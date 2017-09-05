Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise

We're just about a week away from the next dividend declaration from Philip Morris (PM), which should come next Wednesday. Shares of the cigarette giant have done quite well over the past year, although the performance of the business itself hasn't been as strong. With the company not seeing tremendous improvement in cash flow yet, as the US dollar has only recently started to weaken, it is likely that investors will see another token raise.

As you will see in the chart below, the dividend has more than doubled since the spinoff from Altria (MO) nearly a decade ago. After seven years of solid raises, including five that were more than double digits percentage wise, the last two years have been two penny increases. This was due to a stronger dollar hurting earnings and cash flows, which also resulted in a suspension of the company's share repurchase plan. The year in the chart shows dividend raises, since three of the payments usually come in the next calendar year.

Last year, the company produced free cash flow of just over $6.9 billion and paid out about $6.38 billion in dividends. If the company were to keep the dividend at the current rate, it would likely pay out just under $6.5 billion this year. At the moment, it looks like the company should top $7 billion in free cash flow this year, although that will depend on how the business performs in the second half of the year. Even in a best case scenario, the dividend is likely to top 85% of the year's free cash flow, with the number likely closer to 90%.

Because the traditional cigarette business remains in decline, and the company is in a significant net debt position, we are not likely to see any major dividend increases until free cash flow gets back towards the $8 billion a year area. This is additionally true because, with no buyback, the outstanding share count is rising by the quarter, so total dividend payments are actually rising even if the dividend stays constant. In the table below, I've previewed what this year's raise could look like, with my prediction range in yellow.

*As of Friday's close

For now, gone are the days where Philip Morris yields more than 4.00% annually, but shareholders are fine with that, given the stock's surge in the last year. Given the overall business has not materially changed in the past year, I'm expecting another small dividend raise, likely 2 cents per share. Perhaps things will be better next year if the US dollar remains as weak as it currently is, but for now, investors should be happy with any raise that they get.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.