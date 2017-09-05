Gold Weekly: A Long Way To Go

My spec/ETF positioning analysis suggests that the big bull move in gold has just started.

Gold is off to good start to the week due to a resurgence of risk-off behavior on intensifying tensions in North Korea.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a 7th straight week over the reporting period (August 22-29) while spot gold prices rallied about 2% from $1,284 per oz to $1,311 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 626.88 tonnes as of August 29 - increased 76.68 tonnes or 14% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by fresh buying (+71.86 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by short-covering (-4.82 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 503.94 tonnes or 410% in the year to date, marking its highest level since September 2016 (723.41 tonnes as of September 29, 2016).

My view

Given the relatively low level of the gross short leg (39.52 per tonnes as of August 29 vs. a historical average of 92 tonnes and a historical record low of ~10 tonnes), additional short-covering should prove limited looking ahead. As a result, fresh buying is warranted to make the rally sustainable. While this is presently the case, there is a risk that either bulls become exhausted (less fresh buying) or bears rebuild some positions (fresh selling), which could undermine the rally.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought an impressive 31.40 tonnes of gold last week (August 25-September), the largest weekly net inflow since February 3-10, 2017 (34 tonnes), according to our estimates.

Gold ETF holdings increased 40.24 tonnes in August, the largest monthly net inflow since February (94 tonnes).

In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly net outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 135.73 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 7% in gold ETF holdings), which corresponds to a much smaller appetite than in the corresponding period of last year (626 tonnes of net inflows over January-August 2016).

As of September 1, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,086 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

ETF inflows into gold seen last week were concentrated on Friday September 1, totaling 16.28 tonnes. At the first glance, it seems to be attributable to the release of the much softer than expected US labor market for August. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 156K from 189K in July, below market expectations of 189K, while the two previous months were revised down. The unemployment rate rose to 4.44% from 4.35%. Meanwhile, wage growth disappointed to the downside, stable on a y-o-y basis (at +2.5%) but losing momentum on a m-o-m basis (at +0.1% vs. +0.3% in July). But taking a closer look, it seems that the market regarded the August jobs report with a "glass-half full" perspective, judging by the rise in the dollar, the uptick in US real rates, and the increase in probability of a Fed hike in December (from 37% before the US NFP release to 42% after the release).

Source: CME.

In this context, the significant inflows in gold on Friday last week seems hard to justify from a global macro vantage point. This perhaps suggests that investors were impatient to buy the dips as the firm break above $1,300 prompted a number of perma bears investors to change suddenly their bias toward gold. Investors are therefore coming back in gold at an accelerating pace, which support add fuel to the rally.

My view on speculative/investor positioning

Although I recognize that the speculative positioning in gold starts to become very long (principally because gross shorts have capitulated), this does not mean that fresh buying cannot continue further. In fact, I expect momentum-based speculators to build long positions at a more aggressive pace thanks to the notable improvement in the technical picture following the clear break of the $1,300 per oz level.

On the ETF side, investors showed last week that they were impatient to buy the dips, as evidenced by the strong inflow on Friday in spite of a pick-up in Fed tightening expectations. It seems to me that macro investors recognize increasingly the role of gold as a protection for their global portfolios. With equities at rich valuations and a number of political risks (see: Gold: How To Play The U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis?) and geopolitical risks (see: Gold: Looking Beyond Geopolitics) on the horizon, investors are tempted to start building more aggressively long positions in risk-unfriendly assets like gold.

Trading activity

I have two long positions in GLD, the first being implemented on June 5 and the second on August 31. Here are below the parameters of my trades.

Trading currently at $126.06 per share, I have a decent profit under my belt. Let's have a quick look at the technical picture to see where we stand.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen above in this weekly chart, GLD has enjoyed a remarkable bullish breakout following the break above the downtrend line from the all-time high.

The 20 WMA is above its 200 WMA, producing a bullish crossover pattern - I expect higher highs in the weeks ahead.

My momentum-driven indicators (a combination of momentum and ADX) suggest that the current uptrend in motion is solid.

I this context, I am happy with my long position in GLD and although I recognize that there is a long way to go, I believe that GLD will reach eventually $190 share, a price level at which I should take profit.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.