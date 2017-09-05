Machines, 3-D Printing, And Defense

Great returns over the last couple of years have led to a high overall PE ratio.

Low expense ratio for investors looking to get allocated to industrials.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) has seen returns over the last 10 years very comparable to the S&P 500 (SPY). During that time, VIS has seen quite a bit more volatility.

Expenses and yield

The expense ratio is 0.10%, and the dividend yield is 1.75%.

What does the ETF do?

Here is the investment approach and benchmark information from Vanguard:

Here are the attributes to the ETF:

The PE ratio is a bit high at 22.2x. However, this is only slightly above SPY’s weighted average PE ratio.

Here are the subsectors:

The current market environment with all-time highs has left me sitting on the sidelines when it comes to ETFs. I’d rather invest in individual companies which are undervalued such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Investors lost faith in retail and particularly in mall REITs. The industrial sector as a group is getting more respect from the market and trading at much higher multiples. Stocks I’ve researched in the industrials sector are at too high of a valuation for me to invest in them.

Who would want the ETF?

VIS gives investors an opportunity to invest in 342 companies in the industrials sector. Any investor wanting to get into the sector and not purchase individual stocks may want to look into this fund. A 0.10% expense ratio is cheap compared to the vast majority of ETFs.

Here are the top 40 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (GE) General Electric Co. 8.13% 3.93% (BA) Boeing Co. 5.13% 2.36% (MMM) 3M Co. 4.36% 2.32% (HON) Honeywell International Inc. 3.58% 1.93% (UTX) United Technologies Corp. 3.30% 2.36% (UNP) Union Pacific Corp. 3.05% 2.31% (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp. 2.78% 2.36% (UPS) United Parcel Service Inc. Class B 2.77% 2.89% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc. 2.43% 2.69% (FDX) FedEx Corp. 1.92% 0.95% (GD) General Dynamics Corp. 1.84% 1.67% (RTN) Raytheon Co. 1.83% 1.75% (CSX) CSX Corp. 1.66% 1.61% (ITW) Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1.60% 2.28% (NOC) Northrop Grumman Corp. 1.59% 1.48% (EMR) Emerson Electric Co. 1.40% 3.29% (JCI) Johnson Controls International PLC 1.33% 2.58% (DAL) Delta Air Lines Inc. 1.31% 2.62% (ETN) Eaton Corp. PLC 1.28% 3.40% (DE) Deere & Co. 1.26% 2.07%

Why do we like the strategy?

I do like many of the companies which have a large allocation within this fund. However, over the last couple of years, some of them have seen significant returns. While I believe companies like 3M and Boeing are good companies, I wouldn’t want to purchase them at their current high valuations.

This is a good fit in a portfolio for an investor wanting to get some industrials. However, I believe investors should be cautious with current PE ratios and seeing such high gains over the last several years.

Here are the returns over the last 10 years from Morningstar:

Over the 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods, this fund has performed better than SPY.

BDI’s take

That doesn’t mean it’s going to do so in the future, but I believe this is a strong sector. Industrial subsectors are mostly never going to go away. Defense, transportation, and supplies are something humans are likely to continue needing for a long time. With newer technology, it’s difficult to tell what direction machinery will take. Given there are now buildings literally being printed, there could be less use for construction workers. The tech sector, for reasons like printing, could take market cap (and revenues) from this sector. CNN has a building being built in 14 hours by a machine like this:

Conclusion

Personally, I’d rather invest in individual companies within the industrials sector. For investors who would rather do it via a fund, VIS offers a strong fund with an attractive expense ratio. With current market valuations, I’m not comfortable investing in companies in this sector. If I make an exception, it would be for defense companies.

