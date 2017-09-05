GBPNZD - Who Is Worse?

With mounting political concerns and declining macroeconomic figures in New Zealand, GBP will likely outperform the New Zealand dollar in the coming months;

The New Zealand economy is currently not in its best shape, with all leading macroeconomic indicators - Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI, business and consumer confidence - trending lower almost in sync. The recent weakness of the New Zealand economy, and, as a consequence, the New Zealand dollar, started to unfold since the beginning of August when statistical data for July 2017 was published, hinting on the deterioration of economic conditions.

Moreover, from the political side, we also expect some uncertainty, with the New Zealand general election taking place on September 23, 2017. This uncertainty can be transformed into higher volatility since the outcomes of this election might have serious implications for the future RBNZ policy. The NZ policy makers were also unsatisfied with the higher exchange rate of the New Zealand dollar, hitting new highs in pairs with the U.S. dollar (July 2017), euro (now) and GBP (May 2017), and hurting NZ exports. However, the same rhetoric we can also hear from the ECB, RBA and other central banks, which countries experienced a recent appreciation of their national currencies.

Among all three most interesting pairs with the New Zealand dollar - NZDUSD, GBPNZD, and EURNZD - we expect GBPNZD as the most promising pair for trading in the coming months. Euro may experience some difficulties in the aftermath of the September 07 ECB policy meeting, making it very difficult to continue its upward movement. Although these difficulties can have rather limited and short-term impact on the European currency, we still would prefer to stay aside of the market for some time.

Although we believe that currently, the UK economy is also experiencing strong headwinds, the UK pound relative to New Zealand dollar has fallen too much in 2015-2016 approximately from 2.500 to 1.700, i.e. by more than 30%. Such remarkable weakness of the British pound relative to Kiwi laid a solid foundation for a reversal. The New Zealand economy, in its turn, is now more vulnerable to a further slowdown, since aside from purely economic reasons we also see mounting political concerns over some important issues (immigration, reform of the RBNZ, etc.).

Technically, a solid break above 1.7900 on August 30, 2017, opened a way toward a further appreciation of the pair, since this was a level of a firm resistance of a daily time frame. The next nearest resistance level lies around 1.9050, which means a potential 5.5% increase from the current values.

So, what can we expect from GBPNZD in terms of macro statistics to be released this month? The most important drivers of a probable pound strength can be:

PMI figures from the UK (Sep 06-07);

CPI readings in the UK (Sep 12);

Interest rate announcement in the UK (Sep 14);

GDP figures from New Zealand (Sep 20);

Interest rate statement in New Zealand (Sep 27).

A particular interest should be paid to the UK PMI figures since their August values were higher than the previous ones and exceeded market expectations, meaning a probable change in the perception of the UK economic situation among British companies.

A strong boost to GBP can be given by New Zealand voters if the outcome of the general election on September 23, 2017, in this country fails to meet investors' expectations. Also, if the RBNZ is too much concerned about the strength of the New Zealand dollar hurting export revenues and keeping inflation below target levels, it may attempt to make some verbal interventions to talk NZD lower. It's a common practice among central banks, and we cannot exclude that the NZ policy makers will not try to send NZD lower this time as well.

With all this in mind, we maintain an appreciation bias on GBPNZD in the coming months. Although this pair is unlikely to demonstrate too much potential in terms of probable gains, we expect a 5% move higher from the current levels all the way to a 1.9050 area. However, taking into account significant political risks, which cannot be accurately assessed and managed, we recommend entering the market with a sufficiently small amount of capital, adding more to a position later in case of an actual move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.