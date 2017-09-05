Perry Ellis Actually Is Pretty Interesting At Current Levels

There are a couple of different ways to look at Perry Ellis International (PERY). The stock basically hasn't moved in about five years:

But that performance might not be considered all that bad, given the last five years in the apparel space. Other brand portfolio owners like PVH (PVH) and G-III Apparel (GIII) have outperformed. Still, major Perry Ellis customers like Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS), both of whom were 10%+ customers as recently as fiscal 2016 (ending January), have struggled mightily over that time frame, and treading water in the apparel space over the last few years looks like a reasonable accomplishment.

The same split appears looking at PERY from a fundamental standpoint. FY18 guidance suggests Adjusted EBITDA modestly below levels reached in FY13. But the past four years (including FY18, assuming the company hits its guidance ranges) have seen rather solid growth, allowing the company to (mostly) recover from a disastrous FY14. At the same time, EBITDA margins still below 7% and a modestly negative multi-year revenue trend both suggest that growth could come to an end rather quickly.

Overall, however, I do think PERY looks modestly, and surprisingly, interesting, even at current levels. A 35% bounce in the past two weeks does take some of the shine off the bull case, and makes PERY less compelling than it was ahead of those gains (even accounting for a well-received Q2 report). But 10x+ forward EPS multiples and a 6x EBITDA valuation both suggest that simple stabilization should be enough for PERY to drive more upside from current levels. And Perry Ellis does have a few avenues to continue profit growth - and to keep the bull run going beyond a simple post-earnings bounce.

Can Perry Ellis Grow Revenue and Profits?

For the most part, Perry Ellis has been a margin expansion story. Revenue declined 11% between FY13 and FY17, with recent weakness driven in large part by decisions to exit certain underperforming brands. Core brand sales actually rose 1.6% in FY17, per the 10-K, with constant-currency growth double that figure. FY16 performance seems similar, with modest improvements in the namesake Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands driving total revenue up less than 1%, while the sale of C&C California led revenue down in the smaller Women's Sportswear segment.

FY18 guidance suggests more of the same, with total revenue guided up a bit under 2% at the midpoint. But there are some signs of a potential acceleration. In Q2, sales in the key Men's Sportswear and Swim segment (almost three-fourths of total revenue) jumped a solid 7.2%. Core brands, per the Q2 conference call, grew sales 10%. Tighter inventory management at customers is shifting some revenue into the back half as well. With Women's Sportswear (~12% of FY17 revenue) declining double digits, and Direct-to-Consumer (11%) likely to drop due to store closures, guidance suggests the Men's business likely will grow closer to 3%+ this year.

As Perry Ellis continues to clean up its operations, lapping brand exits and store closures, there are some potential catalysts for top-line growth. E-commerce growth has been solid, rising 18% in FY17 and 27.2% increase in FY16, though it has decelerated to 5% in the first half of FY18. The company's golf business, which includes licenses from the PGA Tour and Callaway Golf (ELY), continues to grow nicely. Golf sales to Wal-Mart (WMT) went from zero to $50 million, per the Q4 conference call, representing ~6% of total revenue. Perry Ellis also licenses the Nike (NKE) brand for swimwear, and has suggested that business could reach $100 million in revenue (which would entail a double-digit contribution). And high-margin Licensing revenue has grown steadily thanks to new partners and organic growth, though that segment had a poor Q1 and a ~flat Q2.

The biggest opportunity might be overseas. Filings show international sales have moved from 8% of revenue in FY13 to 13% last year, and grew almost 5% over the past two years despite significant currency headwinds. (Commentary from Q4 and numbers in the 10-K suggest ~5% constant-currency growth last year against a reported decline of 4.7%.) Original Penguin is launching a golf line of its own, and the Laundry brand in women's is being revamped.

Even though past performance suggests expectations should be for maybe zero growth at best, there are reasons to think that the long decline of the past few years may reverse. And it certainly didn't help that Macy's and Kohl's accounted for 26% of FY12 revenue, a proportion that has slipped under 20% (at least) as of FY17.

Meanwhile, Perry Ellis has steadily improved on the margin front - despite lower reported sales. FY18 guidance suggests 420 bps of gross margin improvement over four years. That in turn should translate to 300 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, with FY18 guidance suggesting a multi-year peak of 6.85%. Deleveraging has halved interest expense as well. As a result, adjusted EPS has rebounded from $0.38 in fiscal 2014 to a guided $2.07-$2.17 this year.

Management targets suggest that improvement isn't done. Gross margin is targeted to reach 40% over the next few years, with both international and licensing growth helping on that front. That in turn should get EBITDA margins closer to 10%, which implies pretty substantial profit growth given how narrow margins are at the moment. With lower interest expense - and possibly, some M&A - EPS can get over $3 per share, and then some. And even a 12-13x multiple, which assumes some expansion as growth continues, would value PERY at $40, nearly a double from current levels.

Risks, Valuation, and M&A

The risks here are relatively obvious. Relying on retail growth in the U.S. - which still is 85%+ of revenue - seems dangerous at the moment. Golf looks like a potentially challenged space for a number of reasons, given lower participation and weaker sales in the sporting goods channel. From a 'feel' standpoint, the Perry Ellis International portfolio might not seem quite as strong as those of other players in the space:

There are also concerns relative to both Perry Ellis' retail and wholesale operations. Wal-Mart is now the company's biggest customer, at 13% of total revenue. TJX Companies (TJX) accounts for 10%. That's 23% of sales to retailers whose customers are exceedingly price-sensitive. The next 23% appear to come from Macy's, Kohl's, and Dillard's (DDS), all three of which are department stores with declining traffic. Toss in ~15% from golf and almost 10% in brick-and-mortar stores, where comps have been flat to down the last ten quarters, and ~70% of revenue looks to have potential demand challenges ahead.

But even after the bounce of the last two weeks, it's not as if PERY is pricing in any growth. The stock still trades at 10.4x the midpoint of FY18 adjusted EPS guidance - and ~10x normalized free cash flow. It's priced like a retailer potentially facing a secular decline.

That's not what the numbers say, however - at least not yet. And what that suggests is that if Perry Ellis can even keep revenue flat, while driving some sort of margin expansion, there's a good deal of upside to the stock. Another 50 bps in EBITDA margins over two years post-FY18, with flat revenue, gets EBITDA to $64-$65 million in FY20. That in turn suggests EPS in the $2.30-$2.40 range, perhaps closer to $2.50 with further deleveraging (something management has discussed of late). And zero-growth 12-13x EPS/FCF and 6.5-7x EBITDA multiples both suggest a price in the $29-$32 range - in the range of 40% upside.

I don't believe that to be a particularly aggressive case (and for what it's worth, the three-analyst Street consensus for FY19 already is at $2.40). The market is pricing Perry Ellis as if its profit improvement is ending in FY18, or next year at the latest. A long position in PERY at $22 is basically a bet that those projections are too conservative.

There's also the possibility of Perry Ellis being taken out. There were rumors back in 2014 that the company was up for sale, with V.F. Corporation (VFC) and G-III cited as potential acquirers. PVH and Tommy Bahama owner Oxford Industries (OXM) might make sense as well. And with those companies generally trading at mid-teen (PVH/OXM) or low-20s (VFC/GIII) P/E multiples and 9.5-10x EBITDA (with the exception of OXM at 8x+), there's room for a premium for PERY in a tuck-in scenario. A $30 buyout offer for PERY implies a roughly 8x EBITDA/14x P/E multiple for a deal with potential synergies and an intriguing portfolio.

Again, there are risks here, and I'm as bearish as anyone on U.S. apparel at the moment. But PERY is pricing in most of that bearishness, yet little of the potential upside from new launches, e-commerce growth, or margin improvement. Given sub-7% EBITDA margins, there's still a great deal of variability going forward, since modest margin moves have a reasonable impact on earnings. But even after 35% gains, the market seems to be pricing too much risk into PERY, and not enough potential reward.

