Coca-Cola: Overpriced Dividend Champion

My Early Retirement Fund [ERF] allocation lacks in the consumer defensive sector. Because of the current state of the overall stock market, I would like to invest in a quality dividend growth company in this sector as long as I can find a good deal.

After screening David Fish's Champions, Contenders, and Challengers database, Coca-Cola (KO), a widely popular holding for dividend investors, caught my eye. Without viewing and crunching any of the financials, I automatically assumed that KO was a quality company because of the popularity of their products and their lengthy history as a global high-selling soft drink company. But is KO really a quality company at current prices? I ran KO through my “10-Minute System” and took a look at additional historical ratios and have determined that KO is unfortunately overpriced, which I will explain in depth below.

Why Do I Want To Add A Consumer Defensive Stock To My Portfolio?

The stock market is trading at all-time highs. We have been in a bull market for a couple of years shy of a decade. Most stocks are trading at high multiples and well above historical norms. Long-term investors need to be careful when buying shares when a decent-sized pullback is more probable than further stock market record highs. The recent climate has changed as banks and pundits have warned about a downturn ahead. Now is a great time to buy some defensive consumer stocks that are recession proof. I think a recession is unlikely but can see a stock market correction in the near future.

KO is that type of stock that shouldn’t be affected by any economic downturns. Coke products are sold in just about every single restaurant, grocery store, gas station, movie theatre, and convenience store in the world. Their products are inexpensive and bring joy to its consumers. People will also buy Coke products no matter how the stock market is performing. All these reasons to why I should consider buying KO make sense but how do the numbers look?

KO

The following table shows the results from the “10-Minute Stock Rating System.” The “System” is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong and safe dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the “System” please view the article here. An investing strategy using the “System” beat the S&P 500 by over 17% a year in the last 17 years in a recent blackest.

Criteria KO @ $45.78 Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 1.35 90% #2 Long-Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 2.93% 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 1.44 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 0.95<1.97 0% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 8.87 0% #7 P/E (TTM) < 10 48.19 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 55 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 3.15% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 151.6% 0% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 1.02 100% #12 5-Year DGR >= 10% 8.30% 83% #13 3-Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 0.93 93% Final Score: 59%

The system rated KO a final score of 59%. This score indicates that the stock is vastly overvalued and overpriced. I consider purchasing stocks rated 80% and above.

KO has a ton of debt relative to its working capital. This shows that KO has a weak balance sheet and is at risk of being forced to sell assets during a downturn to help minimize their debt load.

KO’s EPS history is poor. We see that EPS has declined by 48% in the last 5 years from 1.97 to 0.95. Top line numbers and net income growth look just as bad as evidenced by the chart below.

KO’s valuation metrics are also extremely high as P/B is 8.87 and P/E is 48.19, indicating that the stock is trading at a high price relative to its net asset value and current earnings. A quick look at KO’s historical P/B and P/E ratios show that KO’s current valuation ratios are much higher than their 10-year average and trading higher compared to the S&P 500 and their peers.

The above chart alone speaks for itself. You can clearly see that buying KO at today’s prices would be the worst time to buy KO in the last 10 years. Why would you pay 48 times earnings for stock when you could have purchased the same company for 20 times earnings during numerous time periods?

Coke has a wonderful history of paying a dividend. I can’t argue against their 55-year streak and their over 3% yield. Their dividend growth rates are also attractive for a large company that has surpassed their growth stage. Their payout ratio is unusually high but I don’t think there is any danger of KO ruining their spectacular dividend raise streak. Although KO’s dividend is very strong, you can’t invest in a stock on a strong dividend alone.

Why Is Revenue Declining?

So we now know that the financials of KO do not look pretty. Sales are declining, net income is declining, and profit is also shrinking. Could it be that people around the world are choosing to eat healthier and avoid soft drinks? If we look at statistics in the United States, it is evident that Soda sales at currently at a 30-year low. People are drinking water instead.

Even the local governments are imposing soda tax in cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Seattle. In a way, soda is the new tobacco. It is a vice that is very unhealthy for you and becoming less and less popular and cool. The below chart shows the gaining popularity of water and the steep decline of soda consumption in America:

Now we know that KO does own Dasani, a popular bottled water, but can brand loyalty of water, something you can get from your sink for mere pennies, really replace brand loyalty compared to Coca-Cola? I think not. The Pepsi (PEP) vs. Coke debate is wildly popular where everyone has their own opinion, but I have never heard anyone debate whether Dasani is better than Poland Spring. Coke needs to find ways to increase soda sales because all the new diet versions don’t seem to be catching on.

Conclusion

KO is a high-yielding dividend stock with one of the best dividend records in stock market history; however, it is trading too high and leaves the investor with little upside as its “10-Minute System” rating, financials, balance sheet, and historical ratios indicate that the stock is vastly overvalued. Falling soda sales are definitely a problem, and without KO figuring out a way to market their unhealthy products, I don’t see revenue growing significantly in the near future.

The search continues for me, as I am going to pass on the Dividend Champion even though I still would like to add to my consumer defensive allocation. KO will not be a candidate for my portfolio at this time as I strongly believe I can find better value elsewhere. I would like to see KO increase revenue, double their EPS, and pay down some debt before I consider analyzing them again.

