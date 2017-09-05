An Update On High-Yielder Apple Hospitality

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is a mid-cap real estate investment trust which exclusively owns Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) hotels. It is an investment I have recommended because of its focus on suburban markets oriented to the domestic economy and the business traveler. Apple Hospitality also offers a generous dividend which it pays monthly to investors.

Aside from my own Marketplace service, I last wrote about Apple Hospitality back on March 14th, and at that time shares were $18.70, which I thought was quite a bargain.

Since March there have been some ups and some downs, with shares reaching $19.50 at one point, then sliding down to where they are now at $18.50. There's one thing I can say definitively, and that is that Apple Hospitality has been paying its monthly dividend without a hitch since then. That's a good thing. However, I hoped share prices would be higher, and that the market would realize what a nice little income-yielding gem Apple Hospitality was (and is). Unfortunately, that hasn't happened. This article takes a look at Apple Hospitality's latest quarter, and what it means for investors going forward.

"Tempered" guidance

This quarter management was forced to "temper" its full-year EBITDA guidance by $5 million on the low end and $10 million on the high end, with RevPAR growth guidance down by 50 basis points in the middle. This is because business travel has been lighter than usual. Management chalks this up to caution from corporations because of the recent uncertainty out of Washington D.C.

For the same reason, occupancy was down by half a percentage point this quarter. Revenue per average room declined 0.4%. Looking at things regionally, Texas continued to have the weakest markets, due most likely to continued weakness in oil and gas activity across the state. Supply is starting out outpace demand in places such as Austin, as hotel construction has been buoyant in some of the suburbs there. Also, equally important, is the fact that wages have been going up. Some markets have suffered a shortage of qualified labor, and so management has had to raise wages to bring personnel over in the short run and is investing in smart technology to improve working productivity in the long run. As of now, higher wages has meant downward pressure on margins.

Unfortunately, management doesn't see things getting any better, even though the economy appears to be fairly strong. I can't blame management for being cautious, as it does appear that two very different regimes are in the midst of a soft war in Washington right now, and they aren't the usual Republicans and Democrats.

It's darn cheap

Apple Hospitality is pretty cheap right now. As a unified company, Apple Hospitality doesn't have a long history. It only went public at the end of 2015. The price is right, though. Shares trade at just 10.5 times trailing FFO. Apple Hospitality is actually quite a steal.

I've said it before, but it bears repeating. It has a broad diversification; with exposure to metropolitan areas all across the US, but particularly in the southeast, Texas and suburban LA. As you can see, about 60% of the market is suburban. While suburban areas tend not to be landlocked (meaning new constructions are often easier), suburban areas are also much more exposed to the domestic economy as opposed to the international economy. That, I see, as a major strength.

Apple Hospitality's leverage ratio is also quite low. Debt is only about 3 times EBITDA, making Apple Hospitality a lower risk investment than what the market currently realizes, in my opinion. As for the dividend itself, it is about 80% of trailing AFFO. There's not a whole lot of room for growth there. There is some cushion there, but not terribly much. Even still, I expect Apple Hospitality to continue paying that dividend without much trouble. Currently, the yield is 6.6%, which is very nice. As long as that yield is secure, I believe Apple Hospitality is a buy, including now.

