The Gold Surge Is Here

The surge has started and inaction will once again cause many investors to miss out on the large gains.

GLD has finally broken above the $123 level and appears on its way back to the highs from last year.

On July 17, in my article, "GLD Will Surge Over The Next 6-12 Months," I discussed how the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) either already put in a low earlier that month or would within the next week or so. My forecast was that it would then proceed to rally aggressively higher in August and break out, as there were many bullish factors working in its favor. Those included: a strong technical pattern of higher lows since the December 2015 bottom, the consolidation from the summer 2016 highs seemed to be wrapping up, and bullish seasonality would act as a catalyst as August is typically a very good month for the sector.

Since then, GLD has rallied from $117 to $126... and this is only the beginning. I expect GLD to continue to surge between now and next spring/early summer.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Many investors were bearish on the sector over the last few months, given that GLD and the HUI were still well below levels from a year ago. Few believed that we were actually in a bull market. But as I talked about in July, what was occurring in the precious metals and mining shares wasn't out of the norm, especially considering the gains that were realized in the first eight months of the bull market (from January-August 2016). GLD popped 30% in that time, the HUI increased by almost 200% from the lows. That sort of price appreciation needs to be digested.

That digestion is now basically complete, as GLD has finally broken above the $123 level and appears on its way back to the highs from last year. $123 marked the top in April and June, and the bears believed that it would fail to be breached last month as well. But you could clearly see that GLD wasn't going to flop this time, as it refused to turn down aggressively after it touched $123 in August. Instead, it kept hanging around just below that level, and last week it finally surged through this key resistance. There is nothing to stop GLD from re-testing the $131 high from last summer. I believe it will reach that price between now and the end of this year. I wouldn't completely remove from the table a backtest of the $123 breakout level, but it's not necessary.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Looking at a longer-term weekly chart of GLD, the breakout above the 5+ year downtrend line occurred late July. Below the weekly chart is the monthly MACD, a very key technical indicator that I'm always paying attention to. As long as it's positive, then the path of least resistance is to the upside. The monthly MACD is just starting to cross the zero line, and in no way is GLD overbought at this stage. There is a long runway here.

(Source: Schwab)

What is interesting, is there are many investors/analysts that are trying to make a contrarian play and calling for gold to decline. Too many have been lulled into thinking that gold will always be pushed back down and you will be able to re-buy at lower levels again. The bears have been wrong since December 2015, they will continue to be wrong.

I have already talked about the strong bullish fundamentals for gold. Now we have gold starting to break out and investors are still trying to bet against it?

The trend changed a while ago, yet many still don't realize the transition. The time to be bearish on gold has passed. Anybody that fights this trend is going to continue to be proven wrong. Unless key technical levels are broken to the downside, it's best to stay long. Trying to call tops/time pullbacks (i.e., be "cute") is going to result in busted trades and many getting left behind during this bull market.

The Rise Of Crypto And Talk Of New Currencies

As worldwide government debt explodes, the search for other new or alternative forms of currencies is taking place. I'm not here to debate the merits of these cryptocurrencies, but to rather point out that I believe they signal the eventual rise of gold back to the top of the global currency game.

While some postulate that cryptos are used mainly for nefarious activities, and that is the only reason for their existence, I believe their recent rise in popularity is because or the writing on the wall for major national currencies.

The level of distrust in government "paper" is starting to increase, as consumers (and investors) are slowly coming to the realization that these national debts CANNOT be repaid under normal conditions. As a result, new currencies are sniffing out this weakness and attempting to take the place of the old guard. While this is still occurring at an extraordinarily small scale level (considering the amount of government issued paper there is in existence), these currencies are clearly taking root and beginning to threaten the established order. Needless to say, while these new forms of "money" might have been ignored before - written off as a fad that will eventually die - they are now starting to raise some eyebrows given their continued surge in popularity.

What's even more interesting, is the idea of alternative currencies is starting to spread. There was an article last week on CNN titled: What if companies printed their own currencies?

A quote from that article:

Many brands and corporations have greater GDPs, more assets and a higher headcount than some small countries -- so perhaps it makes sense for them to print their own money.

The article was about French graphic and motion designer Jade Dalloul, who "imagines a future in which companies and corporations have become so influential that they have started issuing their own currencies."

Dalloul asks:

What would happen if companies become States? In this case, could companies issue their own currency?

Below are some of his examples:

(Source: Jade Dalloul)

These are thought provoking questions. Are these companies more legitimate than governments with a national treasury? It's something to contemplate. After all, these companies are so large, run much better than any national government, and aren't effectively bankrupt States either. If Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued their own currency, you can bet that people would use it. Heck, they would hoard it.

Of course, this is all hypothetical and wouldn't be legal, but just the fact that the idea is being thrown around shows how the world is searching for alternatives to what currently exist.

The game is changing, and the pace of that change seems to be accelerating. In the end, I believe that there is going to be a reset in the worldwide currency market, and gold will be the one that is on top and the ultimate winner. That will start to become more clear over the next 1-2 years as the surge in gold continues.

How Many Are Going To Miss This Surge In The Sector? Probably A Lot

At the beginning of 2016, I stated that the vast majority of investors weren't expecting gold and gold stocks to suddenly change course (from bearish to bullish). The flip of that switch was going to catch most people off-guard.

My warning was simple, if one hesitated to jump on the bull market, they would get left behind.

Many investors who follow the precious metals sector missed the run last year. They were not only unprepared for it, but when it started to develop, they didn't know what to do. Others simply didn't believe in the move, or that the bear market was over.

The HUI went from 100 in late January 2016 to $235 by the end of April 2016 (or a little over three months). There was barely a pause during that run, as the index basically went vertical. Those that were on the sidelines kept waiting for a pullback... which never came.

Only when the HUI started to get into the $200's (after it had more than doubled in value) did panic set-in. The fear of missing out on further gains resulted in many investors piling in late, right before the correction hit.

Investors have a tendency to become frozen during either big moves up or down - like a "deer in headlights." There is hesitancy because there is confusion of what's taking place. Not knowing how to react or not reacting fast enough is the problem.

The irony is this deep correction in the HUI over the last year has given those that missed out on the first run another opportunity. But I can almost guarantee that the same mistakes are being made by investors this time around.

As I stated in my July 17 article, this was a second chance for all of those who missed out on the significant gains from last year, as I expect a repeat of those strong returns. Quote:

I believe this is just a correction/consolidation period in an early stage bull market. It's been almost a year since the 2016 peak, and it would be unusual for this volatile, sideways, ping-pong type of pattern to last much longer. The charts still have bullish setups in place and appear as if they want to break higher, not lower. I expect GLD to surge higher over the next 6-12 months, and I continue to believe the best way to play this market is via the precious metal shares....The silver lining for those that missed last year's run is that gold and silver stocks have come down quite a bit from their highs.

Since then, the HUI is up 13.15%. Many individual gold stocks are up 20-30%. The surge has started and inaction will once again cause many investors to miss out on the large gains. A deer in headlights will get left behind. It's not just simply watching and observing. It's doing so with a game plan in place. With an intention to invest and profit and not just sit back in a frozen state while the market suddenly takes off.

^HUI data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the fear of lower prices and bear raids is likely keeping many investors on the sidelines.

I'm going to warn again, you don't want to miss this second run. This sector is highly volatile and it will move extremely rapidly to the upside.

I remember back in 2015, I was discussing my bullish thesis on gold and the miners and how I felt that a bull market was on the horizon. On occasion, I would say to investors that if they were even paying attention to the sector, then they were ahead of the game. Many disagreed, and they paid the price for their lack of understanding of the sector and basic fundamentals.

I'm saying the same thing today, if you are paying attention to this sector at this stage, then you are ahead of the game. Inaction during this run-up, though, is going to be the downfall of many.

The HUI hasn't technically broken out, but it's close. The risk with not having any positions at all while the HUI is still in this consolidation zone, is that once the index moves out of it, it will do so in a hurry. Before you know it, the HUI will be at $285. This is a sector that you must act fast and decisively, as waiting a "little longer" after a breakout (or breakdown) could result in one getting way behind the eight-ball.

The reason that I'm showing substantial gains in this sector since 2013 - even though the HUI is still down 50% - is because I don't hesitate. I pay attention to these breakout and breakdown levels and then follow my plan of action.

The risk of not having some type of blueprint to follow is that one will buy too high and then sell at the wrong time - resulting in confusion, frustration, and zero participation in the bull run. For me, that would be my worst nightmare, given how much value and upside I still see.

The Gold Edge - Special For September

I offer a premium service here on Seeking Alpha called The Gold Edge. I have never offered a promotional discount on either the monthly or yearly plan. However, for September, I have decided to run a special promotion on the yearly plan that offers a 20% savings over the current monthly subscription rate. All new subscribers who join this month and choose the annual option will receive the promotional price. Prices for the yearly plan will go back up on October 1.

The reason I have decided to run this promotion is because I believe that this strong surge in the gold market will continue for the foreseeable future. While we are in this surge, there will be lots of volatility, which means lots of opportunities. I thought potential subscribers who were looking for more in-depth coverage of the sector would appreciate this longer-term savings.

There is also a free two-week trial for a limited time.

Click here for more details and to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.