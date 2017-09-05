Petrus Resources: Let The Cash Roll In

Operating costs are low like Peyto's. But this company has more liquids and oil as a percentage of production.

Balance sheet is solid. Cash flow is a little better than one-third of debt. There is a working capital deficit as this company deposits all cash against its credit line.

Six months cash flow is about double the previous year. Cash flow growth is expected to continue to outpace production growth due to the gas plant expansion.

Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) is on a roll. Don Gray, chairman of Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), is also chairman of Petrus Resources. All three of these companies have fairly conservative financing and generally growing production. Petrus Resources passed the 10,000 BOED mark in the second quarter of 2017.

Note: All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Source: Petrus Resources Q2 2017 Earnings Report

Production is up about 10% from the first quarter as shown above. Funds flow from operations took a far larger jump as gas prices and natural gas liquids pricing improved tremendously from the previous year. Decreasing costs also contributed to the bright cash flow picture.

In 2016, the gas plant was operated by the company for the entire year. This year, the plant will be expanded to reduce operating costs even more. This company already has some of the lowest costs in the industry and those costs will be dropping more.

Source: Petrus Resources Aug. 9, 2017, Corporate Presentation

If one assumes a very rough estimate of about C$100 million for equity value. Then this company enterprise value is trading at about 5 times the latest quarter cash flow when that cash flow is annualized. The expansion of the gas plant promises to make that ratio cheaper still. Then there is the growth from the drilling program and continuing well improvements to consider. This is one cheap company. All the industry improvements to well production and completion techniques point to a "beat" of the management production growth guidance.

The debt ratio is clearly comfortable and about to get better still. Recently the bankers slightly increased the credit line. Not many in the industry can claim that accomplishment. There is a working capital deficit because the company tends to deposit all cash against its credit line. So the balance sheet ratios are not typical due to this practice. But the strong cash flow points to some overall conservative practices.

Source: Petrus Resources Aug. 9, 2017, Corporate Presentation

All three companies tend to own the infrastructure including processing plants. All three companies tend to have industry leading costs. This company's costs are creeping up because production in excess of the gas plant capacity is currently being processed by a third party. The plant expansion is scheduled to be completed soon and the expansion should be operational before year end.

But the standout accomplishment is cash flow growth in excess of production growth. The cash flow growth in excess of production growth should continue through year-end. The additional gas plant capacity should ensure favorable comparisons next year also.

Source: Petrus Resources Aug. 9, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This management shows some excellent cost controls. Costs are very similar to Peyto. However, this company has a far greater liquids component than Peyto, so Petrus could be more profitable in the long run. With all three companies, the hedging program is very important to maintaining price continuity.

The reserve growth was not only significant, it was also very profitable as shown by the increasing cash flow. The second quarter traditionally marks the Spring breakup, so the next two quarters could produce some decent production increases right in time for the heating season. That practice has a tendency to increase rates of return. The peak production of the wells receive the best pricing of the winter months.

Summary

Source: Petrus Resources Aug. 9, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The balance sheet is solid. Don Gray, Chairman has a long list of industry accomplishments. The company has far more experienced guidance than a typical company of this size. That adds considerable safety to an investment in this company. As shown above Ferrier operating expense has decreased significantly, and will decrease significantly again once the plant expansion comes online. Profitable growth seems more assured for this company than many in the industry. Some of the lowest costs in the industry are found here. So the company will be unusually resilient even before the hedging program is considered.

Despite the small size of the company. The stock is trading with an enterprise value that is unusually low to cash flow. So there is some potential upside here. The downside risk is more than offset by the increasing cash flow. A further crash in commodity pricing is unlikely at the current time. So this company offers decent growth prospects.

The only interruption to growth came when some leases were sold to reduce debt. But the roughly C$127 million of long-term debt remaining is easily managed by the increasing cash flow. So more sales are unlikely. The combination of increasing production, increasing cash flow, and an increasing enterprise-to-cash flow ratio should lead to a stock price triple over the next five years with minimal risk.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

