Buy The Bitcoin Dip?

Bitcoin has seen a tremendous run this year, recently functioning as a sort of safe-haven in securities crises, a little like gold, but with apparently (much) better returns. That may have changed.

The Chinese government recently released a significant policy statement on cryptocurrencies, their exchanges, and initial coin offerings (ICOs). You can read the People’s Bank of China version here (in Chinese). As a result, the market has sold off dramatically and indiscriminately (Look at all that red!).



My reflection is that this presents a possible buying opportunity in two ways: for coins that are not much affected by the policy change (including Bitcoin), and for those are affected, but have been drastically oversold (perhaps Ether and NEO).

The Policy Announcement

To understand this sell-off, we need to understand what the policy announcement actually claims. From the PBC page, one finds six statements, three of which are pertinent to the coin market.

The statements grabbing all the headlines are those that suggest China has banned ICOs. Here are statements from points two and four (respectively):

As of the date of this announcement, all types of currency issuance financing activities shall cease immediately. Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions shall not carry out business related to tokens financing transactions.

The U.S. already restricted ICOs to accredited investors, so China’s move isn’t totally unprecedented. It is also unclear, at present, whether this is until better regulations are introduced or not. The reason for this is that the first statement claims that the purpose of the policy announcements is to gain “an accurate understanding of the essential properties of the custody financing activities.”

The next most important statement is that trading fiat to cryptocurrencies on exchanges in China is to be halted. Here’s the quote from the third statement:

As at the date of this announcement, any so-called tokens financing trading platform shall not engage in the exchange of legal currency and tokens.

There are some exchanges, like Bittrex and Kracken, that provide this coin-to-coin service, so this statement doesn’t mean that China will have no cryptocurrency exchanges. It does, however, mean that they will have to change form rather drastically. There appears to be a grace period for this compliance, but it’s unclear how long that will be.

Investing Implications

For the present, these policy announcements have three warranted negative effects for the cryptocurrency world.

First, the volume of exchange, and access to these currencies, will be restricted to some unknown extent. Because only coin-to-coin exchanges will be available to citizens of China, unless they go outside their country (which will take effort), we can expect coin traffic to decline. Here are some of the top affected exchanges (using U.S. dollar values on BTC volume):

Bitfinex ~227m /day Located in Hong Kong

BTCC ~$86m /day

Huobi ~$79m /day

LakeBTC ~$30m /day (uses U.S./BTC pairs, not BTC/CNY)

CHBTC ~$15.5m /day

ViaBTC ~$6.5m /day

OkCoin ~$5.5m /day

GateCoin ~$5m /day

BTC38 ~$.5m /day

Total ~$550m

Total BTC daily volume: ~$2,600m

This analysis suggests that the regulations would appear to affect about 20% of market volume, though it would be inaccurate to conclude that 20% of the world’s current investors will simply vanish. It’s also premature to conclude that no new Chinese investors will use cryptocurrencies, as the stated aims of the Chinese regulating bodies is to introduce new regulations, not to ban cryptocurrencies altogether.

A second negative implication is for the ICO market, clearly, and the platforms that support ICOs. The “Wild West” phase of ICOs is over. Citizens of both China and the U.S. must now take significant measures to invest in them—and it would likely be illegal. Some of the world’s major sources for ICO fund raising are now gone. I think this is part of the legal growing pains the cryptocurrency community needs to go through in order to move onto mass adoption. ICOs will likely re-emerge as legal activities in China, regulated by agencies like the SEC, and allowable for a class of investors like our accredited investors.

For platforms like Ethereum, new applications using the Ether token will slow in appearance, though the ones that do emerge will likely have a better shot at long-term existence. Some 95%+ of all ICOs are presently built on the Ethereum network as ERC20 tokens (using the historical data I could find on cryptocompare). Their existence requires Ether to run. There will now be a lower growth in demand for that token as a result.

A third implication is that the status of cryptocurrencies in one of the world’s largest markets, China, is unclear. Twice in their statements, the PBC made clear that the aim of the policy statements was to curb illegal activity and regulate the cryptocurrency space for investors. So it’s a safe bet that major exchanges will continue to exist, and that people will be able to use cryptocurrencies in China. It’s likely access to these exchanges that will be restricted, or at least monitored. This will make the nefarious uses of these coins more difficult, but the regulations pave the way for mass adoption (and probably taxation on such adoption).

What Has Happened to the Coins?

The next question to ask is whether the response to these policy changes is a rational response, or if there has been panic selling. Let’s begin by looking at how coins were affected.

Since their last high, and when these announcements were rumored (on Sept. 2nd), Bitcoin has lost about 20% of its value (from $5000 to $4100 and then back up a bit), and Ether has lost 30% (from almost $400 to $280 and then back a bit).

Coins that were hit the hardest were coins that were specifically developed for the Chinese market, like NEO, which hoped (in some ways) to offer an alternative to Ether by way of friendliness to software developers and Chinese government regulations. It was trading at $46 not too long ago, and is at about $17 right now, a nearly 66% decline, most of which (about 42%) came in a single 24-hour period. At present, it looks like we might have hit the bottom.

The general effect, then, is to drag down all coins, to affect coins related to the Ethereum network more than the average, and to obliterate the value of Chinese focused coins.

Buying Opportunity #1

While there is reason for all coins to sell-off, as access to the coins has been restricted for Chinese citizens, it’s clear that not all coins are equally affected.

Those least affected are coins that were not ICO’ed in China, and that have very little to do with the ICO market. Example cases here include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP). The latter is down 10% on the day, and is totally unaffected by the Chinese regulations. Ripple tokens simply power the Ripple network for regulated banks to send money across the globe cheaply and quickly. I don’t even think that Chinese citizens were the primary buyers for the coin (banks are), so it’s unclear to me why it should have sold off.

It’s also unclear why a coin, like Bitcoin, should have sold off. It’s currently functioning like a gold substitute. Yes, Chinese volume will decline for a bit, but I think that’s only temporary as Bitcoin is not part of the ICO market that the government is principally concerned with. It’s off about 20% from its high, and that looks like panic.

Buying Opportunity #2

Ether, NEO and like coins have rightly gone down in value, the question is: is the plunge warranted?

Perhaps all coins are overvalued, but the more immediate question to ask is whether a 30%-60% decline based on unknown regulations is a reasonable response. If these coins were about correctly valued before, then would the stated policy changes really interrupt their performance so much?

One way to check, in the case of Ether (ETH) is to look at volume changes since the announcement. If the Chinese policies are really going to kill ETH, then we should see a significant volume decline. We haven’t so far.

Final Thoughts

So there is a possible opportunity here. The safest bet would be to look at the selloff in Bitcoin and maybe Ripple or Litecoin, none of which are ICO related coins.

Still, I would not try to catch a falling knife here. We’ll likely see these coins bounce up in value before they decline again (a so-called “dead cat” bounce). After that, I’d look for a more meaningful return.

