A Fresh Look At Oil Stocks

Introduction - looking for laggards



The thesis of this article is that US and much of the global economy may be strengthening more than anticipated, and therefore alpha may exist in left-behind cyclical sectors of the market, such as the oil and natural gas markets. Whether that alpha, if it occurs at all, would begin imminently or next year is not part of the thesis, but of course, if we are talking many years for this thesis to play out, there would be no point in expressing this point of view now.

A broad ETF such as the Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE) may provide alpha if oil and gas (oil being more important) merely begin beating expectations either in price and/or in volume, given how badly the fund has performed the past 5 years versus the S&P 500 (SPY). Price expectations are very restrained. With the front month, October, for West Texas Intermediate crude trading on Globex at $47.75 per barrel, the price is only around $52 for October 2022 delivery. All that has to happen to materially push oil stocks higher is for future months to increase much in price, and just a few years ago, October 2022 might have been in the $70s.

XLE is not my favorite way to play this thesis, because it is large cap/mega cap-oriented. The 5 largest holdings are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Schlumberger (SLB), ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG). Even the relatively unknown EOG has about a $50 B market cap. If oil begins to act better, XLE may provide alpha versus the SPY. But XLE is expensive and I believe has limited real growth potential.

Using E-Trade (ETFC) data, the forward prospective P/E for this ETF is over 28X, price/book is nearly 2X, price/cash flow is over 11X, and the dividend yield is 3%; 5 of the 10 top holdings have P/E's that are not meaningful because they are either extremely high due to minimal earnings, or infinite due to losses. In addition, refiners and marketers can lose money if crude prices spike faster than gasoline and other refined products rise (shrinking crack spreads).

XLE and other funds like it provide highly liquid investment vehicle sand represent a "go to" way to express a point of view on oil and gas prices.

Thinking beyond XLE, I asked the question:

Are there choices in XLE's sector with better risk-reward ratios?

Well, what's more hated than oilfield services? Many have just closed up shop or are on the brink.

A way to play this sector is with an ETF, such as the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ). This has provided miserable 1 and 3-year cumulative total returns of -12% and -55%, respectively. SLB is the lead holding of IEZ and Halliburton (HAL) is second; the other names in IEZ have performed worse than IEZ as a whole due to some relative strength out of SLB and HAL, which make up about 26% of IEZ's value.

IEZ was formed in 2006 when energy was hot before the Great Recession. Here is its comparative performance versus XLE and the SPY:

XPY has beaten IEZ by about 120 percent. Since its formation in May 1, 2006, total return from IEZ has been about -30%. That's a degree of underperformance worth looking into, and some discussion of niche names in the drilling sector follows later.

The next two sections lay out a general case to consider the possibility that oil is undervalued enough that investments in the sector may be worth investigating. It takes energy to create and sustain economic activity, and renewables may well be the major fuels of the future, but they will take time to be prevalent enough to really snuff out hydrocarbons. Plus, renewables do not provide raw materials for the giant petrochemicals industries.

First, three points about an improving manufacturing economy.

Industrial economy surges

First, we may consider a Sept. 1 Bloomberg News article, America’s Manufacturers and Builders Are On a Tear. Here are some points the article makes:

Manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than six years, the Institute for Supply Management said Friday. The increase from the previous month was driven mainly by the group’s gauge of factory employment, which reached the highest level since June 2011. The ISM data were consistent with numbers from the Labor Department’s jobs report; a similar manufacturing gauge in Europe is also showing one of the fastest expansions since 2011. The U.S. government said the 36,000 advance in factory payrolls last month matched the biggest increase since 2012. What’s more, the breadth of job gains at factories -- from appliance makers to auto makers to fabricated-metal producers -- is the strongest in almost two decades, according to the Labor Department. The manufacturing employment diffusion index surged to 73.1, the highest since November 1997.

This is impressive. The brief article highlighted some other areas of strength from the jobs report, one of which is especially relevant to my thesis about energy:

Mining -- including oil, gas, metals and coal -- posted a 6,500 increase in payrolls last month, the most since April, Labor Department figures showed. While the category represents a small share of total employment in the U.S., those industries and their 670,400 workers are breathing a bit easier. Payrolls have increased in each of the last 10 months, and the nearly 62,000 jobs added from November through August are the most for a similar length of time since 2012.

This could be a positive for oil stocks.

Second, consumers are feeling better about their financial status. As one example, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for August was released last week and read out at 122.9, higher than in July. The Present Situation Index hovered near a 16-year high level. It sounds as if people are saying the opposite of what they were saying in Q3 of 2007, as the Great Recession loomed:

Those saying business conditions are “good” increased from 32.5 percent to 34.5 percent, while those saying business conditions are “bad” moderated from 13.5 percent to 13.1 percent. Consumers’ assessment of the labor market was also more upbeat. Those stating jobs are “plentiful” rose from 33.2 percent to 35.4 percent, while those claiming jobs are “hard to get” decreased from 18.7 percent to 17.3 percent.

These sorts of response to "how are things going" sorts of questions is encouraging, and may imply that more people are going to be driving places, ordering more goods to be delivered via e-commerce, etc., and therefore pressuring supplies of fuel. Perhaps this will occur faster and more strongly than Mr. Market expects, helping energy stocks.

Consistent with the above, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index rose to a new expansion high of 53.3.

Third, a newer measure from which the government derives GDP, namely Gross Output, had final numbers (final for now, that is) computed in late July. The blog of Mark Skousen, an economist who championed the concept of GO, said this at the time:

Gross output (GO), the top line of national accounting that measures spending at all stages of production, continued to increase much faster than GDP in the first quarter 2017, indicating a continued strong economy for 2017.

Note that in order to get somewhat reliable numbers, GO comes out with a lag.

One never knows what is embedded in securities prices, but perhaps higher demand for crude oil (and nat gas) than thought, and possibly higher prices than expected, could follow if the US and global economic scene continues on the more ebullient side than investors have been used to for some time.

Oil is lagging, and can play catch-up

The 5-year performance of West Texas Intermediate crude oil versus gold and "Dr. Copper" shows WTI and other forms of crude oil lagging badly:

WTI is down from about $110/barrel to $48

Gold is down from about $1700 per ounce to about $1340

Copper is down from about $3.80 per pound to about $3.15.

This is dramatic underperformance for oil; nat gas prices have been depressed for many years.

Thus, both oil and nat gas may have significant upside ahead to catch up, not only with gold and copper, but with other assets such as housing, food costs, cost of pharmaceuticals, etc.

Even if the Oil Age is in the early stages of ending, as I believe is likely, the Oil Age replaced the Coal Age many years ago, but coal remains in widespread use. So, tremendous swings in the price and utilization of oil and gas may lie ahead, including to the upside, even under a long-term bearish outlook.

All the above said, I am aware of two smaller oilfield services names that may have enough fundamental strengths to ride out any continued storm, which are discussed next and are not "go to" or "safe haven" stocks in their sector such as SLB or HAL. These are risky investments.

Even riskier would be the indebted offshore drillers such as Ensco (ESV), Diamond (DO) and Transocean (RIG). They are even more depressed than the next two depressed stocks I mention; if deepwater drilling comes back fast and strong, I would expect massive upside potential from them. But their capital structures make them very risky.

The next stock is little-known but may have staying power and nice upside potential, either soon or with patience.

Note that all prices are as of Friday's close, though final editing of the article has occurred up to time of submission shortly after Tuesday's market opening.

Dril-Quip - deep value

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is a small integrated designer, manufacturer, marketer and servicer of specialized components for wellheads and other parts of the production system. DRQ is heavily oriented toward offshore, especially deepwater drilling; an acquisition in Q4 last year gave it land drilling capabilities. It describes itself this way:

The Company designs and manufactures subsea, surface and offshore rig equipment for use by oil and gas companies and drilling contractors in offshore areas throughout the world. Dril-Quip also provides technical advisory services, reconditioning services and running tools for use in connection with the installation and retrieval of its products.

DRQ was formed in 1981 and has generally operated profitably, with strong margins. It has made few acquisitions, paid no dividends that I know of, and bought back little of its stock. It also is free of long-term debt. Business is slow now and getting slower. The stock closed Friday at $37.85. With 37.8 MM diluted shares outstanding per the Q2 earnings release, that gives DRQ a market cap of $1.43 B.

Against that is a balance sheet with $1.38 B in equity. This reduces to $1.29 B if one subtracts the $87 MM in goodwill and net intangibles. The great majority of the equity is comprised of current assets; only $315 MM consists of property, plant and equipment.

So, today's buyer of DRQ appears to be paying little for the chance that this company will begin earning money again. While it expects to operate at a mild net GAAP loss in Q3 and Q4, it also expects to be cash flow neutral or better.

DRQ's peak year for earnings was 2014, when it earned $207 MM, which was $5.19 per share. Can it get back to that level, or near it?

On these numbers alone, I find DRQ interesting.

Additionally, and somewhat in a contrarian fashion, one of the potentially attractive aspects of the stock for me relates to a major negative comment DRQ made in it its Q2 release, namely:

While our revenues increased in Q2 2017, we experienced disappointing product bookings primarily due to weakening commodity prices during the quarter. We believe these difficult market conditions will persist at least throughout the remainder of 2017. As a result, we currently anticipate our revenues for the second half of 2017 could be as much as 20% lower than our revenues from the first half of 2017..."

DRQ dropped from $50 or so to $45 on this earnings release, thence to its $37-38 range, likely on this prediction.

But maybe all the bad news is now out.

Sometimes these sorts of predictions lead investors to give up and throw in the towel, and then if a company is well-run and well-financed, the stock puts in a bottom before fundamentals turn.

The market may have little confidence in a turnaround in the sector, or in the continuation of the above outlook in the press release. This was more upbeat, giving hope to the longs:

... However, we continue to believe we will, barring any further unexpected deterioration in oil prices, be Free Cash Flow positive for the balance of 2017. We remain confident that Dril-Quip is well positioned financially and operationally to navigate our way through this downturn and capitalize on future opportunities. "Our balance sheet remains strong with zero debt. The working capital initiatives kicked off in 2017 continue to gain momentum and will improve positive Free Cash Flow throughout the second half of 2017. Our strong cash position will allow us to continue to execute on our long-term, forward-focused strategy of pursuing acquisitions, investing in research and development and opportunistically repurchasing shares."

I like the strategy mentioned in the final sentence. DRQ hoarded money when others such as the offshore drillers mentioned above borrowed money and paid out significant dividends. Now DRQ has the cash and no debt, and thus the potential to make small deals when deal values are depressed; and/or it can buy back some of its shares near net working capital levels.

To be very clear, I have no knowledge of DRQ's true, ultimate and evolving competitive position and longer-term prospects. I mention the name because it appears to be a bit unique in today's oil services sector due to its fortress-like financial position and previous history of successful operations that allowed it to build up its cash position.

Next, a few words about a better-known company.

Helmerich & Payne - a veteran survivor

Founded almost a century ago, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has seen it all. I've followed this stock for 38 years, and a bullish article on HP was one of my first contributions to Seeking Alpha, in March 2013. The title was Helmerich & Payne Continues To Gain Market Share, and the stock was in the low to mid $60s at the time. I contributed two other bullish articles in 2013 on HP, then publicly turned bearish on oil prices and the sector in Q3 2014, with HP over $100 at the time.

Now, HP says it is continuing to gain market share - but in a restrained market, as we know. Commensurate with the whole oil crash story, HP closed Friday at $43.02, down from its 2014 high near $120. There may be significant asset value in HP. The company provides advanced FlexRigs for unconventional oil formations as the main part of its business; it is heavily oriented to US land drilling. It does have relatively small foreign land drilling business and offshore services.

Per the June, Q3 earnings release, HP had 108.6 primary and diluted shares outstanding at June 30, giving it a $4.67 B market cap. Against that is $4.25 B in equity. Unlike DRQ, the substantial majority of shareholder equity at HP consists of PP&E. There is about $1 B of net working capital, which is substantially less than long- term liabilities. So, HP is not a financial fortress as is DRQ. But, if business turns up, it takes assets to earn money, and HP has billions of hard assets wholly owned. There are almost no goodwill/intangibles on HP's balance sheet.

There were some positives in the Q3 earnings report, which reported a net loss of 21 cents per share. Total revenue was $499 MM, up sequentially from $405 MM in Q2 (March quarter) and up sharply from $366 MM yoy. Operating income was -$28 MM. The loss was related to depreciation charges of $145 MM.

If HP were a typical modern company, it may well have trumpeted its "profitability" by excluding depreciation charges and promoting non-GAAP "earnings."

But GAAP is what HP goes by, as do I generally. Nonetheless, if HP's business turns horrible, then HP may not bother replacing some of its main assets, its rigs, so the depreciation charges could in some sense become more truly non-cash charges.

Some of the main positives for HP were highlighted in the bullet points at the top of the Q3 press release:

U.S. Land Operations contracted rig count increased by 22 rigs from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017 and by 95 rigs from September 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017

Growing U.S. Land rig market share is currently at approximately 20% and AC drive rig segment market share at approximately 30%

U.S. Land adjusted average rig margin per day increased by over $800(2

From a distance, I have always had the impression that HP has been a class act in a very tough business.

Perhaps the shorts are keying on a dividend cut or elimination as a catalyst for HP to drop to or below book value, and/or for book value to be written down at some point.

Over many years, I've done well buying HP when it is depressed, or in the earlier stages of a move up. No guarantees! And, again, to be clear, the detailed competitive dynamics in HP's businesses are a bit obscure to me. I basically have always liked the company.

Other depressed plays

While XLE or similar funds may be gold standard ways to play rebounds in oil and gas, more depressed sectors relate to producers only, generally lacking refining or marketing arms. The largest ETF comprised of companies in this sector that I can find is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). This has about $2.1 B in assets and trades actively.

I believe I read a few years ago that XOP brought in extra income by lending shares out to short sellers. With XOP down from the high $70s to near $30 now, if it is doing much lending, I would expect that as with DRQ and HP, the shorts have been feasting on E&P stocks owned by XOP.

Some of the producers have been profitable lately, but I will not mention any names in this article.

Risks

Oil plays of the type mentioned in this article are high risk whether oil prices are high or low. Each stock and each fund has its own risk factors, many of which are discussed in the company's regulatory filings.

Please use any information provided in this article as a starting point and be alert to fundamental and trading risks.

A key part of the thesis of this article is that the US and much of the developed world has been rebounding more strongly than expected from the industrial slowdown, and possible industrial recession, of 2015-6. If this point of view is incorrect, or is correct for now but soon becomes inoperative, all cyclical plays such as oil and gas may be set for more downside action.

Many risks exist for investments in this sector.

Concluding comments - turnaround could be fair play

Oil is a funny commodity. If you go back to the pre-OPEC days when oil sold for $3 per barrel, say in 1970, you can look at $50 oil and say it's run up too much. Alternatively, you can look at oil trading for years above $100 and say that $50 is attractive. I'm a little cautious on the sector for these reasons, on top of my belief that the Oil Age has begun its departure.

Overall, the case for investors with no exposure to this sector scaling in now rests on the possibility of Mr. Market changing his view of the sector, whether in a favored vehicle such as XLE or more obscure ones such as HP or even a small cap such as DRQ. Further improvement in global economies, plus some discipline out of OPEC, might make Mr. Market see the sector differently, perhaps sooner rather than later.

While oil per se is an old story, new things can happen to old stories, and when a well-known sector is out of favor sufficiently, it can regain enough luster to be interesting, at least for a cyclical play if not a secular one.

That's the spirit in which I am approaching this sector: as a rebound story where oil prices, or at least volumes of oil produced and consumed, may play catch-up with inflation in other commodities and other parts of the economy. Stocks may follow, and perhaps move upward for a while.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.