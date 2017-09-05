Craft Brew Alliance: Staying Long (And Watching Closely)

But BREW is increasingly looking like a binary play, and that means it doesn't take much to make a current price near $18 much less attractive.

That's good enough for now, and that still leaves a takeout by Anheuser-Busch InBev as the most likely option.

I was surprised that Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) shares gained after the company's second-quarter earnings report last month. BREW had dipped into the report, which might have lowered expectations. But a year or so of rather volatile trading has led to dips on much less than a quarterly release that missed analyst expectations. And with Kona depletions growing 9% - a good number in this environment, but still a deceleration from recent double-digit levels - there was enough to create at least a headline-driven sell-off in the stock.

On closer inspection, the quarter was good enough to stay long. Kona simply needs to remain an outlier in an increasingly tough craft space to make an acquisition by 30% owner Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) the most likely outcome. BREW does have some help coming in the second half given benefits from a new distribution agreement with A-B. And the craft space did seem to hold up reasonably well through June, with predictions of a price war in the space unfulfilled - at least so far.

But even though BREW is my largest position, I'm more cautious than many bulls on this site and elsewhere. And the risks to the BREW case are evident in the Q2 performance. BREW now looks uncomfortably reliant on Kona, whose growth (somewhat) relies on the craft beer space not imploding amid soaring capacity and stagnant demand. When I bought BREW at $12, I argued that the bull case meant BREW would be acquired at $23-$24 or higher, based on minimum required prices in the amended agreement with A-B - and that the stock likely was worth around $7 if A-B walked away for whatever reason. I still think that split is roughly correct. But with BREW now near $18, that makes a very different risk/reward profile, and one worth monitoring, particularly in the second half of this year.

Looking Toward The Second Half

To be sure, Q2 wasn't a terrible quarter - and the numbers also are impacted by several moving parts. Q2 2016 results were boosted by a shipment increase that followed the temporary closure in Q1 of the brewery in Portland, Oregon. That made for a challenging comparison for Q2 shipments, which declined 8.3% year over year, per the 10-Q. Widmer Brothers completed its pullback during Q2 2017, the major reason for a 14% reduction in depletions and a 19% drop in shipments in that brand. Redhook is "retrenching" as well. And BREW also is making a concerted effort to lower wholesaler inventories. Given those pressures, an 8%+ drop in shipments and a 2% decline in depletions seem like reasonable top-line performance.

There's noise on the margin side as well. In Q2 2017, BREW was transferring production to an A-B facility in Colorado while closing (for good) its brewery in Woodinville, Washington. That production in Colorado comes at a savings of $10 per barrel, with guidance on the Q2 conference call suggesting 150,000 barrels to be shipped in the second half, for a total savings of about $1.5 million and a 100 bps+ boost to gross margin. Full-year gross margin guidance of 30.5%-32.5% suggests a 210 bps increase at the midpoint year over year, and a solid improvement sequentially.

So there's definitely the sense that BREW is set up for a strong second half, and to finally show the results of recent efforts. The portfolio is right-sized, with Kona leading the way (that brand drove nearly 60% of Q2 shipments) and Widmer and Redhook focusing only on winnable Northwest markets. Partnerships with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (OTCPK:HOPS), Cisco Brewing, and Wynnewood Brewing in Miami are adding growth. Omission probably "is what it is" at this point, with the gluten-free market apparently weak. But it's still number one in its space, and at least has the potential to stabilize at profitable levels.

Margins, meanwhile, look set to improve - finally. Gross margin has been stuck below 30%, including 29.6% in the first half. Full-year guidance suggests 33%+ performance in the second half, thanks to help from the A-B agreement and better capacity utilization. It also suggests 7%+ EBITDA margins for the full year, including 8%+ in the second half, with 1H 2018 likely to see further improvement before the A-B benefits are finally lapped. And capex should come down next year, with the heavy lifting on capacity changes largely complete.

In sum, over the next four quarters, the potential of the 'new' BREW is going to become apparent. The question at the moment is whether even those improvements will be enough.

Risks Along The Way

Source: Author from BREW filings and press releases. 2017 figures author estimates based on company guidance

There are two major risks to the BREW story here. The first is that the company simply disappoints again. Recent optimism aside, this historically has been a frustrating stock. Even near $18, BREW isn't far above late 2013 highs - and it still trades well below levels soon after its 1995 IPO (as Redhook).

Even with some improvement in the back half, multi-year performance is not impressive - or even close. BREW did have a series of management changes earlier this decade, and the new team has had to deal with new pressures of late. Most notably, increasing competition has allowed consumer preferences to evolve from "craft" to "local craft", leading to the aforementioned pullbacks in Widmer Brothers and Redhook distribution.

Still, over a period that net/net looks pretty beneficial for craft brewers, BREW hasn't posted much growth. From 2014 to 2017, revenue probably will increase 5% - total. Adjusted EBITDA will be roughly flat, despite nearly $50 million in capital spending over that three-year period. Gross margins long have been targeted to reach 35%; even with the changes of late, BREW still is looking at just 33-34% in the second half, based on guidance.

There is a "this time is different" aspect to the fundamental bull case here, and much of the guided improvement already is priced in. BREW trades at 25x+ EBITDA on an enterprise basis, and almost 2x revenue. Free cash flow remains negative. SG&A is guided to increase almost 5% this year, against a likely similar rise in revenue.

Obviously, the nature of the business model, and the importance of capacity utilization, means lower revenue has a major impact on gross and EBITDA margins. But this time does have to be different for BREW. There's about $3.5 million in benefits coming next year (an incremental $1.5 million from A-B, incremental $2 million from the closure of Woodinville, per the Q2 call). But that gets 2018 EBITDA, even with some organic growth, only to about $20 million - and still implies a 2018 EV/EBITDA multiple around 18x.

This is not a stock that is priced to handle another disappointment. With Kona now ~60% of shipments and Widmer/Redhook declines being lapped next year, shipments should start growing again (indeed, implied 2H guidance is for 3-13%, though management on the Q2 call pointed to the lower end of full-year guidance). International opportunities for Kona should help as well. With shipments increasing, margins should continue to expand, and BREW should have an opportunity to grow into that valuation over the next 2-3 years. But that's not guaranteed to occur, as BREW's own history shows.

The other, related, issue is the health of the craft beer market. Q2 did seem modestly positive in that BREW was able to take pricing, and reiterated guidance for a full-year increase of 1-2%. With so much excess capacity among 5,600 domestic breweries, there's a real fear of suppliers - whose incremental costs will be small - beginning to compete heavily on price. And it was concerning to hear on the Q2 call that overall craft revenues were down in California, Oregon, and Washington - three key markets for BREW.

There's still some disruption coming in the craft space. To what extent that disruption hits BREW is admittedly unclear at the moment. But there's a reason why Boston Beer Co. (SAM) stock is bouncing off a four-year low, and why HOPS shares (admittedly a micro-cap) have fallen 24% in the last year and 62% in the last three. Craft Beer Alliance is going to have navigate what looks like an increasingly difficult market. And if market pressures offset some of the benefits that are supposed to be realized over the next four quarters (and beyond), that could pose problems for BREW stock.

Kona and Valuation

The valuation from a fundamental standpoint and the likely choppiness, at best, in the craft space over the next few years don't break the bull case for BREW stock. But they do leave BREW pretty much wholly dependent on Kona and A-B's incentives to move on M&A. The partnership strategy makes some sense, but with "all other" shipments 7% of the first-half total, it's not moving the needle. Omission is in decline. Widmer Brothers and Redhook aren't going to grow much off their smaller bases.

The bull case's reliance on Kona has existed for some time (it's easy to forget, but this was a business that was one-third each of Kona, Widmer Brothers, and Redhook only a couple of years ago), but first-half results and commentary further prove, and cement, that reliance. A-B is incentivized to buy BREW out over the next few years - but not to the point that it needs to throw good money after bad if Kona growth stalls out.

A 9% depletion increase, in this market, is enough to keep that case intact. But Kona did see some weakness in California, a modest concern. And at $18, the case isn't quite as compelling as it was at $12, when Kona itself seemed (based on per-barrel comparables in other M&A deals in the space) to support BREW's valuation on its own.

I still think BREW gets taken out by A-B for $24+ by the end of the decade. But there are risks here, and the rewards at $18 simply aren't the same as they were at a price one-third lower. Kona needs to keep growth going, and the recent flurry of activity needs to get margins consistently back to 34%+ gross and 9%+ EBITDA - for good. If Craft Brew Alliance falters on either front - or if market changes overwhelm execution - the bull case for BREW can get a lot weaker very quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BREW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.