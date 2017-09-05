Should We Celebrate Slow Growth Like The Stock Market Does?

Lift has essentially gone MIA in the latest economic recovery, and in my view this creates negative social and economic issues for our nation.

I examine the same time period that he does, but separate out periods of economic contraction ("Drag") from periods of economic expansion ("Lift").

SA Contributor Martin Lowry published a highly readable and interesting piece yesterday, asserting that perhaps slow economic growth is not too much of a problem.

By Adam Zingg, CFA

On Sunday morning SA released a powerfully argued article by Martin Lowy - We Should Celebrate Slow Growth Like The Stock Market Does, Not Wring Our Hands and Do Radical Things That Might Make The Economy Worse, Not Better.

This is an important topic of discussion in my estimation, and I want to share some of my thoughts, and opening the door for further discussion.

Mr. Lowy begins by breaking annual real GDP growth from 1970 through 2015 into two eras. He shares that the 2.8% average growth witnessed for the period can be broken into the first era (1970 - 1999) where growth averaged 3.3%, and the second era (2000-2015) where average growth quite suddenly stalled out to 1.8%.

I've added a FRED graph to illustrate this phenomenon.

One thing that likely jumps to your attention if you study the graph is that the period toward the beginning - say 1970 through perhaps 1987 - is quite a bit more erratic. The rate of quarter-over-quarter economic growth tends to bounce around a good deal more than it has over the last thirty years or so.

More pertinent to this discussion however, is the fact that growth was robust. Sure we would dive into a recession for whatever reason (stagflation, OPEC, Gulf War, S&L), but then we'd come storming back out with truly magnificent real growth rates. In effect, we would lag the long-term line, and then play catch-up.

To put this in perspective, let's look at the aggregate seven-year negative GDP pull-backs for the full period under scrutiny: 1970 through the present.

I've constructed a GDP "Drag" calculation (downloaded from FRED). The Drag strips out every positive quarterly GDP print, leaving only the negatives. It then compounds all the losses experienced over the prior seven years. Here's what that looks like:

A couple points pop up right away. First, contrary to popular opinion, the Great Financial Crisis did not have the greatest post-war impact on our economy, at least not as measured on an aggregate seven-year real GDP basis. I understand that there are myriad ways to think about "impact", and I am not holding this out as the only way or even as the best way. But it was surprising to me to see that the aggregate real drag from the GFC was actually pretty ho-hum both in terms of depth and length when compared to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Also, the annualized seven-year drag was quite strong from late 2008 and the impact tapered rather rapidly beginning in Q1 2015 for one simple reason: we haven't had a recession since the GFC!

In fact, since the beginning of 2010 the combined total negative quarterly (annualized) GDP prints were -1.5% in Q1 2011 and -.9% in Q1 2014. I bring up 2010 because Mr. Lowy makes the case that GDP really started to slow down in 2000, rather than since the recovery from the GFC.

"Lift"

Now let's look at the other side of the coin: what if we stripped out every negative data point and only considered the positives on a seven-year basis?

Sure GDP growth may have averaged 3.3% from 1970 through 1999. But there were periods of intense lift as the economy surged after it purged. Consider that in Q1 1990 the real economy had grown by 37% over seven years- 4.62% annualized!

Since the GFC, the aggregate GDP Lift has been exceptionally weak. In fact, the GDP annualized Lift factor reached an all-time low for the series of just 1.65% annualized in Q1 2013. It has recovered since then, with a current print of 2.2%.

Putting It Together

What happens if we combine Lift with Drag?

First, there are two major Drag regions (1977 through 1987, 2009 through 2014), and two major Lift Regions (1977 through 1990, 1997 through 2004). Second, the total annualized growth oscillated more or less between 2.5% and 4.5% between 1970 and 2007. Third, the annualized GDP growth rate has sunk precipitously since mid 2007. It is not due to Drag, but very low Lift.

The graphic demonstrates that, unlike in past periods where Lift raged higher after a period of Drag, Lift failed to ignite during this recovery. In fact, Lift's high since mid 2007 has been below Lift's low for the entire preceding series. That's why global leaders are still calling what we're in a "recovery" as opposed to an "expansion": expansions don't whimper, they roar!

Three Phenomena Have Roared

It's not as though policymakers have not done their share to get the expansion going.

Now don't worry. This is not the part where I begin some diatribe against the Fed. They responded as they saw necessary. We can Monday-morning quarterback or criticize all we like, but the fact is they responded, and in dramatic form. … But no Lift.

The stock market has marched higher throughout the expansion. Again, no need to lecture on how the whole thing has to unravel in two weeks. That's not my point even a little bit. The key here is that equities (stocks, real estate, credit spreads, private equity) have done their share to bolster animal spirits and in turn the economy. No Lift.

The federal government increased spending, both in absolute terms and more importantly relative to nominal GDP. Save the criticism: at least by this metric, they did their part. Just no Lift.

Additional Thoughts

Mr. Lowy proposes some excellent ideas as to why the economy has slowed this millenium. To be clear, both aggregate and annualized growth have been on the downtrend since 2000, just as he states.

Furthermore, he offers a blend of humility and creativity in offering up some reasons as to why GDP has slowed. Demographics, incarceration, opioid usage, increases in college attendance. All great places to look.

Furthermore, this topic has been explored by many over the last several years. This Brookings Institute post briefly summarizes out several hypotheses last September as to why productivity growth has slowed so much.

Tanner Daniel and David Brown have a great post from last year offering some interesting ideas in the "11-Minute Read". Two of the graphics that I found noteworthy were the number of new businesses launched in the US:

This graph ends in 2009, so perhaps it is unsurprising that new businesses slowed down in the wake of the GFC. But that is a rather dramatic plunge.

This graphic provides an alternative explanation for why growth has fallen: the government spends on areas that do not promote growth. The visual at first appears daunting, but notably the last third or so is a forecast of the future, which of course may be significantly more or less frightening than what we see. Nevertheless, a government that commits more and more to entitlement spending and less to infrastructure and investment may cause GDP growth to slow.

Widely respected Harvard economics professor Greg Mankiw posted an article in the New York Times in June 2016 - just one week before the Brexit vote - as to five different potential causes for slowing productivity growth.

In One Economic Sickness, Five Diagnoses, Dr. Mankiw lists five potential reasons for why productivity growth has slowed so much. He offers us this graphic:

Possible reasons for the losses in per capita GDP are statistical mirage, secular stagnation, hangover from the GFC, policy missteps, and the possibility that some of our former technological revolutions were actually more spectacular than the one we're currently witnessing (Robert Gordon's headwind theory).

Conclusion

Frankly, theories abound as to why "Lift" has dissipated so. Liberals and conservatives have their own ideas (and agendas), and there is likely a good bit of truth in both doctrines.

Dr. Mankiw closes his article with the statement:

So there they are. One sickness, five diagnoses. Unfortunately, I have no idea which one is right. The truth may well involve a bit of each.

We should welcome theories as to what the problem(S) is (ARE), and how to go about altering our behavior from a policy standpoint if there are socially and/or ethically acceptable ways to augment our rate of economic growth.

I do disagree heartily with Mr. Lowy on one point: we should most emphatically not celebrate slow growth. His last paragraph reads as follows (emphasis added):

If demography is a material part of the growth slowdown causes, then maybe all the hand-wringing and policy-wonking about what to do about it is off base. Maybe the economy is really pretty good. No recession in 8 years, perhaps none in prospect if some global political or military event doesn't blow up the relative prosperity. Yes, there have been many people left behind. And our society should do things to help them get back into the workforce and the economy. But perhaps the perfect is, as so often, the enemy of the good.

Source: Alhambra Investment Partners

Millions of people have been left behind in this "expansion". Now I do not propose that we have a "All for One, and One for All" kind of mentality where it's the government's fault if everyone doesn't have a job. That's nonsense. But this graphic from one of the latest articles by SA contributor Jeffrey Snider demonstrates that there is a lot at stake here in the expansion that wasn't.

This is 100% not at all something to celebrate.

I'll close with this. Many consider the election of Donald Trump to be a heinous error on the part of the American voter. Maybe it is and maybe it isn't. But let's suppose it to be. Why did this happen? It happened because millions of people were angry. They weren't in any mood to celebrate. Brexit very likely came from a similar kind of visceral place in the popular consciousness.

When economic growth per capita grinds to a halt, and huge swaths of the public feel left out from participating in the economic playing field, they get angry. Dr. Ben Hunt wrote a poignant piece a couple years back, " I Know it was You, Fredo". It's well worth your time to read. He includes this visual in the piece:

Bravo to Mr. Lowy for an excellent contribution to a complicated topic. I learned a lot from it, and I hope I have added to the discussion here.

