Linn Energy: Net Cash Could Approach $1 Billion

Linn is spending on midstream infrastructure, but will otherwise have a large amount of money that it will need to figure out how to use.

The remaining assets are mostly natural gas and could generate $150 million EBITDAX at $50 oil and $3 gas (after subtracting $60 million G&A)

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) appears likely to continue to bolster its balance sheet, as it has expressed interest in selling several of its remaining assets. That may leave it with a large amount (perhaps $875+ million) in net cash, leading to questions about what it will do with all its money. It has done some share repurchases already and may decide to declare dividends. There is also the potential for Linn to further focus on midstream development if the Merge/SCOOP/STACK area takes off.

Continued Asset Sales

Linn is planning on selling its interest in Utah's Altamont Bluebell Field and its mature Oklahoma waterfloods. Bluebell Altamont had a proved developed PV-10 of $61 million based on SEC pricing ($42.64 oil) and $89 million based on strip pricing from mid-February (roughly $54 to $55 oil). The Eastern Oklahoma Waterfloods had a proved developed PV-10 of $47 million at SEC pricing and $99 million based on mid-February strip pricing.

So far, Linn's oil-dominant properties have on average sold for a bit over proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil, so something like $175 million to $200 million combined for the Bluebell Altamont and Eastern Oklahoma Waterflood properties may be a reasonable expectation.

Linn is also marketing its remaining Permian and Williston Basin assets. Linn's Williston Basin assets have a proved developed PV-10 of $139 million at SEC pricing ($42.64 oil) and $230 million at mid-February strip pricing (around $54 to $55 oil). Recent Williston Basin transactions indicate Linn may be able to fetch over 2x proved developed PV-10 at SEC pricing, so its Williston Basin assets could fetch upwards of $300 million.

The Permian Basin assets are described as mixed oil and gas, and have a proved developed PV-10 of $114 million at SEC pricing ($42.64 oil and $2.48 natural gas) and $222 million at strip pricing ($54 oil and roughly $3 natural gas). Perhaps Linn would be able to fetch $200 million to $250 million for these properties.

Between all these asset sales, Linn may be able to add more than $700 million to its cash position, which was formerly projected to be at $175 million at the end of Q3 2017.

The Remaining Linn Properties

Linn currently expects its Q4 2017 production to be around 500 to 550 MMcfe per day, with a production split of approximately 17% oil, 65% natural gas and 18% NGLs. This excludes Linn's previously announced asset sales as well as its stake in Roan Resources.

If Linn sells all the other assets that it is marketing, it would have around 382 MMcfe per day in current production remaining. The oil percentage will probably drop below 10% since the Bluebell Altamont, Eastern Oklahoma Waterfloods and Williston Basin properties are Linn's only remaining oil-dominated properties and they are all for sale.

With G&A being reduced to around $60 million per year after the contemplated asset sales, Linn may end up with around $150 million per year in adjusted EBITDAX at roughly $50 oil and $3 natural gas.

Plenty Of Cash



With potentially over $875 million in cash, no interest costs and moderately positive cash flow outside of midstream spending, Linn's financial position will be quite strong. What it will do will all that money remains a question though. Linn has done some share repurchases already and may authorize dividends in the future.

Linn also retains a large position in the Northwest STACK that it may attempt to explore further. Otherwise, it appears that Midstream spending will be a key focus for Linn.

A comparison with the past illustrates why heavily indebted upstream companies (and upstream MLPs) don't do well in a $50 oil and $3 natural gas environment. The lack of interest costs and distributions makes all the difference for Linn.

For 2015, Linn's forecasted interest expense and distributions combined to reach nearly $1 billion. Without those items, Linn could have potentially been cash flow positive without hedges at around $50 oil and $3 natural gas. With interest costs, its breakeven point would have increased to around $65 oil and $4 natural gas. With both interest and distributions, Linn's breakeven point would have been closer to $85 oil and $4.50 natural gas.

Conclusion



Linn Energy may end up approaching $1 billion in net cash if it sells the assets it mentioned it was planning on selling. It hasn't indicated what it will do with most of that money though. Linn is spending some money on midstream infrastructure as well as share repurchases, but that still leaves a lot remaining. Linn's ultimate value will depend significantly on how it uses its cash pile.

