. This trial is evaluating Sollpura for patients with low digestive enzyme levels or exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to cystic fibrosis or other potential diseases. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the change from baseline in coefficient fat absorption (CFA) following 4 weeks treatment with either Sollpura or Pancreaze. This study is expected to release results either at the end of 2017 or beginning of 2018. This will act as a near-term catalyst.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $11.51 million as of June 30, 2017. There is no doubt that the company's cash is limited. That is why it had to enter into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund (LPC) on June 19, 2017. That means that Anthera from time to time can sell $10 million worth of shares of its common stock over the next 30 months to raise cash. This will likely not be enough, and in that case it might have to raise additional cash with other measures.

Risks

The first big risk is that the company has failed with blisibimod in the past. It failed a phase 3 trial in patients with Lupus known as the CHABLIS-SC study. There is no guarantee that the drug will perform well after the phase 3 results are read out for patients with IgA. In addition, on April 28, 2017 Anthera performed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. The stock has traded lower since, and in my opinion it may have to do with the Lupus trial failure. The final risk would be the financial situation noted above. Even with the LPC deal in place, there is a possibility that further cash raising activities may be necessary.

Conclusion

Despite previous failures with blisibimod, Anthera has a chance to stage a comeback. Investors won't have to wait long, because the Sollpura study is expected to release results within the next year. It could come as early as the end of 2017 or by the 1st half of 2018. That provides a potential catalyst to lift the share price. If it the trial fails to achieve the primary endpoint, it will severely crush the stock. A clinical trial failure could even potentially bring the stock below $1. Anthera is a risky investment, and should be traded accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.