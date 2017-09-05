The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Buckle (NYSE: BKE) has reported another month of negative comparable store sales metrics since our last commentary on the company although improved from both the immediately prior month as well as the year earlier period. The results were below our best case expectations and suggest a weaker upcoming back-to-school and holiday period than we would prefer. In addition, although the company essentially met earnings expectations for the second quarter, the company's continued resistance to provide clarity on capital plans and marketing strategy remains concerning even though these have long been features of the company's conference calls. However, trends to date remain positive (though these will become more challenging after the September period) and our long term view remains unchanged.

The Good

Despite ongoing negative year-over-year comparable store sales figures for August, which were below our own best case expectations, the trailing six month trend remains positive, as reflected in the following chart:

We expect the six month trend to remain notably positive for at least one more month based on expectation that comparable store results for September will roughly approximate August results (which has historically been the case) and come in better than the decline of 10.1% experienced in May. However, the test of the trend begins the following month given relatively strong April results partially offset by the shift in revenues between April and May of the current year. It's likely that the six month trend will flatline (or even slightly reverse) given the correlation between August/September sales results and results through the end of the holiday season. The trailing twelve month trend should remain positive although there is a long way to go to positive revenues trends.

In addition, the fashion trend continues to shift to a more balanced relationship between traditional denim and insurgent athleisure. Denim is regaining mindshare in the fashion category as the athleisure trend matures which should benefit the company given Buckle's denim focus. Piper Jaffray's consumer trends report shows that denim mindshare has turned positive for the first time in years while the corresponding "Back to School: It Rocks" report highlights high waisted distressed denim as one of the key fashion trends for back-to-school period.

Moreover, consumer spending plans for the back-to-school season, depending on the survey, are generally positive, with even department stores projected to perform better than the prior year.

It remains to be seen whether Buckle can capture a meaningful share of these broader trends given the company's historical focus on more designer categories, but the company has been shifting the denim assortment towards less tailored jeans at more modest price points. Of course, the shift impacts revenues and margins, so it's not entirely a positive for the company. We're also intrigued by the company's Buckle Select program of curated styling sent to the customer's door but at the same time feel that the introduction may have been too little too late to gain significant traction without eroding existing customer relationships.

The Bad

Nonetheless, despite the incremental improvements, there remain a number of ongoing challenges for the company. The comparable store sales remain negative and not by an insignificant margin. In fact, while the percentage point performance differential in comparable store sales has turned consistently positive over the last several months (as reflected in the following chart) the uptrend has not been sufficient to offset the significant sales declines from the prior year, so the company is still in the process of finding its footing in the current market.

The negative comparable store sales figure for August, which captures the beginning of the back-to-school period, suggests that weakness will continue through the rest of the year and the holiday shopping season. In fact, August and September monthly sales results have historically provided a highly accurate baseline for projecting the company's holiday sales results with September sales results significantly correlated with results in December. However, since there has not been significant performance differentials between August and September results over the last several years, we'd expect September comparable store revenues to be down a comparable 7%-8% and therefore expect this performance to follow through to the end of the year.

In addition, Buckle underperformed a number of its peers in the last period, notably American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Express (NYSE: EXPR). American Eagle was greatly assisted by its Aerie brand, which significantly outperformed, but the company's mainline business also showed improvement with a specific comment about improved response in the denim category. Express saw comparable store results that were negative although better than expected and a significant improvement in online sales.

The Ugly

Unfortunately, the ugly still afflicts Buckle although not in terms of the company's established weakness in revenues. Instead, we consider the ugly in Buckle's case to be the company's institutional challenges related to the dynamics of the company's management, on which we'll expand.

First, Buckle continues to demonstrate an unwillingness to be more proactive about managing its capital structure. The company has a history of special dividends, which is certainly a shareholder friendly practice, but at the same time has accrued cash and equivalents that presently represent nearly 40% of the company's market capitalization. In response to our question during the conference call regarding the justification for holding this level of liquidity (as well as a similar question from another investor regarding the merits of dividends versus share buybacks given the current valuation), the company responded with a typically generic "it's something we're continually reviewing" response. We can't claim to be surprised by this response - it's been the response for quite some time - but we'd prefer to see a more proactive position with regard to the excess liquidity.

In addition, the company's stated view that the excess liquidity has provided a higher level of confidence in the company on the part of landlords has merit, but only to a degree since it begs the question of exactly how much value that confidence provides relative to the liquidity position. The company's cash and equivalents finished the quarter at nearly 40% of the company's market value, an exceptional level of liquidity considerably greater than any comparable peer. In order to justify holding this level of cash and equivalents on the books, the company should have some method of evaluating the value of the benefits of confidence against this significant cash hoard. We're not confident that the company can meaningfully quantify this impact or that, if quantified, it represents a significant yield on the underlying cash and equivalents.

It's also possible that, given the large insider ownership of shares, the company is dragging its feet to see what may come out of potential income tax reforms later this year. The company, as did many others, issues a significant special dividend in response to earlier income tax law changes when tax rates on dividends appeared under threat, and the company may be waiting to see if rates may fall or the net interest income surtax is modified before issuing another large special dividend. However, we feel that on the margin adjustments in the dividend tax rate won't be significant enough to justify in itself delaying the distribution of excess liquidity although we're not in the business of prognostication about income tax reform. However, if this is the case, the question about dividends versus buybacks becomes more relevant.

Second, the company hasn't shown a clear interest in improving management of selling, general, and administrative expenses. We believe there is some merit to the company's view that the significant growth in revenues which occurred in the 2007-2011 period resulting in significant operating leverage as selling, general, and administrative expenses grew only mildly during the period, but nonetheless believe that there are options for the company to more proactively manage the SG&A line in the face of declining revenues. In particular, the declines are bringing sales per store and sales per square foot closer to those before the significant revenue performance. We believe there is margin to be retained in the SG&A line and will be closely watching (and pressing the company) on this point in coming periods.

Third, we continue to harbor some concerns about the flexibility of the company's management and the clarity of their vision for the company. Buckle has historically been recalcitrant to provide future projections of results, which we can understand, but has also been exceptionally restrained in articulating clear and decisive actions for the improvement of the business. The lack of clarify of direction and vision tends to create a vacuum which is filled by whatever narrative may be created although perhaps recently not and entirely unfair narrative. In addition, we note that the company's board of directors has remained largely unchanged for an unusually long period of time, partially due to the significant insider ownership of shares, but in light of recent performance question whether the current board also has the flexibility and vision to respond to current trends. We strongly believe that greater clarity of vision on the part of the board and management would provide meaningful information for shareholders.

Summary

We're by no means unquestioning cheerleaders for Buckle - there are significant inherent risks for the company even though we believe the company's financial condition mitigates a significant number of those risks at the current valuation. In other words, this one has hair - quite a bit - and it's certainly not our most compelling investment opportunity. However, we've seen versions of this story before: a company (usually on the smaller side) in a challenging situation (usually based on the assumption of fashion or market trend related obsolescence) left for dead despite ongoing (if declining) profitability, minimal debt, and a significant portion of market valuation in cash. The question becomes whether the business has, in fact, shifted so dramatically away that the entire company is doomed to the dustbin. In cases where the conventional narrative just doesn't make sense, significant long-term value can be had at pennies (or dimes) on the dollar. In the case of Buckle, even marginal improvement in the business would yield significant gains, a very low threshold for a company at virtually no present risk of bankruptcy.

We're not convinced that the online retail challenge is quite as existential a threat to traditional retail as commonly believed and, in some instances, provides a significant long-term value opportunity. In the case of Buckle, we believe that the primary driver has been shifting fashion trends rather than online competition. Buckle, under the right circumstances and with timely execution, could leverage online retail to allow the company to prosper by reaching a far broader range of potential customers given the company's rather limited geographic exposure faster and more cost efficiently than a traditional expansion of the physical store base. In addition, there is a complementary aspect between a physical and an online presence and experience which the broader market largely discounts but will likely reassert itself as online retail matures.

It's possible we'll be proven wrong whether in the case of Buckle specifically or the long term impact of online retail - it certainly wouldn't be the first time - but continue to believe Buckle will provide significantly undervalued in the long term.

