Mid-Con Energy Partners: A Wide Range Of Potential Values

Mid-Con also has a significant amount of debt, meaning that its estimated unit value is even more sensitive to oil prices.

Mid-Con's expected EBITDA is very sensitive to oil prices, with a change in oil from $45 to $55 resulting in a 49% increase in EBITDA.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has seen its unit price drop below $1 at times recently. Despite the decline in its unit price, I have chosen to maintain my current position rather than accumulate more at low prices. I do believe that the expected return for Mid-Con is favorable at current prices, but have also mentioned before that Mid-Con is a high-risk, high-reward stock.

Oil producer share prices are obviously sensitive to oil prices, but Mid-Con's estimated unit value is extremely sensitive to modest changes in oil prices. I'd characterize it as having a positive expected return, but with a very large standard deviation.

Due to Mid-Con's relatively high level of risk, I do not want to have Mid-Con as too large a part of my portfolio.

EBITDA At Different Oil Prices

Mid-Con's 2018 EBITDA (without hedges) varies quite substantially with oil prices. At $45 WTI oil, Mid-Con would be expected to deliver around $25.3 million EBITDA. At $55 WTI oil, this increases by 49% to $37.8 million. The large variability in EBITDA is due to Mid-Con's high oil production (roughly 94%) percentage and high per BOE operating costs. For comparison, a Permian operator such as Parsley Energy with low BOE costs (such as $4 per BOE lease operating expense) and a lower oil percentage (68% to 70% in 2017) would have its estimated EBITDA increase by only 28% with a jump from $45 to $55 oil.

Assumptions used for these calculations include 3,850 BOEPD in average production and $15.75 per BOE in lease operating expenses. This compares to the midpoint of Mid-Con's guidance suggesting an average of 3,807 BOEPD production and $15.75 per BOE lease operating expenses in the second half of 2017.

$ Million $45 Oil $50 Oil $55 Oil Revenue $56.2 $62.8 $69.4 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $22.1 $22.1 $22.1 Less: Production Taxes $3.0 $3.3 $3.7 Less: Cash G&A $5.8 $5.8 $5.8 EBITDA $25.3 $31.6 $37.8

Valuation

As shown above, Mid-Con's EBITDA varies significantly with oil prices. Mid-Con also has a significant amount of debt, which makes its estimated unit value vary even more wildly with changes in oil prices.

I estimate that Mid-Con may end 2017 with approximately $119 million in credit facility debt, which means there would be $144 million in debt and preferred units ahead of the common equity. If one were to value Mid-Con at 6x estimated 2018 EBITDA, then its common units would be worth only $0.26 per unit at $45 oil, but over ten times as much at $2.76 per unit with $55 oil.

$ Million $45 Oil $50 Oil $55 Oil Revenue $56.2 $62.8 $69.4 EBITDA $25.3 $31.6 $37.8 Unit Value $0.26 $1.52 $2.76

In addition, Mid-Con is likely able to further pay down its debt by $5+ million in 2018 at $45 oil and $17+ million at $55 oil. This would add additional value to Mid-Con's common equity. By the end of 2018, Mid-Con's valuation at various long-term oil prices could look like the following table including the debt paydown.

$45 Oil $50 Oil $55 Oil Unit Value $0.43 $1.89 $3.33

Additional Uncertainty

The above values do not account for the uncertainty caused by Mid-Con's credit facility though. If Mid-Con's credit facility situation was not considered an issue at all, then I believe its price would increase significantly. However, worries about what credit facility lenders may demand from Mid-Con are weighing on its unit price.

I don't think that a restructuring is likely since Mid-Con only has credit facility debt and some preferred units. Credit facility lenders may prod Mid-Con to sell assets or add additional put options, although I believe that the most likely outcome is a modest borrowing base reduction, with Mid-Con continuing to work on paying down its debt.

Conclusion

Mid-Con could end up tripling in value with $55 long-term oil and abated credit facility concerns. It could also fall significantly more with $45 long-term oil and additional pressure from credit facility lenders. I believe that oil will generally range between $45 and $55 over the next few years, but that still results in potentially massive valuation swings for Mid-Con. If this was a simulation that one could run hundreds of times, Mid-Con probably would offer a good expected return from just over $1 per unit. However, in the real world, the high standard deviation of potential results means that it should be treated as a highly speculative stock.

