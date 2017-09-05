Mid-Con Energy Partners: A Wide Range Of Potential Values

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has seen its unit price drop below $1 at times recently. Despite the decline in its unit price, I have chosen to maintain my current position rather than accumulate more at low prices. I do believe that the expected return for Mid-Con is favorable at current prices, but have also mentioned before that Mid-Con is a high-risk, high-reward stock.
Oil producer share prices are obviously sensitive to oil prices, but Mid-Con's estimated unit value is extremely sensitive to modest changes in oil prices. I'd characterize it as having a positive expected return, but with a very large standard deviation.
Due to Mid-Con's relatively high level of risk, I do not want to have Mid-Con as too large a part of my portfolio.
EBITDA At Different Oil Prices
Mid-Con's 2018 EBITDA (without hedges) varies quite substantially with oil prices. At $45 WTI oil, Mid-Con would be expected to deliver around $25.3 million EBITDA. At $55 WTI oil, this increases by 49% to $37.8 million. The large variability in EBITDA is due to Mid-Con's high oil production (roughly 94%) percentage and high per BOE operating costs. For comparison, a Permian operator such as Parsley Energy with low BOE costs (such as $4 per BOE lease operating expense) and a lower oil percentage (68% to 70% in 2017) would have its estimated EBITDA increase by only 28% with a jump from $45 to $55 oil.
Assumptions used for these calculations include 3,850 BOEPD in average production and $15.75 per BOE in lease operating expenses. This compares to the midpoint of Mid-Con's guidance suggesting an average of 3,807 BOEPD production and $15.75 per BOE lease operating expenses in the second half of 2017.
|
$ Million
|
$45 Oil
|
$50 Oil
|
$55 Oil
|
Revenue
|
$56.2
|
$62.8
|
$69.4
|
Less: Lease Operating Expenses
|
$22.1
|
$22.1
|
$22.1
|
Less: Production Taxes
|
$3.0
|
$3.3
|
$3.7
|
Less: Cash G&A
|
$5.8
|
$5.8
|
$5.8
|
EBITDA
|
$25.3
|
$31.6
|
$37.8
Valuation
As shown above, Mid-Con's EBITDA varies significantly with oil prices. Mid-Con also has a significant amount of debt, which makes its estimated unit value vary even more wildly with changes in oil prices.
I estimate that Mid-Con may end 2017 with approximately $119 million in credit facility debt, which means there would be $144 million in debt and preferred units ahead of the common equity. If one were to value Mid-Con at 6x estimated 2018 EBITDA, then its common units would be worth only $0.26 per unit at $45 oil, but over ten times as much at $2.76 per unit with $55 oil.
|
$ Million
|
$45 Oil
|
$50 Oil
|
$55 Oil
|
Revenue
|
$56.2
|
$62.8
|
$69.4
|
EBITDA
|
$25.3
|
$31.6
|
$37.8
|
Unit Value
|
$0.26
|
$1.52
|
$2.76
In addition, Mid-Con is likely able to further pay down its debt by $5+ million in 2018 at $45 oil and $17+ million at $55 oil. This would add additional value to Mid-Con's common equity. By the end of 2018, Mid-Con's valuation at various long-term oil prices could look like the following table including the debt paydown.
|
$45 Oil
|
$50 Oil
|
$55 Oil
|
Unit Value
|
$0.43
|
$1.89
|
$3.33
Additional Uncertainty
The above values do not account for the uncertainty caused by Mid-Con's credit facility though. If Mid-Con's credit facility situation was not considered an issue at all, then I believe its price would increase significantly. However, worries about what credit facility lenders may demand from Mid-Con are weighing on its unit price.
I don't think that a restructuring is likely since Mid-Con only has credit facility debt and some preferred units. Credit facility lenders may prod Mid-Con to sell assets or add additional put options, although I believe that the most likely outcome is a modest borrowing base reduction, with Mid-Con continuing to work on paying down its debt.
Conclusion
Mid-Con could end up tripling in value with $55 long-term oil and abated credit facility concerns. It could also fall significantly more with $45 long-term oil and additional pressure from credit facility lenders. I believe that oil will generally range between $45 and $55 over the next few years, but that still results in potentially massive valuation swings for Mid-Con. If this was a simulation that one could run hundreds of times, Mid-Con probably would offer a good expected return from just over $1 per unit. However, in the real world, the high standard deviation of potential results means that it should be treated as a highly speculative stock.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.