Slowing Times For GlaxoSmithKline, Ready To Return Stronger Than Before

In 2015, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) completed a deal with Novartis (NVS) that involved GSK taking the vaccines, and NVS taking oncology. This was a move that strengthened the competencies of GSK, allowing them to focus more closely on the wider, more direct market of vaccinations.

This was then supported by the GSK digital platform (which can be found described in my previous article), which expanded the abilities of GSK, and improved their ability to share information in real-time with laboratories and professionals, globally.

All is looking up for this giant, however, in April there were problems due to the recall of 600,000 defective inhalers, which in turn damaged the reputation and confidence in the company.

Efforts have been placed into improving this situation, and in fact this recent weakness could be seen as a chance to buy, although it seems that value is increasing steadily.

This is not the only problem with GSK currently, with increasing generic production, and price pressures specifically with the blockbuster respirator Advair. In fact, Advair’s patent expired on August 23rd 2016, US patent US5873360. The formal name is 505j generic Advair Diskus.

This spells out a number of problems, primarily in the US market. Substitute products have been provided from Celon (Poland), Sandoz (Germany), Elpen (Greece), Neutec (Turkey) and United Pharmacy (Korea). GSK should most certainly have been pursuing blockbuster products post patent-cliff, however, there seems to have been a slight lag in this progress.

This is not all doom and gloom however, as in July 2017 GSK reported a different aim in mind. I have written articles before on companies that have seemingly lost value over a period, but come back stronger as although they were not making extensive products, they were focusing on cost-saving activities. These can be anything from seeking out an acquisition (like Gilead (GILD)), or just refining their supply chain to improve efficiency and therefore costs.

The new CEO Emma Walmsley stated that the company’s priority is to maintain momentum and prepare for the successful execution of several important near-term launches in Respiratory, Vaccines and HIV.

GSK reported to be halting 30 clinical programs to review and improve efficiencies through its R&D pipeline.

GSK overview

GSK is classified as a slow-growth pharmaceutical, and ranks as one of the largest companies in the industry by total sales. GSK is in a variation of therapeutic classes, including vaccines, respiration, antiviral and consumer products (like toothpaste). It is headquartered in London, England, and currently has 99,300 employees.

The main competitors for GSK are below;

Company Dividend % Market cap (MIL) P/E Price/book D/E Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 355.2 22.4 4.9 0.4 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 3.7 201.7 24.8 3.5 0.6 Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) 2.3 105.6 20.8 2.8 0.4 Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 3.2 215.8 21.7 9.2 0.7 Novartis (NVS) 3.2 196.6 30.8 2.8 0.3 GlaxoSmithKline 5 98.8 39.5 94.4 15.1

Stock value

The not-so-great

Value for shareholders is generally very good, with GSK paying out one of the best dividends; however, how sustainable that is is debatable as debt could become an issue. GSK is paying shareholders an annual dividend of $1.04 per share, which works out as a 5.2% dividend yield on each of the stock’s ADRs. This dividend is large as the stock price is smaller due to the restructuring costs that GSK is currently undergoing. This has resulted in GSK losing 9% over the last year in a market that has overall had a 12% rise according to the S&P 500.

Another potential issue is the payout ratio, which is over 200%. This is the amount of profits that GSK agrees to pay to shareholders through dividends, so therefore if GSK makes a dollar, then they should be paying shareholders two dollars – this is not particularly long term and will only exasperate the debt concern.

While GSK shows that it has $5.3 billion in cash, it has $24 billion in debt, and according to S&P global, the stock has paid out approximately $53.4 million in dividends in the last ten years. So actually the immense dividend payouts could have paid off double the debt.

The better

Globally, 2Q17 showed that vaccines reported revenues of 1.44 billion USD, which is a 16% revenue increase compared to that same quarter in 2016. This is paired with an 11% positive impact from the exchange rate, and 5% constant growth. In the US market alone, 409.3 million USD during 2Q17, which is a 22% revenue growth compared to that same quarter a year prior. There was a 12% increase in sales mainly due to the performance of their meningitis portfolio and vaccines (but lower sales of Rotarix).

The summary

There are ETFs that can actually offset some risk here (Vanguard Total International (VXUS)), which is 0.4% GSK. Otherwise, this seems to be a time of great change for GSK. The new CEO seems to be putting in resources that will encourage a longer-term strategy, which means we may see a decrease in the size of dividends. If that is the case, this is a good thing for the longer-term investor as their debt will be improved. For the shorter-term investor, one can only hope they don’t change the dividend, and that the benefits just keep on coming! However, that really won’t last forever, and is not advised in general.

If GSK can improve their efficiencies, I personally have no problems with them taking some time away from clinical trials to reassess their goals and aspirations. GSK is a company that I have followed for some time and they are generally liked (with very few controversial news stories in comparison to other pharmaceuticals, which is great – yeah, I am looking at you Pfizer!).

I would say that this stock is a long-term buy, but don’t be too dependent on the dividends, rather expectant for the long-term longevity of the company. To remain in the world of tomorrow, they need to be making investments into their corporate efficiencies now, so this could really be a good opportunity to buy, if that is your portfolio strategy.

Would you take the risk? Let me know in the comments, and follow me if you'd like to see more articles!