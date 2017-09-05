Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Stocks At A Big Market Turning Point As Shale Growth Narrative Fades

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 1.21%.

This week's oil price movement was heavily masked by the impact from Hurricane Harvey. What do we mean?

On Wednesday, it was reported that more than 4.2 million b/d of refinery throughput was impacted due to the storm as flooding resulted in operation shut-downs across the coast of Texas. It was estimated at one point in time on Thursday that more than 25 million bbls sat stranded in the Gulf of Mexico as to either await offloading crude imports or pick up crude/refined product exports.

In addition, close to 700k b/d of offshore and onshore production was impacted due to the storm, so EIA's oil storage report on September 7 (delay one day due to holiday) for the week ending 9/1 is going to be a complete mess.

Nonetheless, despite rather bearish oil price action throughout the week, several prevailing narratives started to turn.

Oil demand growth higher than expected so far fueled by Europe, Asia and the US. Shale production growth almost non-existent for the first-half of 2017 as confirmed by EIA 914 report.

As sell-side analysts focus their attention on Harvey, smarter hedge funds are starting to notice the narrative shift.

We have highlighted repeatedly that over the last few months, there has been a growing divergence with the performance in energy stocks to the underlying commodity. While this week's upturn may need a few more weeks of strength before we can concretely call it a turning point, we think this divergence will close and reward those that have been patient.

A narrative is starting to fade...

Rig productivity, lower break-even, technological improvements, these are just some of the catch-phrases sellside analysts and shale companies use to fool investors.

Coming into 2017, EIA's weekly production estimates and STEO pointed to shale propelling US oil production higher month over month by 100k b/d. But what does the monthly production survey (a more accurate depiction of US oil production) show?

Oops.

For US shale oil production to be truly productive, the juggernaut Permian basin should see much higher production per well than other basins, but that's not even the case:

Here's another way to look at the productivity in the Big 3.

Here's Permian + Eagle Ford production (EIA 914) versus well completions:

And here's the Bakken:

If indeed productivity is increasing, we should see production per well materially outpace growth in well completions, but we aren't seeing that. Below is an illustration of Marcellus shale gas production versus well completions, and what real productivity looks like:

What should be the takeaway from this? Shale oil is not shale gas, and there have been no real productivity gains.

The turn...

In an article we wrote about a month ago, "Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is." We said that:

The gist of what they are saying is that with inadequate upstream capex spending, conventional fields globally will see production decline "accelerate" in the coming years. In this scenario, even if US shale producers borrowed money to the tilt, the growth won't offset the decline, which is really the crux of our main argument for why oil prices will move higher. Again, our margin of safety on this thesis is quite large, because 1) if US shale does grow faster than we expect, global decline rates will make it impossible to keep pace with growing demand, and 2) if US shale doesn't grow as fast as people expect, then oil prices will have to rise to a point to allow US shale to grow more. It's a situation of, tails - I win, and heads - I win. As we have repeatedly said to our subscribers, "People that forget commodities move in cycles will inevitably get slaughtered. This time is NOT different."

Now as we have illustrated and confirmed by the EIA 914 report, US shale oil will need all the help it can get. We wrote in an exclusive report to HFI Research subscribers that even if US shale goes into "full throttle" mode in the next 3 years, the production growth will be insufficient to offset the accelerating non-OPEC supply decline. This is the real bull thesis, and in turn, investors will start to bid up energy stocks as a result of the narrative shift from, "Stop shale from growing" to "We need you (shale oil producers)."

For readers that have found our series of oil markets dailies insightful, you will find much more value in our exclusive reports. Our Citi rebuttal report and "shattering the consensus shale growth" report will provide the clarity you need to analyze the US shale oil and gas production outlook. For those interested, you can sign up here.