FitLife Brands: Fool Me Once...

I wrote a detailed article about FitLife (OTCPK:FTLF) in February when the company stock was under significant pressure trading at about 60c. Back then, I optimistically expected the company to generate about 3c.-5c. a share in Q1 and Q2 and thought its stock would be trading above $1 range by now. Instead, FitLife had two awful quarters, losing money in both, and its stock is trading at almost half since that article. Adding insult to injury, its overleveraged main customer GNC (NYSE:GNC), whose equity I did not recommend, had remained steady.

The drawdown for me was painful but also an opportunity to truly double down as my I believe my original thesis stayed intact, although likely delayed into 2018 when I expect FitLife to be solidly profitable. Whether I will be proven right will significantly depend on FTLF management who claims to be hit by a chain of one-off mini-disasters three quarters in a row. A naturally skeptical person, I spent a tremendous amount of time trying to get more details about what happened and whether it can be verified through another source. This article covers the details of my investigation.

I’ve known FitLife management since 2014 and found them to be straightforward, honest, and candid, yet some of the problems are clearly self-inflicted, especially not getting ahead of the easily predictable problems such as writing off worthless inventory early, providing little details about one-time charges, and waiting too long to meaningfully cut expenses. I spent several hour-long phone calls taking to FitLife and its board members (I prefer not to disclose names but you can draw your own conclusions). Today, I believe that I am the second largest shareholder of the company with about 6.4% of its outstanding shares which I managed to accumulate at rock bottom prices. Judging by order flow, I may have been the only non-market maker buyer last three months.

Since then FitLife equity price has continued its steady descend and trading today at a value usually afforded to companies on the verge of bankruptcy. Yet FitLife is not in financial distress, having just re-negotiated its loan with lender at a reasonable prime rate + 0.5% interest rate, it has ample liquidity with plenty of cash on hand. Furthermore, FitLife has been cash flow positive this year and aggressively cutting costs and paying down its already small loan balance.

In the worst-case scenario, FitLife can afford to have a several more miserable quarters and probably stay afloat. While I have to admit that I underestimated FitLife’s ability to manage to come up with an ugly surprise for its investors for three quarters in a row (and now its management credibility should be questioned), I am cautiously optimistic that most of the bad one-off items are behind it.

I spent several weeks going over FitLife one-off charges to see whether the company just hit a rough patch or there is a systematic deterioration of its business and these charges are an indication of deeper, more fundamental problems.

Let me review three main reported one-off issues which negatively affected FitLife performance: GNC charge-back in Q1 (“margin support memorandum”), inventory write-offs in Q4 and Q2, and finally GNC inventory adjustment in Q2.

One-off #1: 700k margin support memorandum

Let’s start with a biggest and most opaque one-off item reported in Q1: a $700 thousand charge-back by GNC cryptically called “credit support memorandum” which turned a 3c. a share profit into 3c. loss in Q1.

Management take:

GNC new management has been aggressive with rationalizing its inventory and improving its inventory bookkeeping. GNC conducted a product return audit for 2014, 2015, and 2016 and claimed back $1.4 million overpayment for products which have been returned or never sold.

GNC didn’t provide solid evidence to FitLife to back-up its claim but FitLife had no choice but to settle for 50% of the sum payable over Q1, Q2, and Q3 as GNC is its largest customer with over 80% of the sales. GNC gave FitLife a letter releasing of future claims but asked for confidentiality – therefore so few details were disclosed. Even though the amount will be deducted from accounts receivables due to FitLife over Q1, Q2, and Q3, its auditor insisted that the full amount be applied against sales in Q1 resulting in lower reported sales and lower gross margins but positive cash flow.

My Take:

I have high confidence that this story is overall credible as this letter was confirmed by an independent director who is also the largest investor in FTLF who read the letter and was part of the settlement discussion. I do think, however, that FitLife management must have had an idea that GNC was overpaying as they seem to track their inventory closely. FitLife management did a poor job explaining in its filing the nature of the charge making it appear as a possible ongoing problem. Even with a confidential treatment, they could have provided some details about the nature of this charge-back.

Conclusion:

Overall, I agree that this is a “one-off” and there should be no impact going forward. The income statement and margin impact has been fully realized in Q1. However, cash flow impact (about $230K) will be still felt in Q3 in the lower cash collection from accounts receivables since the money will be taken off even throughout 3 quarters.

One-off #2: Inventory impairment

FitLife took three separate charges for inventory impairment: $450K in Q4 for FitLife, $276K in Q2 for FitLife and $100K in Q2 for iSatori.

Management take:

FitLife impairment is related to Picamilon ingredient in some of its legacy products. At the end of 2015, FDA warned GNC and other nutritional stores that this ingredient doesn’t meet the standards of “the statutory definition of an ingredient” (FDA sends five warning letters over supplements containing Picamilon). While this supplement has not been found explicitly harmful and is still legal in other countries, GNC and other retailers returned all products back to its vendors with its ingredient. FitLife tried for about a year to shop around $0.7 million worth of these products to other countries, but without success. Once these products reached its expiration date, it had to discard them and take a full inventory impairment charge. Today, there is no products containing Picamilon left in its inventory.

The $100K write-off of iSatori inventory was somewhat expected. FitLife discontinued many of iSatori less profitable products after the merger and some of it could no longer be sold. There may be some other small write-offs of iSatori old inventory going forward but this was the largest one.

My Take:

I do think FitLife dropped the ball here. The inventory should have been gradually impaired in 2016 when it became clear that some of it is unlikely to be sold. They could have set up a liability “reserve” or a separate balance sheet item. Inventors, myself included, were blind-sided by this write-off in Q2 which couldn’t have come at worse time of an already weak quarter. To its credit, it did put some details in Q2 release after I complained that Q4 release had no details about the inventory write-off at all.

Conclusion:

This revenue impairment seems a one-off, apart from some small items in iSatori going forward. However, FitLife management credibility here took a hit. I hope FitLife management learns a lesson from this debacle.

One-off #3: GNC inventory reduction effort

Management take:

Today GNC still accounts for just over 80% of FitLife sales, even after its merger with iSatori, which hasn’t allowed it to sufficiently diversify its base. GNC had initiated a very aggressive warehouse revenue reduction effort in Q2 to meets its free cash flow targets. While FitLife sells to GNC franchisees, they must place orders through GNC warehouse. GNC normally holds about 6 weeks’ worth of inventory of FitLife products using its own working capital for a short period of time. At the end of Q1, GNC has reduced FitLife inventory to 4 weeks resulting in very low number of purchase orders in June (FitLife told me that they had zero purchase orders for three weeks in June which never happened before). At the end of June, the purchase orders started coming in, but they could only be booked in Q3 when the product was shipped to the GNC warehouse. Today, FitLife is cautiously optimistic that Q3 should rebound to a more normal order flow but it’s difficult to tell as many orders come at the end of the quarter. Most importantly, FitLife gets daily reports from GNC of FitLife products’ unit sales, including the quantity and retail price. Q2 was tracking at a retail level at -0.4% below in unit sales and -2% in dollar volume year-over-year. Considering that Q2 of 2016 was the best quarter in FitLife history and Q1 of 2016 was also unusually strong due to many new products introduced, the retail sales today continue to be very robust. Therefore, the 42% fall in wholesale level is unsustainable.

My take:

This story is filly corroborated by GNC numbers. There is an excellent article on Seeking Alpha explaining GNC inventory reduction effort. Suffice it to say, that for the first time in at least 7 years, GNC reduced its per store inventory from Q1 to Q2. Last year its per store inventory from Q1 to Q2 went up by $12.4 million and this year it was reduced by almost $8 million. There was also a significant confirmed inventory reduction on a warehouse level.

Historically, Q2 to Q3 inventory per store is about flat. It is difficult to see GNC cutting inventory significantly further without hurting its own sales.

Conclusion:

While I don’t expect a significant “snap-back” to make up for deferred orders in Q3, I do expect GNC orders to stabilize, probably at levels similar to those in Q1 of 2017. FitLife has very undemanding comps in Q3 since last year most orders were shifted to Q2 because of its participation in GNC convention where sales are made at deeply discounted prices. This year FitLife did not participate in GNC convention, which hurt sales in Q2, but should help both sales and margins in Q3. My best guess that sales in Q3 will be $6-6.5 million with iSatori contributing $1.5 million and gross margin in 40-45% range.

Cost cutting

One thing FitLife has been doing well this year is cost cutting. When it bought iSatori at the end of 2015, it inherited 27 salaried employees. Today, iSatori only has only 7 employees remaining with most of the compensation coming from sales commissions. There are also reductions of FitLife salary expenses, including all officers drawing smaller compensation packages. In addition, FitLife is paying off its remaining long-term debt and has almost no capital expenses. It still books about $440K a year of depreciation and amortization charges so I expect the cash flow to outpace its net income going forward by about 3c. In my conversation. FitLife management indicated that the cost cutting will continue and I expect that SG&A expense will eventually return to the historical levels of about $800 thousand per quarter FitLife had before the merger. Given all other expenses, this would indicate about $5 million a quarter break-even revenue in 2018 assuming at least 40% gross margins.

Valuation

FitLife has three bad quarters in a row. After looking at the evidence, it appears that FitLife is going through a period of one-time adjustments as its largest customer GNC is righting its own ship. Fundamentally, FitLife should be a very profitable company as its retail sales hold steady and it managed to significantly cut expenses.

I build a simple pro-forma model which “imagined” what 2017 would have looked like if the revenue impairment and charge-back did not happen (but I kept unusually low revenues in Q2). I looked at the trajectory of SG&A expenses and projected the numbers for next year, making an optimistic assumption that FitLife will keep expenses tight. The model assumes 2% inflation and no real revenue growth but also no deterioration of the overall business conditions.

If FitLife didn’t have charge-backs and inventory impairment this year, it would have made about $713K in free cash flow this year and $2.4 million next year. Considering that the company is trading at $3.26 million market cap and with Net Cash on its balance sheet, the upside can be huge (300%, 500%, 700%?) Or I may be completely wrong and the management is just completely fooled me. It is up to you to draw your own conclusions given the facts.

