This Chinese CAR-T Play is Worth Checking Out

As we talked about before in my weekend scan series, aggressive analyst price targets could indicate a secondary offering in the near term.

A unique strength is that the company operates three GMP facilities in Shanghai, Beijing and Wuxi. China´s cancer population is roughly four times that of the United States.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) have fallen almost 30% in the past year after being in the red by around 60%.

CBMG data by YCharts

While headquartered in California, the company operates three GMP facilities in Shanghai, Beijing and Wuxi, China that meet international standards and have the capacity to support production of therapies to treat 10,000 cancer patients and 10,000 KOA patients annually.

In China the company was able to initiate two Phase 1 clinical studies for anti-CD19 CAR-T candidate C-CAR011, with top-line data expected by the end of the year. The first trial (CALL-1) is in adult patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), while the second trial (CARD-1) is in patients with chemorefractory and aggressive DLBCL (Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma). The primary outcome for both trials is safety, as measured by occurrences of DLTs (dose-limiting toxicities) and TEAEs (treatment emergent adverse events). Both trials are using a 3+3 dose escalation design and will enroll up to 18 patients. For the CALL-1 trial secondary measures include objective response rate (ORR)(CR+CRi) and MRD- (minimal residual disease) along with overall survival at 6 months. For the CARD-1 study secondary endpoints include ORR(CR+PR) in 12 weeks and disease control rate (DCR).

Figure 2: C-CAR011 ongoing clinical trials and potential timeline (source: corporate presentation)

Management is touting the fact that after construction of their Shanghai GMP facility is completed, they will own one of the largest cell therapy facilities in the world which will be utilized (in a joint effort with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China) for CAR-T and stem cell manufacturing.

While not the primary driver at this point, the company received a $2.29 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine for the development of their allogeneic adipose stem cell product AlloJoin. The firm is working on an IND filing for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

Management seems reasonably seasoned, with prior work experience and connections at Harvard Medical School, Alibaba, Moffitt Cancer Center, AstraZeneca, and AbbVie.

Other Information

Cash and equivalents for the quarter totaled $27.3 million, while net loss for the quarter came in at $6.2 million.

This situation reminds me of when BeiGene's BGB-A317, which many had written off as just another PD-1 inhibitor in a crowded field, was the center of an unexpectedly sweet deal with a large upfront payment ($263 million), $150 million in equity investment and almost $1 billion in potential milestone payments. Management of Cellular Biomedicine appears confident in their first mover advantage in China, especially in light of the validation CAR-T therapies received due to FDA approval of Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah and the acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) by Gilead Sciences (GILD).

While quite forward-looking, CEO Tony (Bizuo) Liu commented that he's hopeful for an accelerated BLA review in China when the company is ready for its submission. Keep in mind that China´s cancer population is estimated to be four times that of the United States.

That the company´s market capitalization is so low (around $150 million) suggests a decent amount of skepticism as to their prospects of bringing C-CAR011 to market successfully.

CBMG Market Cap data by YCharts

While few of my usual healthcare investors of note are in the stock, it´s worth mentioning that seasoned pharmaceutical holding company Wuhan Dangdai holds over 2.2 million shares.

As Maxim has come out with an aggressive $18 price target for shares and audaciously called the company a possible CAR-T acquisition target after Kite Pharma, I wouldn't be surprised to see a secondary offering coming in the near term. Other risks include setbacks with ongoing clinical trials, as well as potential safety issues as seen with other competitors (Juno comes to mind).

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term. Those who are more risk averse could wait for a probable secondary offering and the ensuing dilution before doing so. As this appears to be quite a high risk high reward opportunity, I suggest those who purchase shares take advantage of any run-up that occurs to sell all or the majority of their position prior to data. While no one wants to miss out on big potential score, at the same time what´s more important for me utilizing the ROTY strategy is to capture upside while avoiding risk as much as possible (or take intelligent, calculated risks).

