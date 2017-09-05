CSX Changes Key Service Measures And Provides STB Update

Source: Google Images

Overview

CSX’s (CSX) service measures have gone through significant changes of late. As of Week 33, CSX’s cars on line, train speed and terminal dwell have all been adjusted. The onus for this adjustment has not been discretionary, but rather was promulgated by the Surface Transportation Board’s (STB) inquiries regarding the recent service issues and complaints from CSX customers.

The operational issues plaguing CSX and customer frustrations ranging from late shipment deliveries, to inadequate service in trouble-shooting shipment delays have been largely reported publicly, as provided here.

Based upon the STB’s involvement, CSX has been tasked with reporting updates on system performance as it relates to these recent challenges. As of Week 33, CSX’s performance information was no longer available on the American Association of Railroads (AAR) Railroad Performance Measures website. Here, it is clearly visible that there are only five Class Is with information available.

Ironically, a similar event occurred at Canadian Pacific (CP) while Hunter Harrison was also behind the helm. During September 2013, Canadian Pacific adjusted its performance definitions for both train speed and terminal dwell, as to no longer mirror the AAR’s Railroad Performance Measures website. Information is only accessible directly from Canadian Pacific’s website.

CSX, similar to Canadian Pacific, is now reporting its service measures directly from its website, and has included a new methodology explaining the changes from the AAR measures. Through these moves, transparency for Class Is in the U.S. and Canada has been limited. For CSX, historical information has also become less relevant.

Based upon the recent changes to performance measure definitions by Canadian Pacific and now CSX, the STB should consider whether the cause and allowance for such changes merits revisiting an updated comprehensive revamp of the previous Class I performance measures. The original intent of having comparable measures is now moot in two major corridors in both the U.S. and Canada.

Investors expect CSX to get its act in order. Problematic customer inquiries have declined below the 500 weekly level as of Week 34. Progress is still expected to take some time.

CSX Service Measure Changes & STB Update

Source: STB Update, August 28, 2017

Upon the review of CSX’s new definitions for service measures, there are some identifiable similarities with Canadian Pacific’s changes back in 2013. The most straight forward is train velocity. Both Class Is have adjusted train velocity to include intermediate dwell of the train. This is slightly nuanced as Canadian Pacific’s definitions include the fact that the former definition was from origin to destination, whereas CSX’s now suggests terminal to terminal, as specifically stated with Canadian Pacific.

For terminal dwell, the connection is a little less clear. CSX’s definition change is mostly predicated on train identification. The past definition not including the same train identification, with the proposed new one being counter. The change for Canadian Pacific was broader with the average time of a car being within terminal boundaries as opposed to at the specified terminal location. The connection relates back to the term intermediate dwell in the velocity measure above. It is assumed that the terminal location is an adjustment for CSX as was the case for Canadian Pacific. However, CSX has focused attention to the train identification as the primary change.

It should also be mentioned that the number of terminals being measured by CSX has change as well. Six classification yards are no longer having terminal dwell measured, including Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Corbin, Montgomery and Russell. One new terminal was added, in Cumberland. Not including Chicago seems to be an interesting decision as it represents a major hub for freight and is of interest for shippers.

For cars on line, CSX’s change and focus was to only measure cars that RailInc determined were on CSX networks, but to exclude cars stored, under repair, sold and private cars ex online inventory. As of Week 32, by the previous definition, CSX had a total of just under 218,000 cars on line. For the same week using the new definition, this number declined to just under 147,000, meaning that nearly one-third of the previous definition’s cars on line were stored, under repair, sold or private cars ex online inventory.

For all newly defined service measures, CSX stated that performance numbers would be lower. However, for cars on line, CSX’s focus was to generate a more accurate measurement of active cars on line, or cars for which CSX was more focused on real-time and efficient movement. More plainly, on cars for which shippers have been paying money to have moved on the network.

It is alarming to see that CSX found nearly 33 percent of these cars justifying exclusion from the previous definition. It is to this point that the STB should consider instituting a new universal Class I performance measurement to once again provide comparability.

Source: STB Update, August 28, 2017

Overall, by CSX’s adjusted measures, customer inquiry logs have begun to recede, dropping below 500 on a weekly basis for the first time since Week 29. Delayed cars remain the primary concern, and CSX has continued to focus on improving customer service to help resolve problems. As the company states that nearly 90 percent of problem logs have been addressed and closed to-date, the overall customer inquiry performance should recede back to the 350 or lower levels.

Comparative Performance Post-AAR Measures

In an earlier article, I wrote on CSX’s service challenges, I was able to compare the company’s train speed performance against its rival Norfolk Southern (NSC). As can be seen above, the level of CSX’s train speed deterioration had worsened below all prior levels back to 2015. Additionally, train speeds were classified by intermodal, manifest, multilevel, coal and grain units and comprehensively as all trains.

When reviewing the year-over-year (YoY) percentage change, performance clearly declined substantially from the period as seen in the previous chart. Worst performance was from late-July through mid-August as information using these definitions was no longer available as of Week 33. During this time, YoY performance was between -7 to -12 percent.

Through the updated definition information recently provided, performance was equally negative when comparing the same period. From late-July to mid-August, negative performance ranged from -8 to -12 percent. The two additional weeks 33 and 34 witnessed performance close to -10.5 percent.

CSX has changed its service types to include coal, ethanol, grain, intermodal, merchandise and the overall system. The adjusted break out is a result of the focus of customer issues to provide greater transparency. Overall, the issue is not related to any substantial difference in performance, which is a good thing, but rather the lack of comparability to other Class Is.

From an overall system perspective, we could still use Norfolk Southern’s all trains performance as a general proxy. The fact that CSX’s previous definition train speed measures in aggregate were very close to the adjusted definitions, makes this case. But if we were to attempt to compare specific service types, it would get more difficult as there was more variation between CSX’s definitions, as well as new types altogether.

Despite CSX’s greater negative performance over the past month and a half, Norfolk Southern’s performance has experienced a long downward trend for train speed performance. Irrespective of the long-term trends, the rise in customer complaints has still led to shifts to Norfolk Southern, who’s performance during this time has been stronger as declines have moderated.

For cars on line, not only has CSX witnessed a nearly 33 percent decline, but the company no longer reports cars on line by overall system, foreign railroad, private railroad and the total. The company still reports by the nine different car types including the total. This disallows investors the ability to discern where the majority of cars stored, under repair, sold and private cars ex online inventory were reduced from.

Summary

Over the past four years, two Class Is have now adjusted their system performance measure definitions. There are still some high-level ways to make comparisons, but the granularity of information has been lessened. For CSX, historical analysis has also been decreased as new information only dates back to January 2016 for train speeds and terminal dwell, and to January 2017 for cars on line.

The adjustments made by CSX have not led to any discrepancy to suggest that more favorable outcomes have occurred. The intent of the STB has been to provide greater transparency for CSX customers. Based on the weekly updates and revised system measures, there is more information available for both customers and investors.

Based on this information the technical takeaways are reduced Class I comparability and greater granularity for customers and shippers. For investors, progress appears to be on the cusp, but the timing of continued progression should be monitored.

