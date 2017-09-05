Trouble With The Spin: R.R. Donnelley, LSC Communications, Donnelley Financial

In case you didn’t catch the movie when it flitted across movie screens in 2012, Trouble with the Curve is a sports-drama star vehicle for Clint Eastwood. He plays Gus, a geriatric baseball talent scout whose failing eye sight gives estranged daughter Mickey reason enough to tag along as the assistant on what could be Gus’ final scouting job. With dialogue as stilted as the snippet quoted above, I wouldn’t suggest renting this one. But that justification from Gus for child abandonment still sounds every bit as disingenuous as the justification R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) gave when it broke with its own family a year ago.

This really did begin as a simple exercise, a review of RRD to see why the stock is dropping 44% year to date and RRD bonds are at stressed levels with spreads north of 500 basis points over Treasuries. I tracked the impact of the spinoffs from RRD over the past year and, well, no pun intended, got dizzy looking at the graphs. And while the next several paragraphs may indicate that yet another analyst has fallen down a rabbit hole of detail, I would encourage you to stick with it for two reasons. First, I will offer up my best trade ideas to help limit the damage from what has thus far been a nauseating ride for RRD shareholders. Second, the issues raised by RRD’s corporate dismemberment go well beyond the one company to larger issues about recent spinoffs in general. The tail end of this review includes thoughts about how to steer clear of something like this in the future.

RRD is a printing services company whose equity sometimes lands in my sieve for LBO candidates (e.g., low valuation multiples, high tangible assets, modest forward capex, reasonable liquidity, stable cash flows) and whose debt periodically bleeps on my credit stress radar screen (e.g., 5-year CDS prices or Z-spreads above 500 basis points, bond yields a lot higher than comparable credits). In September 2014, I bought RRD common stock because of its then relatively low P/E multiple and, if my memory is correct, some notion that RRD was about to strike it rich in 3-D printing. Crazy, no…? In any case, I was rescued from this daydream in February 2015 when insiders tipped me off by selling their own shares. I followed their lead and sold too, booked a profit and, candidly, didn’t think much further about RRD or the printing business for many months afterward. Then I went looking recently for investment ideas in the land of spinoffs – it’s another event, after all.

Six months after I exited my investment, in August 2015, RR Donnelley announced it would split into three independent publicly-traded companies through the tax-free spinoffs of Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and LSC Communications (LKSD) in transactions valued at $608.9 million and $890.4 million, respectively. As detailed below, DFIN focuses on financial services clients and LKSD on publishing/retail and office products. The rest of the old RRD, the huge, diversified communications company I knew in the past, was turned into a much slimmed down but still “leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications”. It was left with two key activities: product promotion/logistics and variable print. By way of comparison to DFIN and LKSD, as of the announcement date, the remaining RRD had a separate equity market cap of $660.8 million.

R.R. Donnelley completed the transaction by issuing 1 share of DFIN and 1 share of LKSD for every 8 shares of RRD held by each RRD stockholder and the DFIN and LKSD shares began trading separately on September 28, 2016. In connection with these transactions, on October 3rd, 2016, RRD completed a 1 for 3 reverse stock-split for its own shares (leaving RRD with 70 million common shares outstanding today). Existing bonds remained with R.R. Donnelley while proceeds from DFIN and LKSD financings were earmarked to be used to reduce debt at RRD. R.R. Donnelley initially retained a 19.25% equity stake in each of DFIN and LKSD for further deleveraging within one year of the spinoff. The former parent’s LKSD stake was sold in Q1’17, and the DFIN stake was disposed of in Q2’17 with the proceeds used to reduce RRD debt.

Management asserted strategic and financial benefits would accrue from the spinoffs which included, respectively, the creation of three industry leaders and clearer valuations. With regard to the strategic benefits, shareholders were told that separate managements at each of the newly listed public companies would be more focused on and better able to:

Lead a transition to content management, e ‐delivery, digital, and data business at DFIN

‐delivery, digital, and data business at DFIN Pursue cost leadership and industry consolidation at LKSD

Develop a multi ‐channel communications management strategy at RRD

The strategic rationale was summarized in management’s September 2016 presentation. As shown below, the assertion was that the old R.R. Donnelley actually contained within it three types of business with different sets of clients and different strategies necessary for their individual success. Hence, in response, DFIN was created to be a software application company focused on providing both content and analytics to the financial services segment. LKSD, on the other hand, was designed to be a low-cost printer of magazines, books, and office products. Management assumed LKSD would be a consolidator within those segments. What remained of RRD would focus on cross-selling the variable commercial printing, product promotion and logistics business it was already booking with a large, existing customer base spread across the globe:

The primary benefit which management said would accrue to shareholders was that each company’s post-spin valuation would more accurately reflect each its particular business characteristics and prospects. Each company would also have greater flexibility to optimize its capital structure and investment policies. Last, each would be able to better tailor corporate policies to its own specific situation. The success or failure to deliver financial benefits from clearer valuations post the spinoffs are easier to see than the strategic benefits because they should have materialized within the year after the spinoff date.

Here’s the quick recap of the history of the presumed financial benefits from clearer valuations. The DFIN and LKSD shares began trading publicly at the end of September 2016. The graph below shows the normalized performance of the three securities and of the S&P 500 since then. As you can see, it’s not a pretty picture. Through last Friday, DFIN is down 9.6%, LKSD about 53.4%, and RRD some 66.4%, while the S&P 500 has moved up 12.6%. What the spinoffs really clarified is that each of these three entities has become worth a good deal less via separation than they were prior to the spinoffs:





Not helping shareholders was the significant change in corporate policies concerning dividend payments after the spinoff date. While the old RRD had paid regular quarterly dividends of $0.78 per share for the past decade, the deconstructed RRD began paying dividends of $0.14 per share after October 2016, an 82% drop in the dividend yield to today's 6.02% rate. Shareholders who looked at RRD as primarily a stable yield play found themselves tied up in a declining business with a lower payout. The two new entities didn’t provide much in the way of dividend support either. LKSD declared its first dividend payment of $0.25 per share in October 2016, providing a similar 6.21% dividend yield. DFIN has not declared or paid any dividends since birth. These dividend policies were not what the old RRD shareholders had in mind as a financial benefit when they approved spinoffs they thought were told would “optimize” each company’s capital structure, investment, and corporate policies.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the spinoffs. Given the financial performance of the three companies over the last 12 months, it is arguably the case that shareholders might have inevitably been forced to accept a significant cut in dividends even if the corporate structure was not unpacked into three entities. That may be cold comfort to retail investors who had become accustomed to looking at RRD as a yield play rather than a valuation play, but it would justify painful dividend cuts if they weren’t caused by the spinoff transactions. Instead, management could claim they were a rational response to lower expected cash flows. The problem with that argument is that the strategic benefits peculiar to each business were supposed to grow, not detract from, cash flow, at least within the spinoff presentations made to shareholders.

Management is accountable for the execution of strategic plans and should be held accountable for the delivery of results on same. Here’s a one-year review of each company’s strategy and management’s success or failure at executing on that strategy:

RRD’s Multi-Channel Communications Strategy

Upon separation, RRD had a $7.86 billion top line and $993 million in run rate Adjusted EBITDA. When it next reports results through Q3’17 those figures are expected to drop to $6.89 billion and $485 million, respectively.

During this past year, RRD management said it would focus on executing its strategy of becoming a leading global provider of integrated multi-channel communications, per the slide below from management’s September presentation. As shown, there are four elements to this strategy: communications services, marketing and brand execution, customized business communications, and supply chain/logistics:

There’s nothing like a PowerPoint slide to make every bullet point and box seem logically put together. The presumption made by management on this slide and elsewhere within the presentation is that winning more marketing and brand execution assignments will lead to more customized business communications printing assignments which have to be delivered with help from RRD’s logistics business. More logistics business is supposed to then generate a greater number of content creation, management, and distribution deals. Alas, it sometimes happens that the weaker the assertion, the more a PowerPoint slide helps make the case.

The quarterly results of that strategy broken down by segment are shown below. Commercial and digital printing, direct mail, labels, and forms are the key activities within RRD’s Variable Printing business, shown here as a single segment. The International and Strategic Services segments are housed within RRD’s Product Promotion & Logistics division. RRD’s printing business is seasonal - revenues and cash flow run higher in the second half of each year and the lower sequential trend lines in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA shown below are less instructive than the year over year changes. In Q2’17, RRD revenue was up just 0.8% year over year and Adjusted EBITDA was flat at 5.5%. There were some bright spots. For example, while Variable Printing revenue, the largest of the three business lines, fell 0.9% year over year in Q2’17, International revenue was up 2.8% and Strategic Services revenue was up 1.5%:

These operating results don’t jibe with the purported strategic benefits for pursuing separation of these activities into a different business unit. First, management claimed at the time of the spinoff that global commercial printing should be expected to keep growing at a 1.9% compound annual rate. That’s slow growth, but not the kind of flat or sporadic growth shareholders have seen to date. Second, a slow growth business should be low-cost and stable enough to support paying dividends.

Management claimed that a post-spin RRD would “start in the lead” with a steady list of 52,000 global customers (including 90% of the Fortune 1000). The assumed key to RRD’s success is to provide these clients with a one-stop shop for brand execution in their marketing and business communications. If that’s the case, the execution of that strategy hasn’t shown up in these numbers. One reason why is that some of RRD’s Fortune 1000 customers are having significant issues of their own. For example, its top customers include Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD), Avon Products (AVP), and News Corp. (NWSA). SHLD is 3.1% of RRD’s revenue, AVP is 2.9% and NWSA is 2.1% of same. SHLD’s sales were down 22.9% in its latest quarter ended July, AVP was -2.7% in Q2’17, and NWSA ran -6.6% in its June quarter. Increasing penetration through brand extensions in sales to declining businesses would be a challenge for any management team.

If you believe management, the mixed year over year results are not permanent and reflect a delay in implementation rather than a failure to execute the strategic plan. Management guidance figures for this year assume $6.8-7.0 billion revenue and $475-505 million Adjusted EBITDA. Consensus expectations fall within those ranges too. The implication is that there will be improvement in the Company’s top line (and margins) when it reports Q3’17 results on November 1st. This is reflected in the summary financial information below. Should guidance/consensus prove correct, RRD will end up generating roughly $6.9 billion revenue, $490 million Adjusted EBITDA, and $170 million free cash flow (if capex keeps coming down). It will not, however, have brought total debt leverage within management’s target range of 2.25x-2.75x as even net leverage should stay above 4.0x based on existing debt and cash levels as of the June quarter:

It is true that RRD common looks cheap to U.S. printing service comps like Brady Corp. (BRC), Deluxe (DLX), Ennis (EBF), and Quad/Graphics (QUAD). RRD’s blended forward P/E multiple is 7.5x and its blended forward enterprise value to EBITDA multiple is 5.4x. Those four comparables average a 14.1x blended forward P/E and a 7.3x blended forward enterprise value to EBITDA multiple. But the RRD discounts to those multiples can also be interpreted as a certain lack of faith among RRD equity holders that management will deliver on the promised strategic benefits from multi-channel offerings to its global client base.

RRD should be positioned as a yield investment paying higher periodic payments rather than a growth vehicle which remunerates shareholders with future deals. Instead, shareholders find themselves in a modestly higher yield equity investment with limited upside. Keeping that in mind, shareholders might consider swapping out of the RRD common (with a 6.05% dividend yield) and into the RRD 6 Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (with a 7.06% yield, about 100 basis points higher). The senior notes are rated B2/B+ by Moody’s/S&P and, with $400 million outstanding, are the most widely traded issue within the debt complex. At +520 basis points of Z-spread, these are at the top of the range for comparably rated, similar maturities within the media space. They are also not restricted by 144A status, they are public – the CUSIP is 257867BB6.

This trade would return RRD investors to a yield instrument that’s higher up in the company’s capital structure while picking up spread and provide entry at a discount to par – the last print price was $94.50. Even if RRD doesn’t exactly hit its revenue or Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the company will be free cash flow positive with the intention to deleverage. The senior notes are likely to be much less volatile than the common stock should guidance prove erroneous. Thirty-day volatility for the senior notes is 10.7% versus 63.1% on the RRD common stock. Unless a holder is convinced RRD will report a 5.7% sequential improvement in its top line and 4.7% improvement in its Adjusted EBITDA on November 1st, that’s a swap he or she might consider executing this month or next.

LKSD’s Cost Leadership and Consolidation Strategy

LSC Communications’ business strategy is summarized in a fairly anodyne slide which management has used in presentations to investors. Per the graphic below, LKSD is supposed to create value for the equity holders by leveraging its scale, improving operational efficiency, growing the company’s existing revenue streams, finding new revenue sources, and making select acquisitions:

Again, this all seems very logical, but how did it work out in practice since the spinoff date…? Has LKSD management been successful, for example at improving the company’s operational efficiencies…? That would be true if there were increases in LKSD’s operating margins. Has LKSD management been successful at consolidating similar businesses into the company via M&A…? That would be proven by closing multiple M&A transactions within the past year. Let’s have a look.

Recall that LKSD is basically pursuing two sets of activities – printing and office products. The Print segment includes production of magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. The Office Products segment includes filing products, note-taking products, binders, tax and stock forms, and envelopes.

Per the segment table below, Print segment revenue has been sequentially declining. However, operating margin within the Print segment staged a comeback between the first two quarters of this year, recovering from a low of 1.69% in Q1’17 to 3.04% in Q2’17. That’s still below where the segment was a year ago but it’s better than further deterioration. The Office Products segment revenue has bounced up, down and up over the past 12 months and the same can be said for its operating margin. The latter improved from 8.11% to 9.60% over the first two quarters of this year:

Like RRD, the business activity at LKSD is seasonal. Historically, demand for printing of magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and office products rises in the second half of each year, a function of increased advertising pages within magazines, holiday volume in catalogs and retail inserts, and back-to-school demand in books and office products. But even with that seasonality in mind, LKSD management’s track record for obtaining the promised operating efficiencies post the spinoff is poor. Although management expected traditional print markets to decline between 1% and 4% annually over the next 5 years, recent declines have exceeded that projection. In fact, year over year, during the second quarter, Print sales were down 5.4% and operating margin dropped from 4.5% to 3.0%. LKSD management has been projecting a flat to minus 3% decline in Office Products, but Office Products fell 12.0% year over year in Q2’17. The main positive was that Office Products’ operating margin improved marginally from 9.2% to 9.6%.

If that side of LKSD’s strategic equation is discouraging, the M&A side is indeterminate because of its timing. Management completed three commercial printing acquisitions and one equity investment over the past year starting in December 2016, when LKSD acquired Continuum Inc., a print procurement and management business, from a subsidiary of Central National Gottesman. The other three transactions, however, were closed just this past month. These deals include an equity investment in AUTHORS Inc. (artificial intelligence application software); the purchase of Creel Printing & Publishing (an offset and digital printing company whose capabilities include full-color web and sheet-fed printing, regionally distributed variable digital production, and large-format printing); and the acquisition of Fairrington Transportation Corp. (a delivery company with full service mailing and logistics, including freight management and postal optimization). There has been no disclosure of the prices paid by LKSD in these deals and while Continuum Inc. is incorporated within the Q1’17 and Q2’17 figures shown above, the rest are prospective.

Like RRD management, LKSD management provided guidance for the balance of this year that indicates better times ahead. See LKSD financial summary table below. With the release of Q2’17 numbers, LKSD management clipped the top end of revenue guidance for this year from $3.55-3.65 billion to $3.55-3.60 billion but otherwise left the range for free cash flow at $125-155 million and stuck with a $60-65 million estimated for full year capex. Running the numbers, if you assumed management’s revenue guidance is correct – as opposed to the more modest numbers from consensus estimates in the table below - operating margin would then by back up from a low of 2.2% in Q2’17 to 5.6% by Q4’17. That would be impressive. But given LKSD’s mixed operating performance and the lack of contribution from its acquisitions so far, that type of improvement requires at least one quarter of demonstrated results to be convincing:

At 7.4x, LKSD common stock trades at virtually the same blended forward P/E multiple as RRD. Its 3.5x blended forward Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple is even lower than RRD’s 5.4x which places LKSD at an even greater discount to its printing service company peers. On the other hand, its operating results are arguably poorer and there’s little to show for the four acquisitions closed so far. Since it’s been set up to be a consolidator of other printing companies rather than a target of same, there’s no reason to assume any alpha-creating event is on the horizon for its shareholders.

LSC Communications Inc. also issued high yield bonds in conjunction with its spinoff. Of the three entities, LKSD has the lowest targeted range for gross leverage, 1.75x to 2.25x, and net leverage is already within that zone. The company provides one alternative to investors to recreate what had been a yield investment. There are $450 million outstanding LSCCOM 8¾ Senior Secured Notes due 2023 rated Ba3/B which last traded at $103.25 or a 7.96% yield to worst in October 2022. That’s about +623 basis points in Z-spread which, like the RRD notes, runs near the highest spread among media comparables averaging +462 basis points in Z-spread. Also, like the RRD situation, there is little correlation between the LSCCOM notes and the LKSD common stock and the LSCCOM notes are much less volatile instruments than the LKSD common. Thirty-day volatility is 4.9% for the notes and 46.1% for the LKSD common stock.

The difficulty retail investors will have in making such a switch is that the LSCCOM secured notes are a 144A instrument (CUSIP 50218PAA5) which non-QIB investors cannot buy. Hence, recreating the yield investment former RRD equity investors once held within the separate LKSD capital structure will be tough for retail investors. That’s unfortunate because the 6% type dividend yield on the lower asset class LKSD common stock is not nearly as attractive as the 8% yield on the secured notes.

Investors unable to recreate the yield investment with LSCCOM notes might consider swapping into the RRD notes. That still moves an LKSD equity holder into a higher asset at a bigger enterprise, and picks up 100 basis points of yield. The downside is that RRD is higher net leverage and the RRD notes are lower rated and unsecured.

DFIN’s Transition to Digital

If RRD had a reason for spinning off one or more of its entities, Donnelley Financial was probably its best case. DFIN was de-merged to take the financial printing services business within the old RRD and presumably turn it into a higher growth, higher margin application software company. Kudos to former R.R. Donnelley CFO Dan Leib for moving into the CEO slot at DFIN.

Per the slide below, DFIN supports the compliance and transaction needs of global capital markets companies and their advisers (e.g., investment bankers, law firms) and the compliance and analytics needs of global investment managers (e.g., mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers and broker/dealers like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)). This means it provides printing and digital services to companies like AIG (NYSE:AIG), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Fidelity, and Morgan Stanley with the idea of increasing revenue by offering content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management, analytics services, collaborative workflow, business reporting tools, translation services, and other language services:

To accomplish this, DFIN was given a set of strategic priorities. First, management was tasked with driving new recurring sales through product extension (in order to smooth cyclicality). DFIN management also promised to selectively expand into new markets, transform operations to more effectively manage its costs, provide clients exceptional service on a global platform with a local service culture, and keep a disciplined approach to capital allocation. So how has DFIN management done so far in terms of executing on these priorities…?

The company reports in two segments, US and International but has also released information about the revenue performance of its Global Capital Markets, Global Investment Markets and Language Solutions individual business lines since the start of this year.

Per the table below, year over year performance of its largest segment, Capital Markets, has been up and down the past two quarters while Investment Markets and the much smaller Language Solutions business have both been up. The company’s International segment has moved from a 4.5% drop at the end of last year to a 34.7% increase year-over-year in the latest quarter. However, consolidated year over year change in revenue was -2.6%:

On a consolidated basis, revenue has improved sequentially quarter to quarter which is one sign of success at dealing with the printing services cyclicality issue. Unlike RRD and LKSD, there have not been the typical drops in Q1 and Q2 top line. The year over year performance, however, has been a more mixed story, with the Capital Markets business line dropping sharply last quarter. If the thesis was that switching the location of the financial services business out of RRD and into DFIN would instantaneously result in a high growth application software concern that should be valued more highly in the market place, that thesis is questionable. The growth is there in spots, with International business leading the way.

Management’s main success with DFIN has been at raising its overall profit margins. Per the summary financial table below, while operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin both dropped initially post-spin to lows of 2.9% and 12.5%, respectively, since the December 2016 quarter, both rebounded in Q2’17 to 14.0% and 22.8%, respectively:

DFIN management has guided toward $1 billion revenue for the full year, indicating a relatively mild top line improvement in second half numbers. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $175-180 million and free cash flow guidance is $50 million to $60 million. That doesn't turn DFIN into a high growth investment vehicle. And even if DFIN were to begin declaring dividends, the company’s Credit Agreement limits such payments to a mere $15 million which implies that DFIN should be positioned as a value play. The question is whether the DFIN common stock is a bargain relative to other application software companies which specialize in serving financial concerns.

Holders would no doubt prefer to compare DFIN to high revenue growth tech companies in the data analytics or transaction processing space like Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), DST Systems (DST) or Gartner Inc. (IT) which have blended forward P/E multiples of 20.5x, 15.3x, and 30.7x, respectively. DFIN’s blended forward P/E multiple is a paltry 12.1x by comparison. But DFIN hasn’t yet shown a consistent growth pattern which makes the argument in favor of a higher valuation harder. BR’s top line increased by more than 38% year over year in each of the past four quarters. DST, which sold BR some $410 million worth of assets in Q3’16 to help with that just amped up its own sales by buying Boston Financial Data Services, Inc. and International Financial Data Services Limited in Q1’17 – two transactions which help explain the 68% year over year hike in DST’s June quarter. In January of this year, Gartner paid $3.25 billion to buy consulting services company CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB), which is why Gartner is expected to achieve run rate revenues north of $1 billion by the end of this year.

DFIN is not in the same camp as BR, DST or IT. It is an enterprise software company that specializes in reporting and data analytics for financial services clients, most of whom remain under pressure to cut costs. The company has been active in the M&A market, buying Soxhub Inc., a commercial services company, this past March but there’s no anticipated spike up in the top line this year from closing that deal.

DFIN’s main success from an investment and valuation perspective to date has been at improving its operating margins. Still, at a 6.8x blended forward Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple, even without M&A-related or much organic growth and relying on just margin improvement to increase its cash flow, DFIN common stock looks relatively cheap. A broader group of comparable companies in its space would be valued at an average Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple of 17.3x.

DFIN has reduced leverage since the spinoff date and is on track to bring net leverage within its targeted 2.25x to 2.75x range. The company issued $300 million DONFIN 8¼ Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 in conjunction with the spinoff. Rated B2/B by Moody’s/S&P, these last traded at $107.75 where they yield 6.44% (a Z-spread of +465 basis points). They are a public issue purchasable by retail (CUSIP 25787GAC4) and they do spread wide to other high yield tech sector comparable bonds which have an average Z-spread of +331 basis points. But given the high premium and the equity’s valuation discount to comparables, the better position in this case is to stick with or add to the common stock rather than swapping back into the bonds for its coupon payments. I don't see a reason to switch back into a related DFIN yield investment since it wouldn’t take much to get an 8% or better annual return from Friday’s $21.50 per share close. DFIN common shares just need to move up to $22.25, which still leaves the company’s valuation well beyond a 50% discount to peers.

How Trouble Starts

Since the spinoffs were effected one year ago, the stockholders of DFIN, LKSD, and RRD have suffered increasingly lower common share prices. To place the overall drop in perspective, the chart below provides a stacked graph of the enterprise valuations. As shown, there’s been a steady decline in the valuation of the entities, separately and combined. DFIN’s enterprise value was $1.31 billion one year ago and has since declined to $1.23 billion. LKSD’s enterprise value has moved from $1.69 billion to $1.20 billion in that time. RRD’s pre-spinoff valuation was $6.71 billion. It’s separate post-spinoff valuation began at $5.16 billion and has since fallen to $2.68 billion. Overall a $6.71 billion enterprise value one year ago has fallen to $5.06 billion today:

Companies can either sell parts of themselves directly to an acquirer or to the public via an IPO or to their existing shareholders via a spinoff. It is investors that typically push managements toward divestitures via spinoffs, not the other way around. One investor objective is to force management to focus on their core competencies by selling ancillary businesses which have become more of a distraction than a source of profits. The disposition becomes a way to create value by removing inefficient expenditures of time or resources. Relatively high equity market valuations and the availability of historically low-cost debt financing further reinforce the impetus to divest. High multiples justify asset sales and low financing costs improve the odds of a divestiture’s future prosperity.

Spinoffs usually do result in higher than average investor returns. Although divestiture via an IPO or sale sends proceeds to the company, capital markets almost always value spinoffs more highly than sales to outsiders. In fact, spinoffs provided superior returns versus the S&P 500 not just this year but for most of the past decade. Per the graph below, the normalized return on the S&P Spinoff Index outstripped the S&P 500 Index by multiple points over the past 5 years. You would have to go back to the year 2009 to find a period in which spinoffs under-performed the broader stock market:

RRD is just one of 139 companies worth more than $100 million apiece that pursued a spinoff (or two) over the past 5 years. The deals add up to a collective $535.1 billion in completed transaction value and included an across-the-board representative mix of businesses: consumer non-cyclical, communications and financial companies accounted for 13.1%, 8.5%, and 5.6% of the total volume with the rest spread out across 5 other sectors.

The number and volume of U.S. company spinoffs have declined since 2014 but that may be a function of a mixed performance recent transactions produced for shareholders. As shown in the table below, while some of the deals look fairly stellar in retrospect (e.g., DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC) up 56% and Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) up 76%), others have been pretty bad. The recent Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) spinoff from MetLife (NYSE:MET) looks particularly nasty when annualized and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) holders suffered an 18% compound annual decline since that company was spun off from SLM (NYSE:SLM) in 2014:

For deals consummated over the past 5 years, the average equity market cap improvement ran 14.6% and the median market cap increased by 10.0%. The R.R. Donnelley spinoff performances - which ranged from DFIN (poor) to LKSD (ugly) to RRD (dreadful) - are not uniquely disastrous. There have been other failures. However, given the average and median historical success rates with spinoffs in the market, I can think of a better explanation for what made the RRD transactions work so poorly.

There are only three good reasons to pursue a spinoff. The first is if the synergies between existing businesses within a single company are so few or so unachievable that separation is inevitable anyway. Management has to have a set of businesses whose activities fit better and can be done more efficiently together than separately. The second is that the businesses are so unique or growing at such different rates that arranging new managements and costs still adds value. The third is when company resources have been thrown out of balance by too much diversification. Dispositions can make sense when particular businesses eat up too much company time, funding or assets relative to other businesses within the portfolio. Away from these three reasons to separate companies out from under the same corporate center, the rest is noise.

To recap, RRD management claimed the DFIN and LKSD spinoffs would benefit existing shareholders by providing strategic business flexibility, more accurate valuation of the separate businesses, optimization of each company’s capital structure and financing, and corporate policies tailored to each business. Unfortunately, these four excuses didn’t equate to the three valid reasons cited above, which is what was really needed to justify the transactions.

Management never showed why there were no synergies between the businesses it wanted to separate or why those synergies were not achievable within the old structure. True, there were margin differences between the different business activities, but their growth rates (or, better, deceleration rates) were fairly comparable. There was little justification for establishing separate administrative centers (and incurring separate administrative costs) and there was no argument made that one or another business was chewing up extra time or resources at the expense of other businesses within the group.

RRD is a cautionary tale for investors looking to achieve market-beating returns from spinoffs. Holders can, in some cases, undo part of the damage by swapping out of the equity and into the debt instruments at the different companies. At least that might recreate the previous yield investment within a higher asset class.

There will be other corporate breakups to look at and make money on going forward despite a recent drop-off in the deal count. One shouldn’t expect managements seeking better opportunities and investment bankers hunting fees to suddenly stop pitching spinoffs with superficial strategic rationales. Investors can use RRD as a lesson learned – avoid these deals or just vote no.

In Trouble with the Curve, Gus isn’t only guilty of providing a poor justification for separating from his family. He's also guilty of professional ignorance when he dismisses computerized analysis of baseball players by saying, “Anybody who uses computers doesn't know a damn thing about this game.” That comment is not only false when looking at players for a winning team but also false when it comes to looking at investments for a winning portfolio. Spinoffs have to work from both a strategic and financial perspective. Investors need to analyze both in detail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.