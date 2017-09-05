Almonty: Making Distressed Tungsen Mines Profitable

Over the past 2 years Almonty (OTC:ALMTF) acquired 3 mines with total reserves of 49 706 tons of tungsten, what made it the largest tungsten producer outside of China. Its share price has already increased by 56% for the last month, and, according to the DCF-analysis, it is expected to grow by additional 70% in next two years. Almonty's ability to reduce operating costs is one of the drivers for such growth.

Source: Google Finance

The sales volume forecast for all projects was based on management plans. It is assumed that the company will start commercial production of its projects in the next two years (except for the Los Santos mine, which already brings profit to the company). This fact will boost share price almost by 70% in two years (by 2019). The company has already announced positive Q3 EBITDA from mining operations, representing a 350% increase over Q2.

Source: Almonty's Financial Statement

The results of most company’s acquisitions are very profitable because of low operating costs of such projects as Valtreixal, Los Santos and Panasqueira (approximately 35% lower than such comparable companies as Ormonde Mining and North American Tungsten Corporation).

Operating costs:

Source: Created by author

Projects: Los Santos Mine

Los Santos Mine is the project on which Almonty is working now. Los Santos Mine is an open pit located in Western Spain which produces tungsten concentrate. Almonty reduced cash operating costs of Los Santos by over 35% (from $15.5 to $11.42 per ton of ore) and significantly increased its cash flow from operations. Total tungsten reserves of the Los Santos Mine are equal to 8 325 tons, from which 4 951 tons are proven. From 2017 to 2022 4 500 tons of tungsten are going to be mined. In this way, Los Santos Mine offers an IRR of 46.3% and payback period of 2 years. The last fixed-price contract of Almonty was used as tungsten price prediction - $26 per kilo in 2017 and then 2% annual growth rate (American dollars were chosen as a currency in all further calculations). Using WACC of 11.37% as a discount rate, it can be found out that Enterprise Value is equal to $6 mln - $17 mln (depending on changes in tungsten price). EBITDA-margin is predicted to be at a rather high level (56% in 2017, 35% in 2018 and approximately 20% in next 4 years).

*Equity Value includes initial capital expenditures

Source: Created by author

Projects: Valtreixal

Following the optimization of the Los Santos, Almonty purchased its next tungsten project – Valtreixal – located in northwestern Spain. Its Equity Value prediction of $20 mln - $38 mln can change with time since nowadays there is no precise data because of uncertainty in the implementation period. EBITDA margin is expected to be at the level of 45-50%. Almonty anticipates receiving all necessary approvals in 2017.

*Equity Value includes initial capital expenditures

Source: Created by author

Projects: Wolfram Camp Mine

Australian Wolfram Camp Mine, which was acquired in 2014, will bring additional NPV of $1.5 million (WACC is equal to 18%). The forecast is that once the optimization is completed, this mine will produce similar level of tungsten concentrate as the Los Santos project.

Projects: Almonty Korea Tungsten

The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines outside of China, was acquired in September 2015. Construction of the processing plant and infrastructure enabling commercial production will be completed in the second half of 2018. Financial characteristics of this project are following: Equity value of $23 mln - $53 mln, average EBITDA margin of 55-60%. In January Almonty signed final agreements with Korean government.

*Equity Value includes initial capital expenditures

Source: Created by author

Projects: Panasqueira Tin Tungsten Mine

Almonty completed the acquisition of the Panasqueira Tin Tungsten Mine in January 2016 for €1.5 mln (€1.0 mln in cash plus the issuance of €0.5 mln 2-year note). Its total tungsten reserves are equal to 4 500 tons; probable resources are about 23 000 tons. Nowadays mine is generating a pre-concentrate which is then upgraded by gravimetric methods to produce an outstanding final concentrate containing 75% WO3, considered to be the highest commercially available grade in the world.

It also has to be mentioned that nowadays there is no precise data about all projects except for the Los Santos Mine. Nevertheless, in April 2017 the company attracted additional $7 mln from Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. by selling 19.9% of outstanding shares per $0.35 (with 32% premium over market price). It can serve as a sign of shareholders' interest in the company.

Total Reserves:

Source: Almonty's technical reports

Risks

There is also a liquidity risk and a threat of competition since Almonty’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Daytal, WCM and BTW have long-term supply agreements with one customer. Currently, over 90% of output is sold to this customer. There is no guarantee that Almonty will be able to find an alternative customer on market terms similar to its current agreements (since tungsten market is in a state of oversupply).

The company also carries high price risk. Sensitivity analysis shows that price fluctuations of 5% led to almost twice change in the company's capitalization. However, Almonty signed the 1-year fix-price contract with its customer in order to minimize this risk.

Moreover, company has a huge debt burden. Current debt is approximately $53.5 mln, but low interest-rate and positive EBITDA forecast reduce liquidity risk.

Conclusion

To sum up, a DCF-analysis shows total possible capitalization of $63 mln - $86 mln (79 mln CAD - 108 mln CAD). Current stock price is 0.38 CAD, the fair stock price is 0.57-0.77 CAD, so if Almonty successfully realizes its projects, a further upside of 70% can be seen. Investment idea is to buy shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.