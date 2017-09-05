Uncertainty Dominates The Fall Agenda For The United States

We have little or no experience of times like these so the key is to stay loose and be prepared to move as events unfold.

This uncertainty comes from political uncertainty, economic uncertainty, uncertainty about foreign affairs, and then there are the unknown unknowns.

Financial markets hate uncertainty and it seems, at the present time, that uncertainty is at a particularly high level this fall.

Here we are starting off the fall season and the one thing that seems certain to me is uncertainty.

Where does one start? Washington, D.C.?

There is so much brewing in the nation’s capital and yet nothing appears to be producing any coherence. There seems to be little or no structure to what the president is thinking - with regard to policy, with regard to congressional partners, with respect to foreign affairs.

There is the debt ceiling looming in the near future - but that resolution may be helped by the need to fund the recovery in Texas. A budget must be crafted some time but... no guidance here.

There is tax reform, we know the president is for it, but Congress must fill in the specifics.

Seems to me that this situation is not unlike what happened when we got the Affordable Cara Act. President Obama told Congress to prepare a health care bill - and it did - and we got a camel, something plaguing us to this day.

As I remember, at the time, the Democrats controlled both houses in Congress.

What about infrastructure spending? Everyone seems to want some form of infrastructure spending - but what is going to be proposed and what is it going to cost?

What about the situation in North Korea? Where are relations with China? What about the Middle East? And, then there is Russia.

Moving on, all signs indicate that the Federal Reserve System is going to start reducing the size of its bloated balance sheet this fall, beginning as early as this month.

This has never been done before. How is this going to be executed and what impact will the reduction have on the banks - and the financial markets?

Speaking of the banks, things looked very good for them in the late fall - interest rates were rising and it seemed as if expansive economic policies were going to boost the economy, which would mean more lending and this was all good. Bank stocks rose in price.

Now, however, longer-term interest rates have fallen, the economic programs to boost the economy are not forthcoming, lending does not seem to be picking up, and bank stocks may be overpriced. Is a correction in store?

And, what about stocks? Well, for the last eight years, the US stock market has been supported by expansive monetary policy. What happens to stock prices as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet?

Another peculiar thing in the stock market is that “correlations” appear to have changed. One of the unique features of the Fed-underwritten stock market advance over the past eight years is that value investing has not done very well and asset managers that have followed a passive investment strategy have outperformed the “stock pickers.”

In recent months, there seems to have been a change. As Robin Wigglesworth reports in the Financial Times that “stockpicker’s” fortunes may be on the rise. He writes:

“Today, the landscape looks radically different. Correlations have stumbled across the board this year.” “The phenomenon is particularly profound in the US stock market… The rolling correlation of stock within the S&P 500 and the index itself has shuddered to the lowest since 2001. Morgan Stanley estimates that the realized correlation of the US equity benchmark’s constituents is about 18 percent, one of the lowest reading since 2004 and down from roughly 60 percent just a year ago.”

Mr. Wigglesworth writes, however, that this may not be a good sign. He adds “the last time macro and micro correlations were overall this low was in 2005-07” and that “more idiosyncratic movements tend to be a symptom of an economic cycle approaching its end.”

Then there is the global recovery in commodities prices. John Authers also writes in the Financial Times how this might be a sign of a global economic recovery. But that this recovery could present some major problems for the US dollar and, consequently, the US economy.

Mr. Authers writes, “If we believe the markets, (global economic) growth is being driven by China, not the US.” Therefore, to maintain the strength of the US dollar and maintain the role of the US in global affairs, the US needs a “big fiscal stimulus, and return to the protectionist agenda on which Donald Trump was elected...”

“If the US does not manage to opt for economic nationalism," Authers continues, "and if the Chinese leadership does not opt to slow down later this year once it has passed its own political road bump, we should expect non-US assets to outperform.” In other words, it is highly possible that money will continue to flow out of the United States and into other non-US assets, which will certainty not help the US economy.

For the time being, it seems as if the only relatively stable economic situation in the world is found in Europe. And, of course this is the reason why the Euro has gained strength over the past several months and why some expect it to become even stronger in the near future.

With the re-election of Angela Merkel, which seems pretty sure, and the growing partnership between Germany and the French, led by Emmanuel Macron, markets are more optimistic about the future of the European community than they have been for many a year. And, this is why European markets are performing at this time.

A lot is going on in the United States and, unfortunately, there appears to be a real leadership gap. The only thing to add to this is that markets tend to hate uncertainty. Greater certainty is not going to be achieved until real leadership is exerted.

Mr. Wigglesworth ends his article by advising that investors stay loose and “keep an ear out” for any change that might occur in the “tempo” of the times, suggesting that the music could stop playing at any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.