King Dollar: The 'Athleisure' Approach

Who will benefit the most from a decline in the USD and which is prime for an investment at current prices?

Over the past several years the market for athletic products and apparel has exploded in a push for a healthier lifestyle and awareness. However, in the past year, most companies associated with the "athleisure" market, a combination of athletic and leisure apparel, have been reporting stagnant sales growth and intensifying competition, leading to price downturn following financial reports.

Key players in the athleisure market are Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NASDAQ:UAA) and Lululemon Athletica (NYSE:LULU), among others. All these companies reported a boom in athletic apparel sales in the past several years.

The boom

Focusing on 3 major companies since 2012 we see a significant boom in sales on behalf of the boost in athletic apparel. In the most recent quarter Nike's sportswear rose over 17%, outpacing all other categories. Under Armour's apparel revenue rose 11% in the most recent quarter, outpacing its other revenue streams as well. Lululemon's overall comp sales rose 7%.

NKE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Concluding the continued trend of apparel growth, the companies favorably updated their guidance in the most recent quarter and expect some relief from what seems to be its numbers one earnings dampener: Currency fluctuations.

King Dollar: What's up?

In 2014 when, among other factors, the Federal Reserve began indicating it might start tightening monetary policy and hiking interest rates, the market began pricing in an eventual tighter credit market alongside a stronger economy and the United States Dollar (USD) began rising significantly throughout the year, as shown in the Dollar Index chart below:

Among other factors which the USD are a large part of, companies with large exposure to international revenue streams began suffering from unfavorable currency fluctuations where it cut into margins and profits when bringing sales back home.

Looking at how currency fluctuations affect international orders is seen by reviewing Nike's Net Orders (averaged) in 2015 or 2016:

2015 2016 Orders (Net) +8% +7% Order (Excl. F/X) +15% +10%

A look at Lululemon's 2016 Comparable Sales (Comps) shows a similar picture, with comps rising ~7% excluding F/X impact vs. a net ~5% rise.

A look at FY 2017's two earnings reports shows an optimistic picture regarding the impact of currency exchange fluctuations. In its most recent earnings report, Lululemon reported a 7% rise in Comparable Sales, which comes in at a 2% rise excluding F/X impact. Nike, with its higher international presence reported a 5% revenue increase which stands at 7% excluding F/X impact for the latest reported quarterly earnings, showing the impact ration down YoY.

So who will outperform?

Lululemon's sales and net income have been growing steadily over the course of the past several years on behalf of its diversified product portfolio, effective marketing and lower international presence, being effected by currency exchange fluctuations.

A key factor for Lululemon remains expansion, whereas the majority of its peers are already broadly internationally based, Lululemon has just begun expanding into international markets and at a time where F/X fluctuations allows it to do so at a lower cost, it will aid its overall growth prospects.

Looking forward, we believe that Lululemon's strategy will allow it to outperform its peers by a considerable margin alongside the broader market. A continued decline in the USD will further aid the company's sales and profits and even with a stagnating USD, expansion prospects remain optimistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.