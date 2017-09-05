The Real Reason Why Ambarella Fell 20%

If I am right, the market will now go to the other extreme, and we might have a chance to buy this great company very cheap in the future.

The stock got crushed recently after tis Q2 report, even after haven fallen over 50% from its highs.

Ambarella has always been a very expensive stock that never made sense to me.

It never ceases to amaze me what investor are willing to pay for stocks. Time and time again, I come across stocks in which their market cap makes no sense. Time and time again, the market pays "pie in the sky valuations" for companies, while never taking into consideration the risks. One of those companies is Ambarella (AMBA).

On the face of it AMBA's recent quarter was not bad. Revenue climbed 10% to $71.6 million, and EPS came in at $0.48, betting the consensus by $0.04. Sure adjusted gross margins came in at 63% Y/Y, lower by about 400 basis points, but this was no surprise. Margin compression has been going on for a while now. Non-GAAP Q1 gross margins were 64.3%, so I don't think the 63% was much of a surprise.

Also note this is exactly what AMBA guided in its Q1'18 report back in June. In addition, Q3 guidance was $87.5M to $90.5M, inline with the street's $88.9M estimate. So why was the market so disappointed?

For one thing, I don't think it was the 400 basis points in Y/Y margin compression. Like I said, this was known to the market. In fact, the market was not expecting an increase in revenue this year. The average analyst revenue estimate for 2018 is $307.82M vs. $310.3M for last year.

The culprit seems to be in the conference call, in which the company guided for revenue in Q3 to be down between 10%-12.9%, and full fiscal year revenue to decline between 3%-7% Y/Y. I further suspect that GoPro (GPRO) and GJI will remain a revenue headwind for the company for some time to come.

However folks, all this is not enough to explain why AMBA tanked 20% after the conference call, after having fallen by more than 50% from its absolute highs about 18 months ago.

The case of an overvalued stock

AMBA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

If you take a look at the above chart, at some point AMBA was trading of about 15X revenue. I do not know many stocks that have traded that high, and their shareholders lived to say they made a profit.

It is my humble opinion that no matter what management did, eventually the stock would have tanked. Please note this is not a company or management problem. The problem lies with the market, that for some odd reason, valued AMBA shares to the sky.

AMBA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

And it's not just the Price/Sales ratio that was expensive, AMBA's P/E multiple (chart above) was never a bargain.

AMBA Market Cap data by YCharts

Folks I'm sorry folks, but a company doing about $300M in revenue should never have had a $3.7B market cap. AMBA's stock was going to tank one way or another one of these days, it was only a matter of time.

So what are Ambarella shares worth?

The problem with this market is; it rewards stocks showing just a little growth, but punishes others if they show zero or negative revenue growth. And from the looks of things, AMBA will have negative revenue growth this year, and there is a big chance it will also have negative growth next year. That's two years of zero or negative growth.

Now what I have noticed is that this market will punish stocks with zero growth by a lot, and mark them down to 1X revenue in extreme cases. In the case of AMBA, that might mean its revenue plus cash, or in other words a market cap of about $700 ($300 in revenue plus $400M for the cash it has on the balance sheet).

That folks might mean AMBA's shares might drop an additional 50% from current levels. I am not saying they will, but I am saying they might. I have seen some crazy valuations in this market, both to the upside (as in the example of AMBA, which never should have had a $3.7B market cap), and to the downside.

So as a word of caution, avoid buying AMBA at current levels. I am not telling you to short it, but this market does not take kindly to companies that exhibit negative revenue growth. And just as the market can push stocks higher than we thought possible, it can also punish stocks far more than we think just.

I think given the $400M in cash the company has on its balance sheet, anything less than a $1B market cap would be a buying opportunity. However please remember that stocks go to extremes. This might mean the market might push AMBA's market cap much lower.

Bottom line

I have always liked AMBA, but every time I looked at its valuation, it made no sense to me. I always thought it was overpriced. However now that the market has come to its senses, we might have a chance to buy this great company at a very cheap valuation in the future. Remember the market goes to extremes, and might punish AMBA far beyond what we could imagine.

So don't buy the stock just yet, or at the very least, use technical analysis to get an entry point. However if I am right, I think the stock will be in a downturn for a while, and if are lucky, we might also get a chance to buy it at a very favorable market cap in the future.

I will be following this closely from now on, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.