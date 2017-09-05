ROTY Volume 1 Edition 27: Spring Bank And Anaptysbio Making Moves Higher + A New Pilot Purchase

Anaptysbio shares are moving higher- Regeneron's Dupixent is thought to be able to achieve peak sales of $3 billion, so if ANB-020 appears competitive the stock could be seriously undervalued.

I expect a big move in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals with data on the full 25 mg cohort after the switch to TDF to be presented for the first time.

I've narrowed the list of Contenders to avoid having too many stocks on my radar. Focus is crucial for the ROTY philosophy in order to avoid missing key moves.

Welcome to the 27th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)



General Commentary

To avoid paralysis by analysis or having too many Contenders to choose from, I've narrowed the list down to stocks that I felt have substantial opportunity and material events coming in the next quarter or two. It makes them easier to track too, as I look for relative strength when deciding whether to switch out our account holdings for Contenders.

Whether it be your watch list or brokerage account, if you find it hard to keep up with each holding and your thesis (have it memorized), my take is that it's time to get rid of some of the lower conviction ideas and leave only the best. This "thinning" process is and has been a regular activity for me over the years.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)- The company announced that additional data from the first cohort of their SB 9200 ACHIEVE study will be presented at the 2017 International HBV Meeting in Washington DC. I look favorably on this news, as the abstract is being presented orally as part of a Satellite Symposium “New HBV Antiviral and Immune Modulatory Therapies in Late Pre-Clinical/Clinical Development.” The specific presentation time is on Thursday, September 7th from 10:45 am to 11:00. While original top-line data for the low dose showed promising safety profile and decent antiviral activity against HBV DNA and HBsAg, complete data on the full 25mg cohort after the switch to TDF will be presented for the first time.

The ROTY model account currently has a 17% gain or so in the stock, but I wouldn't be surprised to see that ramp up in short order. On the other hand, readers should keep in mind there is an active $50 million ATM (At the Market) offering through Cantor- if we aren't seeing the type of price action we are expecting, it will be time to move on.

SBPH data by YCharts

Anaptysbio (ANAB)- This revaluation and near term catalyst idea has really started heating up.

ANAB Price data by YCharts

A $30 break would result in zero overhead resistance and the stock would be free to really make a run should institutional buying continue. In my original write-up on the stock as a ROTY idea, I noted that clustering of key institutional healthcare investors here along with the possibility that ANB020 could be superior to competing therapeutic antibodies (which block only a subset of IL-4, IL-5 or IL-13 cytokines) could mean the stock was seriously undervalued. Regeneron's Dupixent, which falls into the category of potentially inferior therapies with its IL-4/IL-13 approach, has estimated peak sales of around $3 billion. What would that mean for Anaptysbio with a relatively small $600 million market capitalization if ANB020 ends up being the better of the two or at least shows itself to be a worthy competitor?

Ignyta (RXDX)- While not a ROTY holding, this Contender is looking strong and trading at 52-week highs with a promising update expected for ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC this week. Frequently it is our gut instinct to only want to buy something that is "cheap"- often times that keeps us out of our best trades. On the converse side, buying aggressively for Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) also can be a risky option. My choice in such situations is to initiate a small pilot purchase and then use a buy the dips strategy should any small corrections occur. See my recent article on the stock here. If you look at the five-year chart and cross compare that with the valuation gap with Loxo Oncology, I firmly believe we will be seeing 5-year highs (~$18) within a year's time.

LOXO Market Cap data by YCharts

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding to Glycomimetics (GLYC)- See my original write-up here. This would bring us to a 3/4 position in the stock. It continues to hold steady and looks to be basing for a move higher. Updates from the early-stage trial of GMI-1271 along with increased M&A in the biotech space should drive this one higher.

2. Adding to AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- See my original write-up here. The ROTY model account will now own a half position in the stock. Data from the TiNivo study utilizing tivozanib in combination with Opdivo in RCC will likely be presented in the near term. While early data from combining PD-1 treatments and VEGF TKIs/CTLA4 has generated promising responses, this has been accompanied with challenging toxicity as observed in the percentage of grade 3 and grade 4 adverse events. Perhaps tivozanib will show promise in this setting due to its high selectivity and immunomodulatory properties.

3. Selling out Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP)- We will take a slight profit here (almost break-even). This goes with my recent theme of shedding stocks with catalysts that are farther out and focusing on those with material events coming in the next quarter or two. I still like revaluation ideas very much and continue to write about them, but to keep the ROTY series more focused I believe this is best.

4. Initiating position in Ignyta (RXDX)- See my original write-up here. A conference call to discuss an update for entrectinib ROS1 lung cancer on September 6 before the market opens increases my bullishness here. Entrectinib is 30 times more potent against ROS1 than crizotinib (brand name Xalkori)- ROS1 fusions account for around 2% of NSCLC cases or roughly 2,000 patients annually. With a market capitalization of just over $600 million at the moment, the strong possibility of gaining approval and dominating a $500 million market opportunity is music to my ears. VEGFR-sparing RET inhibitor RXDX-105 is currently in an ongoing phase 1b study targeting a $500 million market opportunity with a data update coming in the near term as well. This is a case where a stock might look expensive because it is at 52-week highs, but considering price levels achieved in 2015 along with the gap in valuation with Loxo Oncology (LOXO) I believe looking back readers will be thinking the stock was still cheap at this point.

Final Thoughts

Feel free to leave any comments or your thoughts on recent trades and changes.

September should be a packed month with several catalysts that will potentially be profitable- win or loss there is always a lesson to be learned and apply for retaining future profits while minimizing losses.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.