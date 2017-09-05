Rumors Of Macy's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

The stock is at some significant technical levels, as are other related names.

Macy's is a contrarian trade if you think the death of brick and mortar retail has been exaggerated.

Macy's (NYSE:M) owns 16 million square feet of prime real estate across the United States, has a well-covered 7% dividend, enviable free cash flow, and no major debt payments due till 2021.

So why does it look like this?

I'm guessing most know the answer - the so-called death of brick and mortar retailers is common knowledge - so I won't go into it too much. Although I think it's fair to say "death" is a huge overstatement when you look at Macy's actual income.

Yet, if enough people talk about something it seems to gather support. The sentiment in this sector can perhaps be summed up by the filing of 2x and 3x short ETFs on July 10th.

The ProShares UltraShort Bricks and Mortar Retail ETF looks to offer -200% exposure to the Bricks and Mortar Retail Index, while the ProShares UltraPro Short Bricks and Mortar Retail ETF will offer -300% exposure to the same index. The index is similar to the short position of the long/short fund, covering stocks selected from the largest 100 U.S. retailers that are likely to be threatened by online retail, and equal-weighting them on a monthly basis. (Source: ETF.com)

These came as Macy's was -71% from the 2015 highs. It's almost the reverse of a bubble, where retail interest for shorting comes at the lows of a crash.

One of my favorite trades is when sentiment takes prices below where they are fundamentally justified. The lower the price the better the opportunity, but how low can it go? Buying against a strong trend can be painful if you time it badly.

Unfortunately, there is no conclusive answer, but technical analysis at least helps, if only to identify areas where other technical traders could be buyers or where sellers may be exhausted. Sentiment often turns at logical technical support.

Technical Outlook

A logarithmic view on the charts reveals two clear stages to the decline. Both drops are nearly 60%, and the equality creates a channel.

The channel bottom is a logical place for technical buyers to step in. Of course, it is conceivable a third decline may take hold, but under normal circumstances, a significant retrace should come first. The upper boundary of the channel lies between $25 and $30.

An alternative look on the linear chart shows some support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retrace at $19.8, and combined with the high-volume area at $23 (shown by the histogram on the left) and the channel in the first chart, we can conclude there is enough support around $20 to expect a technical bounce.

On the monthly time frame, there is also a reading of seller exhaustion in an indicator developed by Tom Demark. The intricacies are discussed a bit more in this article, but to summarize, the indicator attempts to show when sellers should pause, and when this happens on the higher time frames, a decent reversal is possible.

Risks

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is another victim of the death of brick and mortar retail, but it has been declining for a lot longer than Macy's, and the structure of the decline may act as a guide. The way JCP fell in two distinct phases is very much like how Macy's declined.

Note this is a technical comparison, not a fundamental one. Channel support came in at $5-6 in early 2014, and even though it led to a bounce to $11 into 2016, JCP continued to decline over the longer term. This was, in effect, a technical bounce, but since the fundamentals continued to deteriorate, prices headed lower over time.

This could also be the case for M. There are questions whether the dividend is safe in the longer term, but with free cash flow to spare, there doesn't seem any immediate danger in the next 2-3 years. This should allow prices to recover, and I would be happy with a $20-30 range where I could gather the 7% dividend and perhaps make a capital gain too.

I don't aim for much more from this trade. I am sure some readers are buying for the longer term - and I wish them well - but Macy's could take a lot longer to form a bottom and reverse in the very long term.

Related stocks

Macy's will struggle to rally if related stocks continue to fall, but a review of various charts shows things may be turning around. Many stocks have held significant long-term support, and some, like Guess? Inc. (NYSE:GES), are breaking downtrends.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has made a measured move and is rallying from support.



Perhaps most importantly, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shows a significant reversal at the July highs. This broke the intermediate trend channel from the November 2016 lows, but held the longer-term channel (in red). Actually, I bought AMZN at $940, but if the red channel breaks, it could fall all the way to $700.



Conclusions

Macy's stock price has been punished by sentiment in the retail sector. There are valid concerns, but I would argue they have been overblown and taken the price lower than is fundamentally justified.

Technically, Macy's (and other retail stocks) looks ready to bounce, and as long as the fundamentals hold up and the dividend is well covered, I would expect prices to rise back to around $30.

